Islamisation of Turkey continues apace with historical buildings being changed into Mosques.

Mosque conversion raises alarm - The Art Newspaper
The Hagia Sophia in Trabzon has been changed into a Mosque on court orders. The worry is that this is a prelude to trying to get the famous Hagia Sophia in Istanbul similarly converted. This is part of a worrying trend.
The Directorate which is busy converting museums into Mosques has a poor track record in relation to preserving antiquities ....In January, Istanbuls oldest surviving church, the fifth-century St John Stoudios, which became the Imrahor Mosque in the 15th century before fire and earthquake left it in ruins, was transferred from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to the General Directorate, which plans to rebuild it as a mosque.
Ataturks legacy is being well and truly laid to rest.Recent experience suggests that the directorate reconstructs mosques without regard for the millennia of history they contain. The restoration of the sixth-century Church of Sts Sergius and Bacchus (now the Small Ayasofya Mosque) was shrouded in secrecy and completed in 2006 without the academic community being allowed to conduct a proper survey.