Is the Chief Medical Officers Position Tenable

So the Irish Times last week revealed how the DOH falsely claimed the Madden Report recommended a voluntary disclosure policy after lobbying by unamed vested interest groups.
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/...uld-have-served-vicky-phelan-better-1.3484490
Since then we have learnt that the same individual has known about the HSE "pause letters" policy since 2016 but failed to inform Minister Simon Harris.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/pol...est&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news_digest
Can he continue and more importantly can Minister Harris hope to reform our Health Service with this individual in such a Senior position ?
