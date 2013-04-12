Islamisation of Turkey continues apace with historical buildings being changed into Mosques.

Mosque conversion raises alarm - The Art Newspaper

The Hagia Sophia in Trabzon has been changed into a Mosque on court orders. The worry is that this is a prelude to trying to get the famous Hagia Sophia in Istanbul similarly converted. This is part of a worrying trend.

In January, Istanbuls oldest surviving church, the fifth-century St John Stoudios, which became the Imrahor Mosque in the 15th century before fire and earthquake left it in ruins, was transferred from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to the General Directorate, which plans to rebuild it as a mosque.
The Directorate which is busy converting museums into Mosques has a poor track record in relation to preserving antiquities ....

Recent experience suggests that the directorate reconstructs mosques without regard for the millennia of history they contain. The restoration of the sixth-century Church of Sts Sergius and Bacchus (now the Small Ayasofya Mosque) was shrouded in secrecy and completed in 2006 without the academic community being allowed to conduct a proper survey.
Ataturks legacy is being well and truly laid to rest.
 


Trampas

Clanrickard said:
The Hagia Sophia in Trabzon has been changed into a Mosque on court orders. The worry is that this is a prelude to trying to get the famous Hagia Sophia in Istanbul similarly converted. This is part of a worrying trend.



The Directorate which is busy converting museums into Mosques has a poor track record in relation to preserving antiquities ....



Ataturks legacy is being well and truly laid to rest.
Indeed it is. The Hagia Sophia at Istanbul was converted to a mosque in the mid 15th Century and remained so until the 1930s when it became a museum. It wouldn't be a surprise were it to become a mosque once more.
 
IbrahaimMohamad

Another 100 years and many Irish Churches will be converted to Mosques!
 
carruthers

Clanrickard said:
Riochard Quest doesn't ask him any hard questions and as usual people will buy the spin about the compatibility of Turkey and the EU. With each passing year or Erdogan the chances of it joining should diminish.
Amen to that.
 
IbrahaimMohamad said:
Another 100 years and many Irish Churches will be converted to Mosques!
I don't think anyone should object to there being provision of mosques for Muslims living in Ireland or indeed any country.

But I think it would be a mistake to convert the main Hagia Sophia back to a mosque. It would be needless picking at the scab of old wounds - of the conquest of one of the greatest cities of historic Christendom, the second Rome. Although I come from the other side of Europe, I cannot read accounts of the fall of Constantinople without feeling sad, just as, I imagine, you might be especially saddened by an account of the fall of Baghdad to the Mongols in 1258.

In the city everyone realized that the great moment had come. During Monday, May 28, some last repairs were done on the walls and the stockades, in the collapsed sections, were reinforced. In the city, while the bells of the churches rang mournfully, citizens and soldiers joined a long procession behind the holy relics brought out of the churches. Singing hymns in Greek, Italian or Catalan, Orthodox and Catholic, men, women, children, soldiers, civilians, clergy, monks and nuns, knowing that they were going to die shortly, made peace with themselves, with God and with eternity.

When the procession ended the Emperor met with his commanders and the notables of the city. In a philosophical speech he told his subjects that the end of their time had come. In essence he told them that Man had to be ready to face death when he had to fight for his faith, for his country, for his family or for his sovereign. All four reasons were now present. Furthermore, his subjects, who were the descendants of Greeks and Romans, had to emulate their great ancestors. They had to fight and sacrifice themselves without fear. They had lived in a great city and they were now going to die defending it. As for himself, he was going to die fighting for his faith, for his city and for his people. He also thanked the Italian soldiers, who had not abandoned the great city in its final moments. He still believed that the garrison could repulse the enemy. They all had to be brave, proud warriors and do their duty. He thanked all present for their contribution to the defence of the city and asked them to forgive him, if he had ever treated them without kindness. Meanwhile the great church of Saint Sophia was crowded. Thousands of people were moving towards the church. Inside, Orthodox and Catholic priests were holding mass. People were singing hymns, others were openly crying, others were asking each other for forgiveness. Those who were not serving on the ramparts also went to the church, among them was seen, for a brief moment, the Emperor. People confessed and took communion. Then those who were going to fight rode or walked back to the ramparts.

From the great church the Emperor rode to the Palace at Blachernae. There he asked his household to forgive him. He bade the emotionally shattered men and women farewell, left his Palace and rode away, into the night, for a last inspection of the defence positions. Then he took his battle position.
......
Then the Emperor, realizing that everything was lost, removed his Imperial insignia, and followed by his cousin Theophilus Palaeologus, the Castilian Don Francisco of Toledo, and John Dalmatus, all four holding their swords, charged into the sea of the enemy soldiers, hitting left and right in a final act of defiance. They were never seen again.
Fall of Constantinople, 1453
 
IbrahaimMohamad

Don Herron said:
At the risk of repeating myself: so bloody what?
The OP seems to be expressing concern that a building was being converted to a Mosque in Turkey which is relatively removed from Ireland though is is something of a secular Muslim State!

I am simply pointing out that similar conversion are likely in Ireland in the Future! It is fitting and appropriate that Community Buildings be reused to meet changing demand!
 
happytuesdays said:
The unfortunate reality is that French Muslims will all leave through the chimney long before that happens.
If that is a reference to extermination, please note that the peoples of the world have decided that there will be no more exterminations, that anyone who tries to bring one about will be stopped, killed if necessary, just as the Nazis were stopped.
 
The Hagia Sophia is such a money spinner as it is and an international icon as well. I was there a few weeks ago - the size of the dome is extraordinary. Istanbul itself seems to be a fairly diverse and secular city and a very friendly place. Even the devout women I saw out and about (maybe not representative) wore headscarves and long coats rather than anything more extreme. It would surprise me greatly if the Turks were to go back and make this a mosque again.
 
SirTallaghtban

DavidCaldwell said:
If that is a reference to extermination, please note that the peoples of the world have decided that there will be no more exterminations, that anyone who tries to bring one about will be stopped, killed if necessary, just as the Nazis were stopped.
What about large scale repatriations? Would Europeans have a problem with that?
 
IbrahaimMohamad said:
The OP seems to be expressing concern that a building was being converted to a Mosque in Turkey which is relatively removed from Ireland though is is something of a secular Muslim State!

I am simply pointing out that similar conversion are likely in Ireland in the Future! It is fitting and appropriate that Community Buildings be reused to meet changing demand!
And you are willfully ignorant of what I was pointing out in the OP. It was a church converted into a Mosque and then was made a museum. It is being converted back to a Mosque in a deliberate example of Islamist coat dragging.
 
SirTallaghtban said:
What about large scale repatriations? Would Europeans have a problem with that?
I would have a problem with that. Given that Muslims in France already have the option to move to Algeria, the ones that do not (the majority) clearly prefer to stay in France. So any large-scale repatriations would require that Muslims are forced to leave their homes against their wishes. I am strongly against anybody being forced to leave their home - it is a dreadful thing to happen to anybody.
 
SirTallaghtban

DavidCaldwell said:
I would have a problem with that. Given that Muslims in France already have the option to move to Algeria, the ones that do not (the majority) clearly prefer to stay in France. So any large-scale repatriations would require that Muslims are forced to leave their homes against their wishes. I am strongly against anybody being forced to leave their home - it is a dreadful thing to happen to anybody.
They are only in Europe a wet day. Give them a large lump sum, revoke their citizenship and repatriate them. It may sound unpalatable to some, but we are sleepwalking into a situation where muslims will eventually become a majority in Europe. Wont that be fun?
 
