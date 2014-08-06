Is our capital city falling apart?

S

sport02

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 25, 2010
Messages
20,077
To quote a caller on Liveline this afternoon.
Our capital city is falling apart
Click to expand...
Drug pushers and users openly on the boardwalk.
Drug users injecting and urinating and defacting in lane ways.

Another caller said to Joe, head into town and play 'spot the Guard' you may not see one in four hours of looking.
An incident recently in Temple Bar where a shop worker was set on and savagely attacked by upto twenty youths.
A caller from the north said, she and her friend were down from the north, and was amazed there is no public seating or toilets.

And then earlier this week a gang of about thirty youths running riot on Talbot street.
Then there is the homeless situation and people begging on streets and near ATM's.

The consensus seems to be, we're much worse than other comparable capital cities.
 
Last edited:


Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
No. Cork is not falling apart......

On a more serious note, Dublin has never been right since a heroin epidemic erupted in the early 1980s.
 
W

willyboy14

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 13, 2013
Messages
1,035
I lived in Dublin in the late 80s and visited the City some weeks ago.
No comparison. Dead heads, dope heads, scangers abound. And
more worryingly, no visible police presence. On the contrary, I always
found the City pleasant, however with no law enforcement and
inadequate laws expect ************************ to happen. Austerity has put paid
to decent resourced policing. More's the pity that the bondholders
that have our money don't have to suffer this unsightly ************************.
 
A

asset test

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 3, 2008
Messages
14,595
Police car, huh...Always in response, never proactive.

No visible police presence.
Too many drug treatment centres in a small capital city area
Too many homeless centres (one in Temple bar)
Free travel for these scumbags.

Not everyone who is a drug/drink addict or homeless behaves this way. But there are far too many arriving into the city every day for their gear with their mates, and then go on a rant. No respect for anyone.

Policing that is visible and proactive, rather than reactive is of an absolute necessity now. It would be money very well spent, despite our financial difficulties.

It's a disgrace TBH.
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,037
Junkies and various piebalds acting the maggot in the city centre isn't new, the cops have always turned a blind eye. Crime in Dublin is actually very low for a city of its size. These gougers are an irritant and make the city look and sometimes feel a lot more dangerous than it actually is.

The real question is why the cops don't hassle these vermin with any real enthusiasm and at least move them on from the commercial and tourist areas.
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
sauntersplash said:
Dublin is an incredibly safe city, statistically speaking.
Click to expand...
Compared with where? It might be 'safe' in the sense that you're unlikely to be murdered on any given day, but not 'safe' in the sense that in many parts of the city there is a constant sense of imminent menace.
 
bonkers

bonkers

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 4, 2006
Messages
24,148
The_SR said:
Junkies and various piebalds acting the maggot in the city centre isn't new, the cops have always turned a blind eye. Crime in Dublin is actually very low for a city of its size. These gougers are an irritant and make the city look and sometimes feel a lot more dangerous than it actually is.

The real question is why the cops don't hassle these vermin with any real enthusiasm and at least move them on from the commercial and tourist areas.
Click to expand...
Maybe we need the Queen to visit every day.
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
Dublin is run by Ministers from the country and by civil servants from the country. We saw during the recent Garth Brooks fiasco the Dublin city and county councillors have no powers whatsoever over the way the city is run.

The country people who run it have no comprehension of a city as a place to live in, just a place to go up to, visit and go back home.
 
S

sport02

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 25, 2010
Messages
20,077
Italian student minding his own business, savagely attacked last Saturday evening on Dublin's boardwalk.

The 26-year-old Italian student required emergency treatment at Dublin's Mater Hospital after five thugs attacked him on the boardwalk in the Bachelor's Walk area of the north quays at around 10.15pm on Saturday.
Click to expand...
The victim has been named locally as Vincenzo Gangemi who had been staying with a host family in the Blanchardstown area for the last number of weeks while he pursued his studies in the capital.-
Click to expand...
Italian student viciously beaten by a gang in random Dublin attack - Independent.ie
 
RobertW

RobertW

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2011
Messages
20,235
It's time to take down that boardwalk

I'm sure it was well meaning but it's a magnet for junkies and thugs demanding money with menaces
 
N

noeljfitz

Active member
Joined
Jul 26, 2014
Messages
104
I admit there does not seem to be many gardai on duty in Dublin. But there seems to be a vibrancy about the city, with tourists and locals
 
Blokesbloke

Blokesbloke

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 13, 2011
Messages
22,871
sauntersplash said:
Dublin is an incredibly safe city, statistically speaking.
Click to expand...
That's the problem - statistics rarely reflect how a city actually feels.

The UK government is constantly trumpeting lower crime figures, but even if they are true, people just do not feel safe when they walk the streets.

The amount of low-level crime is the problem, because it creates a feeling of lawlessness. If you walk down a street and you see someone begging, someone shooting up, someone urinating/defecating, graffiti, a broken window... then you've just witnessed five seperate crimes in the space of a minute, and nobody is interested or doing anything about them.

It doesn't matter if they're big crimes or minor crimes - the law is being broken, and the people breaking it are doing it openly and without fear of any consequences.

That's what creates a climate of fear.

If you're depending on tourism, you can bandy stats about until you're blue in the face but if a tourists witness all of the above and no action being taken, they'll go home, never come back, and tell all their friends.

To be fair to the Gardaí, they are only part of the criminal justice system. The courts, probation service, prison service etc. all need to take their fair share of the blame.

If the Gardaí arrest someone and put them before the courts with the proper evidence, then they have done their bit flawlessly. If the court lets them go, then it's not the Gardaí that is at fault if they immediately go out and commit another crime, but as in all countries, the police are the most visible part of the system and tend to get the blame for everything.
 
N

noeljfitz

Active member
Joined
Jul 26, 2014
Messages
104
Dublin seems to be a thriving wealthy capital. There seems to be plenty of money around, as well as young people on which our future depends.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom