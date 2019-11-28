Is the most idiotic and absurd criminal prosecution the modern UK has ever seen?

raetsel
Earlier this week a decorated, highly regarded police officer, Supt. Robyn Williams, was possessing child sex images in a bizarre case which defies any notion of common sense.
Ms. Williams was sent the video by her half sister who did so in the first place only in order to report a crime. The full story is explained in the links which follow.
Clearly this prosecution served no public interest whatsoever and it inevitably has led to suspicions e officer in question is being targeted for other reasons.
What public interest was there in prosecuting Supt Robyn Williams for possessing a video she never wanted? - BarristerBlogger
There are times when one utterly despairs of the priorities of our police and prosecution authorities. Earlier this week the crew of an Essex police unit took time off from pursuing dangerous drivers on the M25 in order to flag down a driver for displaying offensive slogan “bollocks to Brexit”...
barristerblogger.com
Targeting of Supt Robyn Williams 'example of Met institutional racism'
Black Police Association’s claim follows conviction for possession of child abuse video
www.theguardian.com
Met police officer decorated by Queen given community service over child sex abuse video
Judge describes case as ‘completely tragic’ after ‘stellar career’
www.independent.co.uk