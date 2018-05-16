Is the Chief Medical Officers Position Tenable

R

ruman

Feb 24, 2015
3,885
So the Irish Times last week revealed how the DOH falsely claimed the Madden Report recommended a voluntary disclosure policy after lobbying by unamed vested interest groups.

https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/...uld-have-served-vicky-phelan-better-1.3484490

Since then we have learnt that the same individual has known about the HSE "pause letters" policy since 2016 but failed to inform Minister Simon Harris.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/pol...est&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news_digest


Can he continue and more importantly can Minister Harris hope to reform our Health Service with this individual in such a Senior position ?
 


R

robut

Apr 6, 2008
8,729
CervicalCheck: Ministers ‘not informed of delays in telling women’

No Ministers were informed about delays in telling women the results of cervical cancer screening audits, the Department of Health chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan also told the Oireachtas health committee that the decision not to escalate the issue further up the line was “reasonable and fair”.
Well .. thats Leo et al all off the hook then??
 
statsman

statsman

Feb 25, 2011
55,055
ruman said:
So the Irish Times last week revealed how the DOH falsely claimed the Madden Report recommended a voluntary disclosure policy after lobbying by unamed vested interest groups.

https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/...uld-have-served-vicky-phelan-better-1.3484490

Since then we have learnt that the same individual has known about the HSE "pause letters" policy since 2016 but failed to inform Minister Simon Harris.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/pol...est&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news_digest


Can he continue and more importantly can Minister Harris hope to reform our Health Service with this individual in such a Senior position ?
No, he should step down immediately.
 
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Jul 3, 2009
9,983
I cannot get my head around their thinking here, how could they have thought that a voluntary disclosure policy would be better for patients? Is that not obviously just about avoiding it being a legal requirement to get medics off the hook.
How come they managed to persuade our eminent politicians not to make it a legal requirement? What possible justification is there for that decision?
It seems we need a cull of the DoJ and DoH/HSE, how long before we find similar screwed up thinking in other Depts?
 
B

Barroso

Oct 1, 2011
5,511
robut said:
CervicalCheck: Ministers not informed of delays in telling women



Well .. thats Leo et al all off the hook then??
I have more than a vague idea of how the Public service works, and in my opinion, the only way this would not have been brought to the attention of people at the highest level is if there was a specifical instruction not to.
By people at very very high levels.
But it is most unlikely that an instruction of this sort would have been put in writing.
 
P

Paddy{ie

Dec 5, 2012
1,468
As if we are going to believe holahan. His word is in the mire at this stage.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
Harris is another Cowen. A Cowen with a better suit, and a posher accent.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Sep 11, 2012
30,149
hammer said:
And the doomsters of p.ie want more and more money thrown at the HSE.
No. We want accountibility, and more efficient spend of HSE money. Large payouts due to incompetence, along with legal fees are not an efficient use of taxpayers money. Clampit.
 
H

hammer

Jul 6, 2009
58,180
hollandia said:
No. We want accountibility, and more efficient spend of HSE money. Large payouts due to incompetence, along with legal fees are not an efficient use of taxpayers money. Clampit.
Exactly.

But it seems the more money we throw at the HSE the worse the accountability.

Longer lists
Longer wait times
More scandals
More nurses leaving
 
H

hammer

Jul 6, 2009
58,180
We should ALL cancel our private healthcare tomorrow and see what happens.

No skipping. No profit for healthcare providers. No public private divide. No keeping beds filled to benefit from €1000 a night from private patients etc....
 
carlovian

carlovian

Jun 20, 2008
5,839
hammer said:
Exactly.

But it seems the more money we throw at the HSE the worse the accountability.

Longer lists
Longer wait times
More scandals
More nurses leaving
You are blaming the extra money ?

Not decades of mismanagement ?

Seems Fg are now putting back in the HSE committee that they got rid of a few years ago.

Is there a plan there ?
 
H

hammer

Jul 6, 2009
58,180
Blaming ?

Mismanagement absolutely.

But more money enables these people get wage increases, extra expenses etc every year.

They will never be SORTED if a major restructure isn`t commenced.
 
D

deepness

Feb 4, 2008
2,569
hammer said:
Blaming ?

Mismanagement absolutely.

But more money enables these people get wage increases, extra expenses etc every year.

They will never be SORTED if a major restructure isn`t commenced.
And what the hell have your posse of Leo, Harris and Reilly done to make any significant change in the last 7 years.

Damn all , thats what. Made it worse if anything.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Sep 11, 2012
30,149
hammer said:
Exactly.

But it seems the more money we throw at the HSE the worse the accountability.

Longer lists
Longer wait times
More scandals
More nurses leaving
How about some legislation that will introduce accountability? Ye lads have yer hands on the tiller.
 
H

hammer

Jul 6, 2009
58,180
deepness said:
And what the hell have your posse of Leo, Harris and Reilly done to make any significant change in the last 7 years.

Damn all , thats what. Made it worse if anything.
Made it worse.

Sure didn`t your shower of < .................... > set it up ?
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
hammer said:
We should ALL cancel our private healthcare tomorrow and see what happens.

No skipping. No profit for healthcare providers. No public private divide. No keeping beds filled to benefit from €1000 a night from private patients etc....
A substantial proportion of the work force would leave the country. And they would bring their PRSI contributions with them - even though their PRSI contributions are no use.
 
