Is Turkey now a 'Hostile State'?

SAT
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2009
- Messages
- 9,521
For some years now Turkey, under the ever increasingly more authoritarian rule of Erdogan, has been deviating further and further from the secular path enshrined in its constitution in favour of radical Islam.
It has reached the point where some countries in the region such as Iraq sees Turkey as an enemy state.
The pace of Islamification seems to have gathered pace recently with pretty much all pretense at secularism now dropped. Constitutional bans on wearing hijabs and such in public buildings have been dropped and the sale of alcohol restricted, whilst last week Erdogan claimed women were not equal to men.
More worryingly for the West, Turkey's support for IS and for Al-Nusra becomes more blatant daily. Yesterday the Kurds in Kobane accused Turkey of actively supporting a new offensive by IS by allowing IS to attack from Turkish territory, and of providing coordinated artillery and tank fire against Kurdish defenders in the centre of the city to coincide with several suicide bombings and a major IS assault led by tanks.
Erdogan's denial of the suicide attackers coming from Turkey is nonsensical. Short of teleportation there is no other way for them to have reached the border crossing. Plus, even while Erdogan was issuing his lies, fighting was continuing between Kurdish forces and ISIS militants entrenched in grain silos on the Turkish side of the border from where they had launched their suicide attacks.
Given Turkey's unashamed support for Islamic terrorists should the EU put sanctions in place and given that Turkey's goals are in direct conflict with fellow member states, is it time for Turkey to be expelled from NATO?
https://twitter.com/hashtag/kobane
It has reached the point where some countries in the region such as Iraq sees Turkey as an enemy state.
The pace of Islamification seems to have gathered pace recently with pretty much all pretense at secularism now dropped. Constitutional bans on wearing hijabs and such in public buildings have been dropped and the sale of alcohol restricted, whilst last week Erdogan claimed women were not equal to men.
More worryingly for the West, Turkey's support for IS and for Al-Nusra becomes more blatant daily. Yesterday the Kurds in Kobane accused Turkey of actively supporting a new offensive by IS by allowing IS to attack from Turkish territory, and of providing coordinated artillery and tank fire against Kurdish defenders in the centre of the city to coincide with several suicide bombings and a major IS assault led by tanks.
Fighting continues in Kobane, Turkish bombardment wounds manyKOBANE BORDER—Turkish bombardment of Kobane on Saturday has wounded a number of civilians and fighters inside the Kurdish city, the city administrator said.
“Under the pretense of stopping an ISIS attack on Turkey the Turkish army bombarded the center of Kobane with tanks and artillery,” Anwar Muslim, co-chair of the Kobane canton told Rudaw. “A number of civilians and fighters have been wounded.”
Muslim said that heavy fighting is going on between the Islamic State (ISIS) militants and the Peoples Protection Units (YPG) and the Peshmerga forces in several parts of the city.
“The YPG and Peshmerga have countered all the attacks, the fighting is still going on and we have a number of wounded,” said Muslim.
He added that the Kurdish forces still control most of the city, but “the ISIS has mined the few parts of the city that are under their control,”
Muslim said that the Turkish authorities had turned off electricity at the refugee camp on the border and imposed a total blackout during their bombardment of the city.
Earlier in the day Reuters reported that four ISIS militants had led the attack on Kobane by blowing themselves up at the crossing point between Turkey and the Kurdish city.
According to the report, 30 people were killed in the beginning of renewed clashes between the Kurdish forces and the Islamist fighters.
Kurdish leaders accused Turkey of facilitating the attack on the city, but the office of Turkish Prime Minister dismissed the accusation, saying the vehicles used in the car bombings hadn’t crossed from Turkey.
Erdogan's denial of the suicide attackers coming from Turkey is nonsensical. Short of teleportation there is no other way for them to have reached the border crossing. Plus, even while Erdogan was issuing his lies, fighting was continuing between Kurdish forces and ISIS militants entrenched in grain silos on the Turkish side of the border from where they had launched their suicide attacks.
Given Turkey's unashamed support for Islamic terrorists should the EU put sanctions in place and given that Turkey's goals are in direct conflict with fellow member states, is it time for Turkey to be expelled from NATO?
https://twitter.com/hashtag/kobane
Last edited: