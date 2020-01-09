Is the Country ready for SF Ard Chomhairle rule?

Only days from a historic moment in our history. The direct threat to democracy that SF/IRA and its Ard Chomhairle pose can not be understated. We could soon have unelected people from outside our jurisdiction having direct roles at the highest level.



SF/IRA is an ultra nationalist party with contempt for our institutions and rule of law. The party is utterly facist. We can not surrender to those who supported appalling barbarity against out citizens and security services.



Its time SF/IRA were exposed for what they are. Is it not time the threat to rule of law and democracy was recognised and the media faced down SF. In honour of all those who protected this state we need to stop SF/IRA to protect our democracy.



The public need to be fully informed that a SF government will be told what to do from back rooms in south armagh and west belfast. Who really is in charge?