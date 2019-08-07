Is the BBC failing British citizens?

Disillusioned democrat
The past two weeks have been turbulent for the UK and the level of animosity apparent on Twitter and on the ground is at an all time high while the government try to spin a narrative that it's all Europe's fault.
I was particularly struck by an interview with Gove by the BBC where he blamed the EU for not being prepared to negotiate....the perfect opportunity for any worthwhile journalist to call him out for the spiv he is...also Rabb was given an easy ride in Canada spoofing his way through a rehearsed monologue about how the US will offer a great deal once they're out of the EU.
Auntie Beeb has been an anchor for Britain for decades, through thick and thin - as objective and independent a national broadcaster as you could imagine, but now seems to be complicit in the Tory's bewildering arrogance and recklessness while ignoring that 48% of the population voted to remain while 0% voted for a no deal Brexit.
