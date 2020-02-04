Is this a justifiable judgement?

Disillusioned democrat said:



Court approves arrangement to let Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe write off €3m in debts

I have to admit I didn't realise Teresa Lowe was a barrister - so I assume she's either REALLY good or was very well connected, but I don't understand from anything I've read on this how they have been granted a write-off.



Does anyone have an insight into why this is a justifiable judgement? I know this has been brought up on other threads, but I think this is so bizarre it deserves a bit of forensic assessment

Little I know of it , but it normally applies to debts upto 3m. From the link, the lender was not in agreement, so in these cases goes to the courts to decide. I remember some years ago Financial institutions had a veto and this was overturned in 2015 or so.Don't know enough about the couple , other than former celebs, but would hazard a guess that a very large mortgage was taken out in different times, and that their earning power now is nothing like it was at the time.