Is the BBC failing British citizens?

The past two weeks have been turbulent for the UK and the level of animosity apparent on Twitter and on the ground is at an all time high while the government try to spin a narrative that it's all Europe's fault.

I was particularly struck by an interview with Gove by the BBC where he blamed the EU for not being prepared to negotiate....the perfect opportunity for any worthwhile journalist to call him out for the spiv he is...also Rabb was given an easy ride in Canada spoofing his way through a rehearsed monologue about how the US will offer a great deal once they're out of the EU.

Auntie Beeb has been an anchor for Britain for decades, through thick and thin - as objective and independent a national broadcaster as you could imagine, but now seems to be complicit in the Tory's bewildering arrogance and recklessness while ignoring that 48% of the population voted to remain while 0% voted for a no deal Brexit.
 
The majority voted to leave. Deal with it.
 
The majority voted to leave. Deal with it.
Personally I don't care if the stay or go, but right now the UK is a basket case.

0.1% of the population voted to put a "no deal" Exiteer into 10 Downing St while 48% of the population wanted to remain and the 52% who voted to leave were sold a vision of a "best of both worlds" deal, not a no deal crash out and a 2 year waiting list for anything better than WTO.

The BBC, who I used to believe was the best national broadcaster on the planet, seems to have lost its voice of reason and is giving free airtime to the likes of Gove to clearly lie to the citizens of the country.
 
It is a big company but that does not mean its not very very selective in how it deals with the news.

DW in Germany is well worth spending time watching the news for a different perspective of what is going on in the world.

News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW

News, off-beat stories and analysis of German and international affairs. Dive deeper with our features from Europe and beyond. Watch our 24/7 TV stream.
www.dw.com www.dw.com
 
To be fair, that Gove interview was on news bulletins, where time is limited. On the other hand. yesterday evening on Newsnight, Emily Maitlis put a lot of difficult questions to Lord Norman Lamont, not of course a government spokesman, but very much one of their cheerleaders in the HofL. This was followed by a feature on the almost total failure of British businesses which trade with Europe to prepare for the practicalities of crashing out. It revealed that despite funding provision for the training staff in the competences of customs arrangement that would follow, only 741 out of around a quarter of a million businesses affected have availed of the scheme. Not a very promising prospect for those advocating crashing out......
The iPlayer link will only work for UK viewers, or if you have access to a VPN service.
www.bbc.co.uk

BBC Two - Newsnight, 06/08/2019

With Emily Maitlis. Will the EU budge to avoid a no-deal? And we remember Toni Morrison.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk
 
Heroic statement to claim the BBC is pro Brexit when too many they have appeared to be on the other side of the fence along with most MSM on these islands. I don't think the UK is a basket case nor will it be one should Brexit eventually happen. The stumbling block to a smooth exit can be just as easily be laid at the door of the federalists in the EU and their local hero Leo the Great. The arrogance and hubris of these people most not elected and Leo who did not even get the majority of his own grassroots to back him is a major contributory factor to any potential chaos. The EU clearly is intent in operating a Hotel California approach to nations wishing to leave the federalist train and should that continue I can see serious trouble in the years ahead.
 
lost its voice of reason and is giving free airtime to the likes of Gove to clearly lie to the citizens of the country.
It gives voice to both sides, which is what it is meant to do.

As usual all sides accuse it of being pro the other side - which is always a good sign that they're doing something right.
 
It gives voice to both sides, which is what it is meant to do.

As usual all sides accuse it of being pro the other side - which is always a good sign that they're doing something right.
I'm not sure you can call letting Gove blame the EU for not being prepared to negotiate "giving him a voice" when clearly he's ignoring the fact that the UK government already signed the WA - it's so clearly in the wrong that it's bordering on incitement to hatred.
 
I'm not sure you can call letting Gove blame the EU for not being prepared to negotiate "giving him a voice" when clearly he's ignoring the fact that the UK government already signed the WA - it's so clearly in the wrong that it's bordering on incitement to hatred.
He is entitled to express his opinion whether I agree with it or not, which I don't.

But what you are suggesting is that the BBC vet opinions and decide which ones are allowed to be aired.

To be honest I do not think anti EU sentiment is incitement to hatred.
 
Heroic statement to claim the BBC is pro Brexit when too many they have appeared to be on the other side of the fence along with most MSM on these islands. I don't think the UK is a basket case nor will it be one should Brexit eventually happen. The stumbling block to a smooth exit can be just as easily be laid at the door of the federalists in the EU and their local hero Leo the Great. The arrogance and hubris of these people most not elected and Leo who did not even get the majority of his own grassroots to back him is a major contributory factor to any potential chaos. The EU clearly is intent in operating a Hotel California approach to nations wishing to leave the federalist train and should that continue I can see serious trouble in the years ahead.
That is the standard Brexiteer narrative that will be repeated ad nauseum in the coming months.

Brexiteers vote to tear up an agreement to cooperate with fellow Europeans and to tear up the Belfast Agreement to draw a line under centuries of colonial rule.

The mantra from the gutter London media which cheer led Brexit for decades is that it is all Paddy's fault.

That is the same London media that blamed the Irish for the famine.
 
The past two weeks have been turbulent for the UK and the level of animosity apparent on Twitter and on the ground is at an all time high while the government try to spin a narrative that it's all Europe's fault.

I was particularly struck by an interview with Gove by the BBC where he blamed the EU for not being prepared to negotiate....the perfect opportunity for any worthwhile journalist to call him out for the spiv he is...also Rabb was given an easy ride in Canada spoofing his way through a rehearsed monologue about how the US will offer a great deal once they're out of the EU.

Auntie Beeb has been an anchor for Britain for decades, through thick and thin - as objective and independent a national broadcaster as you could imagine, but now seems to be complicit in the Tory's bewildering arrogance and recklessness while ignoring that 48% of the population voted to remain while 0% voted for a no deal Brexit.
Interesting this is a piece aa friend put up on Face book earlier, he lives in Bradford for many years and has always bing a Conservitive Brexiter. He is on about tech. for reaingcars registrations but listening to truckerss who say if they have to deal with the paper work to do with a hard border and the coats that will mantain.

From Facebook
So the BBC today are having a no Deal Brexit Day informing us of what may happen if we leave the EU with out a deal, TRANSLATED this is the BBC doing a Project Fear day . been watching now for a hour now and what have they come up with so far , we may not have bacon on our shelves from Denmark, They had Senator Niel Richmond on from the Republic of Ireland 🇮🇪on Hard Talk going on about what may happen if there is no deal and the possibility of a hard border, stating that a hard border will have to happen if we leave with no deal as there is no alternative to this, the British Government has made it clear we will not put in a hard border as the technology is available to avoid this , Senator Richardson said there is no evidence this technology is available, when in fact The technology is already been used in Ireland, any one who has visited Ireland and taken their car on the ferry then on leaving the Dublin Port takes the tunnel to connect to the motor way net work ( thousands of cars and lorries every day do ) this is a e motor way net work were your cars number plate is photographed from cameras you don’t even see , then it is up to you to go on line to pay a toll for using the motor way, and if you do not pay this you get a letter telling you must pay, ( as I got one a few days after arriving back home in England ) not just with my registration number but the colour and make of car, so the technology is available,
 
That is the standard Brexiteer narrative that will be repeated ad nauseum in the coming months.

Brexiteers vote to tear up an agreement to cooperate with fellow Europeans and to tear up the Belfast Agreement to draw a line under centuries of colonial rule.

The mantra from the gutter London media which cheer led Brexit for decades is that it is all Paddy's fault.

That is the same London media that blamed the Irish for the famine.
Well Paddy is very much a favoured EU poodle these days and to a very large extent we are quite happy to continue along the federalist path and so be it if the nation wishes to trade in its hard won independence. The hard fact is we can't have it both ways which of course is an age old Paddy past time.
There are solid reasons why the UK voted to leave the EU and while there are also some reasons for lingering on in the twilight of this organisation your remark about gutter London media leading the charge is off the mark.
The GFA has probably come near the end of its life anyway as SF will push hard over the next while for a border poll and while it might embrace another round of power sharing it will be a very half hearted one with their eyes fixed firmly on the prize.
 
TRANSLATED this is the BBC doing a Project Fear day . the British Government has made it clear we will not put in a hard border as the technology is available to avoid this
To be honest any time a brexit voter is told of any consequences they yell 'project fear'.

As for this border technology, they need to start telling us what it is & rolling it out.
 
To be honest any time a brexit voter is told of any consequences they yell 'project fear'.

As for this border technology, they need to start telling us what it is & rolling it out.
The technology will evolve over time. There are of course negatives regarding any departure from the EU, most of which will be felt short term. In the medium to long term the benefits flowing from leaving will become more tangible. Britain not being in the monetary union is a big plus with respect to forging quickly a new pathway. Again the EU does not appear willing to address the dawning reality that a large chunk of the European population is falling out of love with the organisation and in particular many are determined to stop or derail the federalist train before it reaches its destination.
 
I'm not sure you can call letting Gove blame the EU for not being prepared to negotiate "giving him a voice" when clearly he's ignoring the fact that the UK government already signed the WA - it's so clearly in the wrong that it's bordering on incitement to hatred.
The UK Government DIDN'T sign the WA agreement , as it had no authority to do so until it was voted on by the HOC.
That Parliament has now rejected the WA 3 times.

Now I understand hysteria , polarisation , name calling, myopia and stupidity are the order of the day on P.ie Brexit threads ...but you're usually a better poster than this.

Oh and the BBC is not the paragon of neutrality you seem to think it is. A well resourced worldwide news agency with excellent production values ...Yes . But like all state agencies it is duty bound to present the official Government position ...which in this case is a Brexit Tory administration.

Possibly the most depressing thing about Brexit , is the screaming hysterical deafness , the absolute extremism . the refusal to see a single validity in the opposing view , and the march to the intolerant extremities ...ON ALL SIDES (Ireland UK and EU).
 
But like all state agencies it is duty bound to present the official Government position
It is not a state agency. It does not toe the government line as many a furious PM has discovered from Thatcher to Blair.
 
...but it does seem to be doing so at the moment..IMHO.
They are not. Brexiteers think the exact opposite. Giving Gove airtime to speak his opinion is not taking sides.

What you seem to be suggesting is that he be allowed no voice on the grounds he's attacking the EU - which is the definition of censorship.
 
It is not a state agency. It does not toe the government line as many a furious PM has discovered from Thatcher to Blair.
Ah the inevitable foaming knee jerk ... :rolleyes:
Thats not what I said
What I wrote ......"Present the Government line"
What you interpreted ...... "Toe the Government line "

Small ...Far Away, Dougal :rolleyes:
 
