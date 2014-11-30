Is Turkey now a 'Hostile State'?

truthandjustice said: Thankfully Turkey won't be joining the EEC anytime soon. What is it about muslims majority countries that causes a huge decline in the Christian and Jewish population? The religion of super peas has a problem it will never eradicate. Click to expand...

Turkey do not want to join the EU. I work in Turkey a fair amount, love Istanbul, but am worried about Erdogn and the increasing rise of Islamist fundamentalism in the country. This is something that the secularists in Turkey are worried about also. The Gisi riots were part of this reaction to a dictator which Erdogan is now. For the first time in years, Istanbul now feels like a police state. The meer hint of people congregating brings water cannon and police being bussed in. The burkah is in evidence everywhere.Yet this country has many Islamic businessmen who do not want to become part of an Islamic state. It would be a disaster for Turkey, which is doing rather well economically. Erdogan has his palace(s) and his plane(s) and there is a huge amount of bitterness in the way he iis leading the country. Even amongst "covered" people. His blatant abuse of power is leaving serious issues which are bubbling at the moment. Many Turkish business people are moving to open businesses abroad, for fear of something major happening in Turkey itself. Erdogan is a little man, not educated, and (according to those with whom I have spoken to) being guided by those in the background, according to many he is not the sharpest tool in the chest.Gizi saw young and old, rich and poor, protest against the destruction of Taksim Park and the ruination of the area. The knocking down of many fantastic buildings on the opposite side of the square to build a shopping center (by Erdogan's friends) has caused major issues. Gizi was a reaction to all of this. Remember Istanbul is not representative of the vast majority of Turkey, Ankara is far more Islamic in outlook. Currently there is a serious under current of Police state occuring. I cannot verify what I have been told by many, but police are being fired and new "police" who back the government being employed. I have heard this from several of the poeple I have socialised with.I just hope that the secularists get more power in this country (not that I can see this happening) Ataturk must be turning in his grave.