  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

Is the US Response to the Pandemic the Worst in the West? If so, why?

O'Sullivan Bere

O'Sullivan Bere

Moderator
Joined
Nov 14, 2005
Messages
17,017
Last edited by a moderator:
Last edited by a moderator:
This has cropped up on so many other threads, it probably merits one of its own.

The Pandemic is also being seen as the top electoral issue by voters for the Presidential Election.

This chart summarises the case for the prosecution:



There are other sub-issues, but it seems that in mid-June, the US death rate stopped declining and began to rise again. It has since started to decline slowly.

What are the reasons for this? And if blame can be allocated, where does it lie?
 


Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,293
Twitter
Deiscirt
Jack Walsh said:
That's not true, as Sidewinder's NZ example clearly shows.
Almost every first world country decided to take sharp pain in the hope it would offer the quickest solution
They have been proven right
21st century humanity instead of 19th century Dickensian style indifference and cruelty of keeping the mills open at all costs

Trump chose lots and lots of dead bodies, and all he has to show for it is a rising stock market
His "Die for the Dow" strategy is immoral and belongs with the countries who have at best a bare veneer of democracy
Countries whose leaders he admires and whose dictatorial powers he jealously craves
Click to expand...
You can't seem to avoid bringing discussion down to the level of football chanting. In this example, you're pointing to the Covid Carnage as "proof" of the malfeasance of Trump. And yet Belgium, Spain, Italy and the UK have far worse deaths per capita. Does this make Spain's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party malfeasant too? Or does this only count when the leader in question fails to hold the same opinions (the correct opinions) as yourself?

These aren't reasoned arguments Jack. As I said it's the rhetorical equivalent of baying "ROVERS! ROVERS! ROVERS!" in the stands.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,700
Twitter
No
The US has a disastrous record in this crisis. It is supposed to be a developed nation. There was little difference in the US response to the way Bolsonaro responded in Brazil.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,293
Twitter
Deiscirt
Lumpy Talbot said:
The US has a disastrous record in this crisis. It is supposed to be a developed nation. There was little difference in the US response to the way Bolsonaro responded in Brazil.
Click to expand...
See that? That's you that is.

I presume this means that you hold that Spain, Italy, UK, Belgium etc are also not developed nations because their covid stats are worse that the US. Who am I kidding. This is babyish, tiresome silliness.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
54,366
Lumpy Talbot said:
The US has a disastrous record in this crisis. It is supposed to be a developed nation. There was little difference in the US response to the way Bolsonaro responded in Brazil.
Click to expand...
Between now and December 31st more Americans will die from Covid-19 than died in the Vietnam War.

Will there be a Memorial on the Mall in Washington DC to them, if Trump wins the Election? "It is what it is".

edition.cnn.com

Model projects nearly 300,000 Americans could die from Covid-19 by December

Researchers behind an influential model are projecting that the US death toll from coronavirus could reach nearly 300,000 by December 1 -- but that can be changed if Americans consistently wear masks.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

Trump is "for" masks when it suits him ... but he also slagged off Joe Biden today for wearing one. Right.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
10,748
Kevin Parlon said:
You can't seem to avoid bringing discussion down to the level of football chanting. In this example, you're pointing to the Covid Carnage as "proof" of the malfeasance of Trump. And yet Belgium, Spain, Italy and the UK have far worse deaths per capita. Does this make Spain's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party malfeasant too? Or does this only count when the leader in question fails to hold the same opinions (the correct opinions) as yourself?

These aren't reasoned arguments Jack. As I said it's the rhetorical equivalent of baying "ROVERS! ROVERS! ROVERS!" in the stands.
Click to expand...

Kevin, the seminal point you miss is that none of these governments deliberately set out to minimise the threat the virus posed to their societies. Neither did they ridicule the science that was key to confronting it. Neither did they discourage mask wearing, essential to stemming its spread.

Had Trump behaved as most other responsible leaders have done the US death toll would be nowhere near 190,000.

I really don't understand what it is about Trump's obvious culpability that you choose to ignore.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,293
Twitter
Deiscirt
owedtojoy said:
Between now and December 31st more Americans will die from Covid-19 than died in the Vietnam War.

Will there be a Memorial on the Mall in Washington DC to them, if Trump wins the Election? "It is what it is".

edition.cnn.com

Model projects nearly 300,000 Americans could die from Covid-19 by December

Researchers behind an influential model are projecting that the US death toll from coronavirus could reach nearly 300,000 by December 1 -- but that can be changed if Americans consistently wear masks.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

Trump is "for" masks when it suits him ... but he also slagged off Joe Biden today for wearing one. Right.
Click to expand...
1. This will all magically stop happening when people with the correct opinions retake the White House.
2. "More people die of Cancer in the United States than in Angola. Therefore, I conclude oncology is better in Angola."

This isn't about Covid. It's you picking up what tools you see lying around to bash something you loathe. US doing better than several European countries on Covid.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
54,366
Kevin Parlon said:
See that? That's you that is.
I presume this means that you hold that Spain, Italy, UK, Belgium etc are also not developed nations because their covid stats are worse that the US. Who am I kidding. This is babyish, tiresome silliness.
Click to expand...
You obviously do not follow the Covid-19 story because of the cognitive dissonance, but ... deaths in the United States are still happening at about 800 per day on average, whereas the ones you mention have, by dint of social discipline, reduced the rate to about ~50 per day. Here in Ireland it is virtually 0.

By Christmas (do the math) even with a declining rate the USA will have deaths up to 900 per million of population, the highest in the western world.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
54,366
Kevin Parlon said:
1. This will all magically stop happening when people with the correct opinions retake the White House.
2. "More people die of Cancer in the United States than in Angola. Therefore, I conclude oncology is better in Angola."

This isn't about Covid. It's you picking up what tools you see lying around to bash something you loathe. US doing better than several European countries on Covid.
Click to expand...
See my post above.

In Germany, Angela Merkel did stuff like talking to State Governments and co-ordinating a national response with them. She handled national requirements, they implemented at local level. Why could not Trump do that?

Trump abandoned the States because he thought Blue State Governors like Mario Cuomo would get the blame. And he encouraged Red State Governors to re-open because an economic boost would give his re-election chances a lift. He killed thousands of people.

By discouraging mask-wearing, he is killing more.

(I would give Merkel an A, Cuomo a C, but Trump deserves an F-)
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,293
Twitter
Deiscirt
owedtojoy said:
You obviously do not follow the Covid-19 story because of the cognitive dissonance, but ... deaths in the United States are still happening at about 800 per day on average, whereas the ones you mention have, by dint of social discipline, reduced the rate to about ~50 per day. Here in Ireland it is virtually 0.
Click to expand...
There's that argument again. "Road deaths in the USA are 17 times higher than road deaths in Afghanistan. This proves the standard of driving in Afghanistan is 17 times better." This is a really, really dumb argument.

owedtojoy said:
By Christmas (do the math) even with a declining rate the USA will have deaths up to 900 per million of population, the highest in the western world.
Click to expand...
Belgium is already as 860 per million. If only if could figure out why this hasn't resulted in you hopping up and down in outrage at Sophie Wilmes.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,700
Twitter
No
Kevin Parlon said:
1. This will all magically stop happening when people with the correct opinions retake the White House.
2. "More people die of Cancer in the United States than in Angola. Therefore, I conclude oncology is better in Angola."

This isn't about Covid. It's you picking up what tools you see lying around to bash something you loathe. US doing better than several European countries on Covid.
Click to expand...
There's only so much lipstick for that particular pig, Kevin. Underneath all the attempts at lipstick the two developed nations with the worst sort of flip-flop immediate politicisation of the crisis were the US and UK.

Mostly because they tried to avoid inflicting damage on business in the first place, and the markets, rather than people.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,293
Twitter
Deiscirt
owedtojoy said:
See my post above.

In Germany, Angela Merkel did stuff like talking to State Governments and co-ordinating a national response with them. She handled national requirements, they implemented at local level. Why could not Trump do that?

Trump abandoned the States because he thought Blue State Governors like Mario Cuomo would get the blame. And he encouraged Red State Governors to re-open because an economic boost would give his re-election chances a lift. He killed thousands of people.

By discouraging mask-wearing, he is killing more.

(I would give Merkel an A, Cuomo a C, but Trump deserves an F-)
Click to expand...
If you have spent time in Germany and have spent time in the US you'd understand why. This is football stand stuff again: When the blue states got hit, it's because of Trump. But he also encouraged the Red States to open up (opening them to the risk of getting hit worse) because of the economy. It doesn't even make any sense.

You'll note here that I haven't uttered a word in defense of the US covid response. I am simply pointing to numbers (facts) and the utterly absurd level of bias and lack of fair appraisal going into these "arguments" (football chants).
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
54,366
Hewson said:
Kevin, the seminal point you miss is that none of these governments deliberately set out to minimise the threat the virus posed to their societies. Neither did they ridicule the science that was key to confronting it. Neither did they discourage mask wearing, essential to stemming its spread.

Had Trump behaved as most other responsible leaders have done the US death toll would be nowhere near 190,000.

I really don't understand what it is about Trump's obvious culpability that you choose to ignore.
Click to expand...
The polling numbers of every western leader improved from they way he or she handled the Covid crisis ... except for Trump ... and Boris Johnson. Tells a lot.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,293
Twitter
Deiscirt
Lumpy Talbot said:
There's only so much lipstick for that particular pig, Kevin. Underneath all the attempts at lipstick the two developed nations with the worst sort of flip-flop immediate politicisation of the crisis were the US and UK.

Mostly because they tried to avoid inflicting damage on business in the first place, and the markets, rather than people.
Click to expand...
Rather than continuing to make arguments which you cannot support (lots of flip flopping, yes, but the motivation you just pulled out of your backside) it would save us all a lot of time if you just said Trump is Sauron. Because, it always amounts to the same thing.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
13,293
Twitter
Deiscirt
owedtojoy said:
The polling numbers of every western leader improved from they way he or she handled the Covid crisis ... except for Trump ... and Boris Johnson. Tells a lot.
Click to expand...
They must have the wrong opinions. What data are you relying on for this assertion?
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
54,366
Kevin Parlon said:
If you have spent time in Germany and have spent time in the US you'd understand why. This is football stand stuff again: When the blue states got hit, it's because of Trump. But he also encouraged the Red States to open up (opening them to the risk of getting hit worse) because of the economy. It doesn't even make any sense.

You'll note here that I haven't uttered a word in defense of the US covid response. I am simply pointing to numbers (facts) and the utterly absurd level of bias and lack of fair appraisal going into these "arguments" (football chants).
Click to expand...
You presented neither figures nor facts, just opinions. And you just run away from the figures I present.

Just to be clear
  1. About May, Trump and Kushner saw that the Blue States were suffering more, and decided their Governors would suffer the blame for the death tolls. Red States like Florida and Texas were relatively clear.
  2. They decided, against advice, that the problem was over, and a quick opening of the Red States would drive a V-shaped recovery.
  3. Trump encouraged Red States to re-open with disastrous results.
I know you are so far into the tank for Trump you probably cannot see straight. But anti-anti-Trumping can't overcome this one. The guy is cuplable, as much as George W Bush is for Iraq, worse in fact.

nymag.com

Trump’s Disregard for Blue States Is at the Heart of His Shoddy COVID Response

In April, the White House reportedly abandoned a federal plan for mass COVID testing because the outbreak was occurring mostly in Democratic states.
nymag.com nymag.com

www.businessinsider.com

Kushner's coronavirus team shied away from a national strategy, believing that the virus was hitting Democratic states hardest and that they could blame governors, report says

Some members of Kushner's COVID-19 team thought it was better to leave Democratic-voting areas to fend for themselves, a source told Vanity Fair.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
54,366
Kevin Parlon said:
They must have the wrong opinions. What data are you relying on for this assertion?
Click to expand...
Leaders like Conte in Italy & Macron in France were seen to be active and productive in leading a national response to the virus, despite initial mistakes. Something similar happened here. National morale actually rose, and European countries had a sense of national unity and purpose we did not see in the US.

Trump failed to lead a national response, fell out publicly with State Governors, tried to push the popular Dr Fauci to one side (and has succeeded), flip-flopped on masks and social discipline, pushed unorthodox cures, lied to suit himself and was a bull in a china shop of destructiveness.

When America needed a national leader, he went AWOL.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,700
Twitter
No
Kevin Parlon said:
Rather than continuing to make arguments which you cannot support (lots of flip flopping, yes, but the motivation you just pulled out of your backside) it would save us all a lot of time if you just said Trump is Sauron. Because, it always amounts to the same thing.
Click to expand...
Kevin, you are one of the few people in the world who consistently manages to misunderstand the factual evidence that the US hasn't done very well at all in this crisis. And it wasn't Obama or Clinton or Biden who was in charge.

You really shouldn't compound the error by throwing stones.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,700
Twitter
No
Did they manage to get an address or contact number from the tattoo which shows where Antifa HQ is based? Only it would be handy as the Feds have a Task Force out searching.

I had a 'Chelsea Football Club' schoolbag which was very cool. Doesn't mean I've ever played for Chelsea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom