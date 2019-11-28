Is the most idiotic and absurd criminal prosecution the modern UK has ever seen?

The jury found she misled the court on her version of what happened. That’s probably the key thing.



You can understand the train of thought of the CPS. If you don’t believe her version that she didn’t see the video or message then she’s viewed and stored child porn. Instead of calling the police.



Which the complainant did when they got the same video and same message.



It does seem a stretch to suggest that she did view it though, beyond reasonable doubt. You always wonder the age demo makeup of juries on these sort of cases.