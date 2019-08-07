Is the BBC failing British citizens?

Disillusioned democrat said: The past two weeks have been turbulent for the UK and the level of animosity apparent on Twitter and on the ground is at an all time high while the government try to spin a narrative that it's all Europe's fault.



I was particularly struck by an interview with Gove by the BBC where he blamed the EU for not being prepared to negotiate....the perfect opportunity for any worthwhile journalist to call him out for the spiv he is...also Rabb was given an easy ride in Canada spoofing his way through a rehearsed monologue about how the US will offer a great deal once they're out of the EU.



Auntie Beeb has been an anchor for Britain for decades, through thick and thin - as objective and independent a national broadcaster as you could imagine, but now seems to be complicit in the Tory's bewildering arrogance and recklessness while ignoring that 48% of the population voted to remain while 0% voted for a no deal Brexit. Click to expand...

Interesting this is a piece aa friend put up on Face book earlier, he lives in Bradford for many years and has always bing a Conservitive Brexiter. He is on about tech. for reaingcars registrations but listening to truckerss who say if they have to deal with the paper work to do with a hard border and the coats that will mantain.So the BBC today are having a no Deal Brexit Day informing us of what may happen if we leave the EU with out a deal, TRANSLATED this is the BBC doing a Project Fear day . been watching now for a hour now and what have they come up with so far , we may not have bacon on our shelves from Denmark, They had Senator Niel Richmond on from the Republic of Irelandon Hard Talk going on about what may happen if there is no deal and the possibility of a hard border, stating that a hard border will have to happen if we leave with no deal as there is no alternative to this, the British Government has made it clear we will not put in a hard border as the technology is available to avoid this , Senator Richardson said there is no evidence this technology is available, when in fact The technology is already been used in Ireland, any one who has visited Ireland and taken their car on the ferry then on leaving the Dublin Port takes the tunnel to connect to the motor way net work ( thousands of cars and lorries every day do ) this is a e motor way net work were your cars number plate is photographed from cameras you don’t even see , then it is up to you to go on line to pay a toll for using the motor way, and if you do not pay this you get a letter telling you must pay, ( as I got one a few days after arriving back home in England ) not just with my registration number but the colour and make of car, so the technology is available,