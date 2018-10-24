Is Ted the Shin Flake Muppet Master Or Teddy Bear?...

After the revelations that Sf Ministers have to seek approval of decisions from Ted, the question must be asked just who is the puppet master?...Remember all thon tweets by Djarrygando about Ted?It appears ted was part of the Felons club crew who decided to bring down Stormont...Now by this stage ye might be asking just who the FARC is Ted...As Ted is also co author of jarrys cook book wan has to wonder is there no end to this Leg ends talents?So p.iesters what do ye think sinister puppet master or cuddly teddy bear... answers on a postcard or twatter to King Ted, Connolly Mansion, planter city...