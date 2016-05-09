Israel Deputy Chief of Staff warns of 'Nazi trends' in Israel.

No. There is a BIG difference between this kind of debate within Israel, and that that occurs outside of it.



I.e. Outside of the framework of domestic Israeli political debate (for example, within the framework of Irish domestic "activism"), what you inevitably find if you look carefully, is that antizionism nearly always tends to antisemitism. - But that is rarely the case within Israel.



Indeed I wonder why people like you can't just let Israel alone to have their debate without descending on their every utterance like this in the manner of a vulture.



Of course, the barrage of anti-Israel / anti-Jewish stories, are mostly gross distortions or out-right lies. But that is not to say there are real underlying issues there.



Take this - there are four major "imperialist" players in the region. The Arabs, the Turks, the Iranians and the Israeli Jews. - Now, all these countries in the region ruled by each of these four players has sizeable minorities that are to a lesser or greater degree suppressed, mistreated, or otherwise abused.



But why this utterly disproportionate obsession with the behavior of the Israelis v the Palestinians? Actual and otherwise. (Usually otherwise). And why this complete obliviousness to the what is happening to all the other downtrodden minorities in the region? (Which when you add them all up is almost half the population of the Middle East.). - Do you even know who the Circassians are, where exactly Baluchistan is, or what language the Azaries speak? Or what is the plight of such minorities as these? No.



Of course, the message the deputy chief was really trying to convey has been lost here. What he was really trying to say has been ignored. Instead, a couple of sentences have been swooped upon. - And it has also been ignored that here is a man who is charged with leading the IDF, inspiring it, keeping it true to its values, giving it its vision, exhorting its morals. That is what he speaks towards. Nothing else.



And in speaking towards this, this man exposed a weak, conciliatory, abasing, spot and it was attacked by Israel's enemies with typical vehemence. So it falls to Netanyahu as usual to minimise the damage and ensure his people are not more greatly endangered or compromised.