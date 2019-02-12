Is this the end of Fianna Fáil?

The cracks are certainly starting to appear in the late, once great FF. It's only a matter of time until enough FFers get p!ssed off playing pretendwithout their snouts in the trough of a coalition govt while the old rivals FG are having a laugh at their expense. FF's private polling and vibes on the door steps are picking up the negatives, each TD is wondering will the next election be their last chance to get a seat at cabinet or a junior ministry. Keep watching folks - this is going to be fun, a political version of Reservoir Dogs