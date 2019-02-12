Is this the end of Fianna Fáil?

Having spoken to several die hard Fianna Failers over the past few days, its been refreshing to hear theyre finally seeing the light. To an extent all seem to be turning their back on the party.
Between the overuse of Brexit as an excuse for everything, the backing of Simon Harris and the propping up of this failing government it looks like FF have finally hammered those final few nails into the coffin.
