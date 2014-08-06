Is our capital city falling apart?

To quote a caller on Liveline this afternoon.
Drug users injecting and urinating and defacting in lane ways.
Another caller said to Joe, head into town and play 'spot the Guard' you may not see one in four hours of looking.
An incident recently in Temple Bar where a shop worker was set on and savagely attacked by upto twenty youths.
A caller from the north said, she and her friend were down from the north, and was amazed there is no public seating or toilets.
And then earlier this week a gang of about thirty youths running riot on Talbot street.
Then there is the homeless situation and people begging on streets and near ATM's.
The consensus seems to be, we're much worse than other comparable capital cities.
Drug pushers and users openly on the boardwalk.Our capital city is falling apart
Drug users injecting and urinating and defacting in lane ways.
Another caller said to Joe, head into town and play 'spot the Guard' you may not see one in four hours of looking.
An incident recently in Temple Bar where a shop worker was set on and savagely attacked by upto twenty youths.
A caller from the north said, she and her friend were down from the north, and was amazed there is no public seating or toilets.
And then earlier this week a gang of about thirty youths running riot on Talbot street.
Then there is the homeless situation and people begging on streets and near ATM's.
The consensus seems to be, we're much worse than other comparable capital cities.
Last edited: