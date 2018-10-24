Is Ted the Shin Flake Muppet Master Or Teddy Bear?...

After the revelations that Sf Ministers have to seek approval of decisions from Ted, the question must be asked just who is the puppet master?...

"Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill must clarify who Ted Howell is given the fact that he seems to have exerted enormous power," he said. "It seems an Executive minister has to go cap in hand to this individual. The fact that the former Finance Minister, who set great store by his links to the business community and his competency as a company director, has had to seek approval from this individual is deeply concerning.

"I assume that Ted Howell wields an enormous amount of power if a Sinn Fein minister such as Mr O Muilleoir feels that he must seek Mr Howell's agreement before signing off.

"It calls into question exactly who within the republican movement pulls the strings?

Row over mystery SF power broker - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

Remember all thon tweets by Djarrygando about Ted?

Ted is actually a guy called Ted Howell who has been probably the most important guy in Adams life for as long as anyone can remember. He headed up the Provo Think Tank during the early years of the peace process, ran Irish-America for the IRA and SF for years and years and has been Adams most trusted adviser and counsellor ever. Before that he led what can only be described as a colorful life travelling in Europe. He is as close to Adams as.well a teddy bear to a child.

Gerry Adams Makes Twits Of The Irish Media | The Broken Elbow

"Ted Howell was a highly secretive figure who for many years used a pseudonym in public, the legacy, it was said, of years spent on the European continent liaising with foreign groups on behalf of the Republican movement, during which he had to avoid the attentions of various intelligence agencies, not least of them the British Secret Service, MI6."

Moloney said Howell used the pseudonym Eamon McCrory while living incognito for years out of the sight of British intelligence.

The author says that Adams made reference to Howell in the acknowledgements to his book, A Pathway to Peace, in 1988, in which he wrote: "This essay could not have been written without the co-operation and encouragement of the 'Kitchen Cabinet'," he wrote. "I thank them. Thanks also to . . . Eamon 'Ted' McCrory for access to (his) material."

Moloney also cites one Sinn Fein source as depicting Howell's role at the time of the Good Friday talks.

"During the 1998 talks, Adams came into the room," recalled one source, "and somebody asked him, 'What's going on?' His reply was, 'I don't know, but Ted Howell does, and he's the only one who does'."

The real t cuddly - Independent.ie

It appears ted was part of the Felons club crew who decided to bring down Stormont...

They are not just reflecting it, they are the mood, another republican told me. He means that key group, working closely with Adams and McGuinness and other senior republican figures such as Ted Howell, have come to that point of questioning the credibility and viability of the Stormont political project.

Sinn FÃ©in meeting that brought political crisis to a head

Now by this stage ye might be asking just who the FARC is Ted...

So it's also important I think to bring your own constituency along with you and from what I am hearing that's what the member of FARC peace makers are doing with their members and supporters, and this is crucial because you have to bring people along with you otherwise you could face difficulties, hard to overcome.

Interview with Ted Howell, Sinn FÃ©in Representative

As Ted is also co author of jarrys cook book wan has to wonder is there no end to this Leg ends talents?

So p.iesters what do ye think sinister puppet master or cuddly teddy bear... answers on a postcard or twatter to King Ted, Connolly Mansion, planter city...
 


Ted made a total balls up of the SF bid for the presidency.
 
PBP voter said:
Ted made a total balls up of the SF bid for the presidency.
He has form at the auld ballsin up...

Republican insiders say it was on Howell's advice that Adams decided to publicly deny he was ever a member of the IRA.

The reasons for this, outside Adams's and Howell's inner circle, are unknown. But the denial has caused Adams an amount of discomfort ever since.

Howell's other known faux pas is bringing British Intelligence Service (MI5) agent Denis Donaldson into Adams's inner circle or think-tank.

The real t cuddly - Independent.ie
 
Moi wonders what the drones make of the stink tank...

The role and influence of the ‘Think-Tank’ was one of the reasons behind the row between McKenna and Adams. Within the group of ‘soldiers’ on the Army Council resentment at the growing power of the group had been festering away.

The most important figure in the "Think Tank" aside from Adams himself was a man who was virtually unknown outside the closed world of Republicanism. A former Second Belfast Battalion commander like Adams himself, Ted Howell was a highly secretive figure who for many years used a pseudonym in public.

Newshound: Daily Northern Ireland news catalog - Sunday Tribune/Ed Moloney article
 
Many’s a great dish was served to the enemy’s of Ireland by the negotiators of that cook book-
 
michael-mcivor said:
Many’s a great dish was served to the enemy’s of Ireland by the negotiators of that cook book-
Hi Mick so tis Ted the wan responsible for pulling yer wire, ophs moi means strings?...
 
between the bridges said:
The fools, the fools, they have left us our wheaten bread...
 
It appears the Shin Flake Ra hierarchy tis as follows...

level wan: votialing Drones

level too: elected Drones

level tree: paid Drones

level fore: Ministerial Drones

level fife: Spaid Drones

level dix: super spaid Drones

level sven: Armani council Drones

level ate: stink tank Drones

level nien: The artist formally known as Eamon the Ted
Hi guys, can anyone point me in the direction of Bridgey's threads on the DUP SPADs? I'm sure he wouldn't be the kind of hypocrite who would reserve threads on unelected party Svengalis for SF while ignoring the same thing on the DUP side.

When I'm done reading i'd like to follow up with his thread on the DUP's association with current, active UDA commanders. Can someone provide that link as well?

Cheers.
 
Ozyedia said:
Hi guys, can anyone point me in the direction of Bridgey's threads on the DUP SPADs? I'm sure he wouldn't be the kind of hypocrite who would reserve threads on unelected party Svengalis for SF while ignoring the same thing on the DUP side.

When I'm done reading i'd like to follow up with his thread on the DUP's association with current, active UDA commanders. Can someone provide that link as well?

Cheers.
Hi Ozyapper, unfortunately the drones are unable to respond until clearance is forthcoming from Ted...
 
Newrybhoy said:
Oh I'd say Ted has sent the word out for all the drones to start deflecting.
Moi'd say Ted's laffing at the drones almost as much as we are...
 
Ted must have given the drones the go ahead, Mick's here...
 
Seems like the DUPers are being roused from their smug slumbers by confluence of current events. Keep an eye on the tenor of that clown Emerson on the IT for signs of irritants.
 
