Is our capital city falling apart?

sauntersplash said: Dublin is an incredibly safe city, statistically speaking. Click to expand...

That's the problem - statistics rarely reflect how a city actuallyThe UK government is constantly trumpeting lower crime figures, but even if they are true, people just do not feel safe when they walk the streets.The amount of low-level crime is the problem, because it creates a feeling of lawlessness. If you walk down a street and you see someone begging, someone shooting up, someone urinating/defecating, graffiti, a broken window... then you've just witnessed five seperate crimes in the space of a minute, and nobody is interested or doing anything about them.It doesn't matter if they're big crimes or minor crimes - the law is being broken, and the people breaking it are doing it openly and without fear of any consequences.That's what creates a climate of fear.If you're depending on tourism, you can bandy stats about until you're blue in the face but if a tourists witness all of the above and no action being taken, they'll go home, never come back, and tell all their friends.To be fair to the Gardaí, they are only part of the criminal justice system. The courts, probation service, prison service etc. all need to take their fair share of the blame.If the Gardaí arrest someone and put them before the courts with the proper evidence, then they have done their bit flawlessly. If the court lets them go, then it's not the Gardaí that is at fault if they immediately go out and commit another crime, but as in all countries, the police are the most visible part of the system and tend to get the blame for everything.