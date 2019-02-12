Is this the end of Fianna Fáil?

Having spoken to several die hard Fianna Failers over the past few days, its been refreshing to hear theyre finally seeing the light. To an extent all seem to be turning their back on the party.
Between the overuse of Brexit as an excuse for everything, the backing of Simon Harris and the propping up of this failing government it looks like FF have finally hammered those final few nails into the coffin.
 


Have to agree that it's game over. The current leader just doesn't cut it.
 
Michéal Martin is a coward who is running scared of Varadkar. There's no opposition in the current Dáil and Irish democracy is the worse off for it.
 

How many did you speak to?
 
Excellent.

On the day the Green Party pulled the plug, the FFailures were polling at 8%.

The day they cease to exist will be a momentous day.

I hope I live to see it.
 
A vote for FFail, the soldiers of the IMF, is a vote for FG.
A wasted vote.
 

Apart form a few individuals, it could be said there was never any REAL opposition in the Dail from 1922 to 2011 but the fake 'opposition' of FG/FF/LP. Two cheeks of the same ar$e FG and FF with Labour the jacks paper cleaning the mess.
 

The cracks are certainly starting to appear in the late, once great FF. It's only a matter of time until enough FFers get p!ssed off playing pretend 'opposition' without their snouts in the trough of a coalition govt while the old rivals FG are having a laugh at their expense. FF's private polling and vibes on the door steps are picking up the negatives, each TD is wondering will the next election be their last chance to get a seat at cabinet or a junior ministry. Keep watching folks - this is going to be fun, a political version of Reservoir Dogs :giggle:
 
Well FF are certainly making sure that they profile themselves in the Harris Hospital Overspend debacle. It almost looks as if they are the opposition now...
I was listening in to an RTE show a day or two back. Was it the late debate? Well there was this bloke with a deep voice trying to "sell" Simon Harris's handling of the hospitaal tender as actually good. :speechless: I don't think he was from Sinn Fein either.
 
The Greens would go back into coalition with FF in a heartbeat after the next election.

Would you support this if the numbers worked?
 
Seems that the only rears that the Legion of The Rearguard are guarding are those of Varadkar's and Harris. Do any decent FFers think that the FG collaborator Mehole Martin should be leader or have you all capitulated and surrendered?
 

There is a sweaty sheen developing on the FF forehead. They are almost but not quite in the Greens position with FF before Labour with Fine Gael and look where Labour and the Greens are now in the polls.

And no successor to Micheal 'Due Diligence' Martin in sight.
 

FF should probably open talks with Mary Mitchell O'Connor to see if she'll cross the floor to FF. Long as she's walking and not driving they should be safe enough.

Also she's great with powerpoint I hear.
 
Powerpoint?
Those cheap washing machines?
 
Any sign of the 75+ seats you predicted that poor SF would win in the 26?
 

But like Theresa May, he's in predicament he can do nothing to change. Either he starts to concede he will never be Taoiseach (doubtful I'd agree) and privately starts to work on the FFers who want to go into coalition with FG after the generals or inevitably be replaced on the sinking ship of FF to go into coalition anyway ?
 

The Greens are snotty crusties, no hair braiding and tattoos with second clothing from a charity shop like real crusites. Their policy's though disguised as concern for the environment are in reality neo liberal, Save the Whales and Starve the Homeless type of thing.
 
FF has served in government in the 26 longer than any other party.
Poor SF in government in the 26 is a totally different story!
Nothing like the truth.
 
