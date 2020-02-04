Is this a justifiable judgement?

Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,338
I know this has been brought up on other threads, but I think this is so bizarre it deserves a bit of forensic assessment


I have to admit I didn't realise Teresa Lowe was a barrister - so I assume she's either REALLY good or was very well connected, but I don't understand from anything I've read on this how they have been granted a write-off.

Does anyone have an insight into why this is a justifiable judgement?
 


S

SamsonS

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2009
Messages
4,872
Disillusioned democrat said:
I know this has been brought up on other threads, but I think this is so bizarre it deserves a bit of forensic assessment


I have to admit I didn't realise Teresa Lowe was a barrister - so I assume she's either REALLY good or was very well connected, but I don't understand from anything I've read on this how they have been granted a write-off.

Does anyone have an insight into why this is a justifiable judgement?
Click to expand...

Little I know of it , but it normally applies to debts upto 3m. From the link, the lender was not in agreement, so in these cases goes to the courts to decide. I remember some years ago Financial institutions had a veto and this was overturned in 2015 or so.

Don't know enough about the couple , other than former celebs, but would hazard a guess that a very large mortgage was taken out in different times, and that their earning power now is nothing like it was at the time.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,270
If you read the article (Which you haven't) it actually explains in detail why the judgement came about.

In his decision last August, the judge noted that if the couple were to become bankrupt Tanager would realise 22 cents in the Euro, whereas under the proposed arrangement it would receive 27 cents in the Euro.

Unsecured creditors would likely recover 3.3 cents in the Euro, while under the proposed arrangement they will recover 5 cents in the Euro.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top