Is the most idiotic and absurd criminal prosecution the modern UK has ever seen?

raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,724
Earlier this week a decorated, highly regarded police officer, Supt. Robyn Williams, was possessing child sex images in a bizarre case which defies any notion of common sense.
Ms. Williams was sent the video by her half sister who did so in the first place only in order to report a crime. The full story is explained in the links which follow.
Clearly this prosecution served no public interest whatsoever and it inevitably has led to suspicions e officer in question is being targeted for other reasons.

barristerblogger.com

What public interest was there in prosecuting Supt Robyn Williams for possessing a video she never wanted? - BarristerBlogger

There are times when one utterly despairs of the priorities of our police and prosecution authorities. Earlier this week the crew of an Essex police unit took time off from pursuing dangerous drivers on the M25 in order to flag down a driver for displaying offensive slogan “bollocks to Brexit”...
barristerblogger.com
www.theguardian.com

Targeting of Supt Robyn Williams 'example of Met institutional racism'

Black Police Association’s claim follows conviction for possession of child abuse video
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
www.independent.co.uk

Met police officer decorated by Queen given community service over child sex abuse video

Judge describes case as ‘completely tragic’ after ‘stellar career’
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
 


P

pippakin

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2010
Messages
9,580
Why send a picture of child abuse to your half sister just because she's a police woman. Its either a case of idiotic stupidity or an attempt to gain a few brownie points and few would be surprised if it were both and since the pic was sent why hang on to it, surely a senior police officer knows what to do when they find or receive something no one disputes was criminal.
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,879
pippakin said:
Why send a picture of child abuse to your half sister just because she's a police woman. Its either a case of idiotic stupidity or an attempt to gain a few brownie points and few would be surprised if it were both and since the pic was sent why hang on to it, surely a senior police officer knows what to do when they find or receive something no one disputes was criminal.
Click to expand...
Yeah people don't ask themselves the obvious questions, do they?
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,879
pippakin said:
They dos but as I said before few would be surprised...
Click to expand...
They ask nothing. They see CP and black female police officer and off they go, it wasn't CP, or it was but she is innocent and so are we all, blather-blather. :)
 
P

pippakin

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2010
Messages
9,580
Pyewacket said:
They ask nothing. They see CP and black female police officer and off they go, it wasn't CP, or it was but she is innocent and so are we all, blather-blather. :)
Click to expand...

Innocent of what? possession of child porn is a criminal offence she had images of child porn and had not forwarded it/them to the right or any police dept being black had nothing to do with it. Taking pictures of people without their consent and publishing them is also a criminal offence.
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,879
pippakin said:
Innocent of what? possession of child porn is a criminal offence she had images of child porn and had not forwarded it/them to the right or any police dept being black had nothing to do with it. Taking pictures of people without their consent and publishing them is also a criminal offence.
Click to expand...

I shudder to think how this awful thing could have happened,. Are these the sort of people they recruit nowadays, compared to the fine upstandings of the past?

 
O

Orbit v2

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
12,333
pippakin said:
Why send a picture of child abuse to your half sister just because she's a police woman.
Click to expand...
Eh, because she is a police woman maybe?
Its either a case of idiotic stupidity or an attempt to gain a few brownie points and few would be surprised if it were both and since the pic was sent why hang on to it, surely a senior police officer knows what to do when they find or receive something no one disputes was criminal.
Click to expand...
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,724
Pyewacket said:
Office politics.
Click to expand...
Suggesting that this is explained by someone within the police who was pursuing a vendetta is a bit simplistic.
The final decision to go ahead rested with the CPS.
I've seen a few appalling decisions to prosecute taken to prosecute in recent years locally for minor things which defy explanation, given the high probability that there was an innocent explanation. This had a very obvious innocent explanation.
Anyway Pippakin has escaped into the ether again . Bang goes any chance of a remotely sensible discussion. :rolleyes:
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,879
raetsel said:
Suggesting that this is explained by someone within the police who was pursuing a vendetta is a bit simplistic.
The final decision to go ahead rested with the CPS.
I've seen a few appalling decisions to prosecute taken to prosecute in recent years locally for minor things which defy explanation, given the high probability that there was an innocent explanation. This had a very obvious innocent explanation.
Anyway Pippakin has escaped into the ether again . Bang goes any chance of a remotely sensible discussion. :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
Who discovered she had these pix on her phone?

God, you people never think.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,433
The jury found she misled the court on her version of what happened. That’s probably the key thing.

You can understand the train of thought of the CPS. If you don’t believe her version that she didn’t see the video or message then she’s viewed and stored child porn. Instead of calling the police.

Which the complainant did when they got the same video and same message.

It does seem a stretch to suggest that she did view it though, beyond reasonable doubt. You always wonder the age demo makeup of juries on these sort of cases.
 
Last edited:
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,433
Pyewacket said:
Who discovered she had these pix on her phone?

God, you people never think.
Click to expand...
I really admire your ability to refuse to read a story, but still comment on it.
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
32,298
I’m confused.

A man sends something child pornographic to his girlfriend. She sends it to 17 people included her sister who is a policewoman. Who did nothing about it.

How did the man get the picture. Why did the sister send it to so many people.
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,879
Emily Davison said:
I’m confused.

A man sends something child pornographic to his girlfriend. She sends it to 17 people included her sister who is a policewoman. Who did nothing about it.

How did the man get the picture. Why did the sister send it to so many people.
Click to expand...
Sync knows. Apparently you and I are asking the wrong questions.

Maybe we should not ask any questions at all and just echo the Pie line. :)
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,433
Emily Davison said:
I’m confused.

A man sends something child pornographic to his girlfriend. She sends it to 17 people included her sister who is a policewoman. Who did nothing about it.
Click to expand...
Well she did something. According to the jury’s finding: she viewed the video, then texted her sister “call me”. Then she did nothing

How did the man get the picture. Why did the sister send it to so many people.
Click to expand...
The sister sent it to 17 people asking them to do something about it rather than just calling the police. Former social worker. She comes off as a complete idiot.

If you want to speculate on motive given the findings of fact?

You’re an officer, your idiot sister commits a crime while trying to ask what she should do about a crime. Do you report her yourself, or do nothing to try and protect her?
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
32,298
Pyewacket said:
Who discovered she had these pix on her phone?

God, you people never think.
Click to expand...
I decided to google.

www.birminghammail.co.uk

Bus driver 'shared vile child abuse video on Whatsapp to raise awareness'

Dido Massivi, 61, is on trial at the Old Bailey along with his long-term partner Jennifer Hodge, and her sister, top-ranking Metropolitan Police officer Novlett Robyn Williams, who is accused of failing to report her sibling to police after allegedly receiving the 54-second clip in February last...
www.birminghammail.co.uk www.birminghammail.co.uk

The jury didn’t believe Dido either. Total **** and bull story from start to finish. From all of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top