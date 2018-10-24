Is Ted the Shin Flake Muppet Master Or Teddy Bear?...

between the bridges
After the revelations that Sf Ministers have to seek approval of decisions from Ted, the question must be asked just who is the puppet master?...
"Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill must clarify who Ted Howell is given the fact that he seems to have exerted enormous power," he said. "It seems an Executive minister has to go cap in hand to this individual. The fact that the former Finance Minister, who set great store by his links to the business community and his competency as a company director, has had to seek approval from this individual is deeply concerning.
"I assume that Ted Howell wields an enormous amount of power if a Sinn Fein minister such as Mr O Muilleoir feels that he must seek Mr Howell's agreement before signing off.
"It calls into question exactly who within the republican movement pulls the strings?
Row over mystery SF power broker - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
Remember all thon tweets by Djarrygando about Ted?
Ted is actually a guy called Ted Howell who has been probably the most important guy in Adams life for as long as anyone can remember. He headed up the Provo Think Tank during the early years of the peace process, ran Irish-America for the IRA and SF for years and years and has been Adams most trusted adviser and counsellor ever. Before that he led what can only be described as a colorful life travelling in Europe. He is as close to Adams as .well a teddy bear to a child.
Gerry Adams Makes Twits Of The Irish Media | The Broken Elbow
"Ted Howell was a highly secretive figure who for many years used a pseudonym in public, the legacy, it was said, of years spent on the European continent liaising with foreign groups on behalf of the Republican movement, during which he had to avoid the attentions of various intelligence agencies, not least of them the British Secret Service, MI6."
Moloney said Howell used the pseudonym Eamon McCrory while living incognito for years out of the sight of British intelligence.
The author says that Adams made reference to Howell in the acknowledgements to his book, A Pathway to Peace, in 1988, in which he wrote: "This essay could not have been written without the co-operation and encouragement of the 'Kitchen Cabinet'," he wrote. "I thank them. Thanks also to . . . Eamon 'Ted' McCrory for access to (his) material."
Moloney also cites one Sinn Fein source as depicting Howell's role at the time of the Good Friday talks.
"During the 1998 talks, Adams came into the room," recalled one source, "and somebody asked him, 'What's going on?' His reply was, 'I don't know, but Ted Howell does, and he's the only one who does'."
The real t cuddly - Independent.ie
It appears ted was part of the Felons club crew who decided to bring down Stormont...
They are not just reflecting it, they are the mood, another republican told me. He means that key group, working closely with Adams and McGuinness and other senior republican figures such as Ted Howell, have come to that point of questioning the credibility and viability of the Stormont political project.
Sinn FÃ©in meeting that brought political crisis to a head
Now by this stage ye might be asking just who the FARC is Ted...
So it's also important I think to bring your own constituency along with you and from what I am hearing that's what the member of FARC peace makers are doing with their members and supporters, and this is crucial because you have to bring people along with you otherwise you could face difficulties, hard to overcome.
Interview with Ted Howell, Sinn FÃ©in Representative
As Ted is also co author of jarrys cook book wan has to wonder is there no end to this Leg ends talents?
View attachment 845
So p.iesters what do ye think sinister puppet master or cuddly teddy bear... answers on a postcard or twatter to King Ted, Connolly Mansion, planter city...
