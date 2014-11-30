Is Turkey now a 'Hostile State'?

For some years now Turkey, under the ever increasingly more authoritarian rule of Erdogan, has been deviating further and further from the secular path enshrined in its constitution in favour of radical Islam.

It has reached the point where some countries in the region such as Iraq sees Turkey as an enemy state.

The pace of Islamification seems to have gathered pace recently with pretty much all pretense at secularism now dropped. Constitutional bans on wearing hijabs and such in public buildings have been dropped and the sale of alcohol restricted, whilst last week Erdogan claimed women were not equal to men.

More worryingly for the West, Turkey's support for IS and for Al-Nusra becomes more blatant daily. Yesterday the Kurds in Kobane accused Turkey of actively supporting a new offensive by IS by allowing IS to attack from Turkish territory, and of providing coordinated artillery and tank fire against Kurdish defenders in the centre of the city to coincide with several suicide bombings and a major IS assault led by tanks.

KOBANE BORDER—Turkish bombardment of Kobane on Saturday has wounded a number of civilians and fighters inside the Kurdish city, the city administrator said.

“Under the pretense of stopping an ISIS attack on Turkey the Turkish army bombarded the center of Kobane with tanks and artillery,” Anwar Muslim, co-chair of the Kobane canton told Rudaw. “A number of civilians and fighters have been wounded.”

Muslim said that heavy fighting is going on between the Islamic State (ISIS) militants and the Peoples Protection Units (YPG) and the Peshmerga forces in several parts of the city.

“The YPG and Peshmerga have countered all the attacks, the fighting is still going on and we have a number of wounded,” said Muslim.

He added that the Kurdish forces still control most of the city, but “the ISIS has mined the few parts of the city that are under their control,”

Muslim said that the Turkish authorities had turned off electricity at the refugee camp on the border and imposed a total blackout during their bombardment of the city.

Earlier in the day Reuters reported that four ISIS militants had led the attack on Kobane by blowing themselves up at the crossing point between Turkey and the Kurdish city.

According to the report, 30 people were killed in the beginning of renewed clashes between the Kurdish forces and the Islamist fighters.

Kurdish leaders accused Turkey of facilitating the attack on the city, but the office of Turkish Prime Minister dismissed the accusation, saying the vehicles used in the car bombings hadn’t crossed from Turkey.
Fighting continues in Kobane, Turkish bombardment wounds many

Erdogan's denial of the suicide attackers coming from Turkey is nonsensical. Short of teleportation there is no other way for them to have reached the border crossing. Plus, even while Erdogan was issuing his lies, fighting was continuing between Kurdish forces and ISIS militants entrenched in grain silos on the Turkish side of the border from where they had launched their suicide attacks.

Given Turkey's unashamed support for Islamic terrorists should the EU put sanctions in place and given that Turkey's goals are in direct conflict with fellow member states, is it time for Turkey to be expelled from NATO?

https://twitter.com/hashtag/kobane
 
The list of places that people of White Christian heritage can go and explore is extremely small.
 
carruthers

Expect a softly softly approach from the EU, sadly. But perhaps it is a good thing they have become so blatant, the citizens of the EU will now never tolerate them being accepted as members.
 
As alleged by Sibel Edmonds, Turkey has been supporting jihadists for decades. Russia's troubles in the caucasus in the 1990s were caused by Turkish financing of jihadists, according to Edmonds.


The neocons will shortly be directing US foreign policy. Turkey's support for Islamo-facsism is fully in line with neocon goals re Syria, Iran and Russia.
 
Thankfully Turkey won't be joining the EEC anytime soon. What is it about muslims majority countries that causes a huge decline in the Christian and Jewish population? The religion of super peas has a problem it will never eradicate.
 
freewillie

Of course St. Mary McAleese has gone on record as saying that the Irish people welcome Turkey in to the EU. I can't recall being asked that question myself but then McAleese thinks she has the right to tell everyone else what their opinion should be.
 
The list of places that people of White Christian heritage can go and explore is extremely small.
This is very true Eire1976 but it is the price we of white Christian heritage must pay for centuries of plunder, conquest, colonisation and barbarism by our forebears. Unfortunately most European and North American countries are still at it. The British and American military machines who are constantly at war, have not fought in their own countries in a generation.
 
Militant jihadism has been expanding in Turkey for decades.

Turkey is a nominal secular state but the vast majority of Turks give their allegiance to Islam.
As such it is exceptionally fertile ground for the forces of extremism and these are now in the ascendent. This of course means the end of any possibility of Turkey joining the EU.

The USA still sees that country as a tool to be manipulated in its foreign policy strategy.
 
Turkey is a hostile state to women:

Our religion has given women the calling of motherhood  feminists cannot understand that. Warming to his subject, Erdoğan described how believers, including himself, kiss their mothers feet because they smell of heaven. This weird fetishising of mothers had as much place in reality as his reasons why women cannot work as men do: Their delicate frames are not suited to it.

It


Lunatic!

His foreign minister thinks that women should not give into temptation by smiling in public. So good company.
 
carruthers

This is very true Eire1976 but it is the price we of white Christian heritage must pay for centuries of plunder, conquest, colonisation and barbarism by our forebears. Unfortunately most European and North American countries are still at it. The British and American military machines who are constantly at war, have not fought in their own countries in a generation.
You might read up on the history of Turkey and the Ottoman empire. They arguably surpassed anything done by the Christians. Islam has always wielded the sword - as it continues to do today.
 
Militant jihadism has been expanding in Turkey for decades.

Turkey is a nominal secular state but the vast majority of Turks give their allegiance to Islam.
As such it is exceptionally fertile ground for the forces of extremism and these are now in the ascendent. This of course means the end of any possibility of Turkey joining the EU.

The USA still sees that country as a tool to be manipulated in its foreign policy strategy.
US foreign policy is designed to weaken Syria, Iran aand Russia at any cost.

Currently, US-backed rebels are fighting alongside Al Qaida in Syria.

The Americans(especially zombies like John McCain) will not be concerned because Turkey gives aid to ISIS
 
Hysterical nonsense. Erdogan is a Turkish Bertie, he'll pay lip service to anything that will win him a vote. The economy is booming at present so he remains popular, the opposition is also split but his biggest danger will be if he oversteps the line and attacks Ataturk's legacy.
 
carruthers

US foreign policy is designed to weaken Syria, Iran aand Russia at any cost.

Currently, US-backed rebels are fighting alongside Al Qaida in Syria.

The Americans(especially zombies like John McCain) will not be concerned because Turkey gives aid to ISIS
The stupidity of this thinking is mind boggling given what has happened in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan. We'll be left with another failed state whose national sport will become car bombing and where the minorities are wiped out in months having survived for thousands of years.
Why?
 
Thankfully Turkey won't be joining the EEC anytime soon. What is it about muslims majority countries that causes a huge decline in the Christian and Jewish population? The religion of super peas has a problem it will never eradicate.
Turkey do not want to join the EU. I work in Turkey a fair amount, love Istanbul, but am worried about Erdogn and the increasing rise of Islamist fundamentalism in the country. This is something that the secularists in Turkey are worried about also. The Gisi riots were part of this reaction to a dictator which Erdogan is now. For the first time in years, Istanbul now feels like a police state. The meer hint of people congregating brings water cannon and police being bussed in. The burkah is in evidence everywhere.


Yet this country has many Islamic businessmen who do not want to become part of an Islamic state. It would be a disaster for Turkey, which is doing rather well economically. Erdogan has his palace(s) and his plane(s) and there is a huge amount of bitterness in the way he iis leading the country. Even amongst "covered" people. His blatant abuse of power is leaving serious issues which are bubbling at the moment. Many Turkish business people are moving to open businesses abroad, for fear of something major happening in Turkey itself. Erdogan is a little man, not educated, and (according to those with whom I have spoken to) being guided by those in the background, according to many he is not the sharpest tool in the chest.

Gizi saw young and old, rich and poor, protest against the destruction of Taksim Park and the ruination of the area. The knocking down of many fantastic buildings on the opposite side of the square to build a shopping center (by Erdogan's friends) has caused major issues. Gizi was a reaction to all of this. Remember Istanbul is not representative of the vast majority of Turkey, Ankara is far more Islamic in outlook. Currently there is a serious under current of Police state occuring. I cannot verify what I have been told by many, but police are being fired and new "police" who back the government being employed. I have heard this from several of the poeple I have socialised with.

I just hope that the secularists get more power in this country (not that I can see this happening) Ataturk must be turning in his grave.
 
US foreign policy is designed to weaken Syria, Iran aand Russia at any cost.

Currently, US-backed rebels are fighting alongside Al Qaida in Syria.

The Americans(especially zombies like John McCain) will not be concerned because Turkey gives aid to ISIS
There are over one and a half million native born Turks in Germany alone.
Crime rates are high in that immigrant community and remain deliberately under reported by German authorities.

Certainly alarm bells should be ringing all over Europe in relation to this constantly expanding threat to its entire existence from the bacillus of Islamic fundamentalism that is now mushrooming within and without her borders.
 
You might read up on the history of Turkey and the Ottoman empire. They arguably surpassed anything done by the Christians. Islam has always wielded the sword - as it continues to do today.
That is absolutely true. Islam has historically been very belligerent and we need look no further than the prayer for victory over the Kuffar, which is uttered at most Mosques every Friday, to see how the them v us mentality prevails. Oh sure we have alliances of convenience and all that, but most of those allies (Saudi Arabia and Qatar, for example) are sources of funding for terror and extremism, often at the heart of our cities. We need to snap out of this multicultural Disneyland mentality and stop pretending that Islam is the religion of peace, when pretty much every where it has contact with non-Muslims, or even Muslims of a different sect, the results get bloody.

The idea that that weepy simpleton was ever our President makes me sick. Not only did she say we welcomed Turkey to the ranks of the non-barbaric EU, but she also went off message in Saudi Arabia and said we were all upset at the cheek of those Danes for daring to draw a picture of the mass-murderer who founded their religion. What is it with all this pandering to medieval barbarism? Why do we hesitate to call out regimes that hang homosexuasl, oppress women and slaughter ethnic minorities? And more to the point, why are we so eager to let people from that cultural background establish no-go zones in the civilized world?

Now in fairness to the Turks (I go there from time to time) they are not beyond redemption or indeed reason. I respect them above other Muslims and I do think that Erdrogan will experience a backlash sooner or later. Maybe then they will return to the secular and moderate path.
 
A wonderful country and people. Went there on holidays a few times and they genuinely like the Irish.
 
Of course St. Mary McAleese has gone on record as saying that the Irish people welcome Turkey in to the EU. I can't recall being asked that question myself but then McAleese thinks she has the right to tell everyone else what their opinion should be.
Phuck McUseless. And her massive pensions. Of course she endorses Turkey. It is now effectively a corrupt, one party state, with a tendency to bulldoze it's own people for a few profiteers, and which is now run as a Ponzi-scheme.

It probably reminds her of the maFFia.
 
Of course St. Mary McAleese has gone on record as saying that the Irish people welcome Turkey in to the EU. I can't recall being asked that question myself but then McAleese thinks she has the right to tell everyone else what their opinion should be.
She has quiet a good opinion of China as well...:rolleyes:
 
