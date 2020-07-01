Is this a good time to end Compulsory Irish?

Schoolchildren will soon return to their schools having missed out on their classes for a very long time. There will be a lot of catching up to do on all of subjects. The children and teachers will be stretched to the limit. Is not this a good time to end the blanket requirement of Compulsory Irish in the Leaving Cert and all the years leading up to it? Even now there are too few Irish teachers, the subject is widely unpopular, and the standards achieved are too low to be of educational value.