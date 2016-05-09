Israel Deputy Chief of Staff warns of 'Nazi trends' in Israel.

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,900
A row has broken out over remarks by the IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan warning of trends in Israeli society similar to Germany in the 1930s. The PM has denounced the remarks while the Defence Minister supports Golan.

BBC said:
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern public rebuke to the military deputy chief of staff.
Maj-Gen Yair Golan said on the eve of Thursday's annual Holocaust Day that he detected trends in Israeli society suggestive of "nauseating processes" that occurred in 1930s Nazi Germany.
Mr Netanyahu said the comments were outrageous, cheapened the Holocaust and caused harm to Israel.
Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said he had "total confidence" in Gen Golan.
"If there's something that frightens me about Holocaust remembrance it's the recognition of the nauseating processes that occurred in Europe in general, and particularly in Germany, back then - 70, 80 and 90 years ago - and finding signs of them here among us today in 2016," the deputy chief of staff said on Wednesday.

"There is, after all, nothing easier and simpler than hating the foreigner... arousing fears and terrifying."
But Mr Netanyahu said Gen Golan's remarks were "utterly mistaken and unacceptable to me".
"The comparison drawn in the words of the deputy chief of staff regarding events which characterised Nazi Germany 80 years ago is outrageous," he said.
"They do injustice to Israeli society and cause a belittling of the Holocaust."
Click to expand...
 


drummed

drummed

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2010
Messages
36,191
A Jew thread was badly needed.

Will give the holocaust deniers/Zionist obsessed freaks a new lease of life.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,900
When you have an Israeli general warning of Nazi trends in Israel, it underlines this is a mainstream concern not just one of the anti Semitic lunatic fringe. Maybe it has something to do with mobs shouting "Death to Arabs" and politicians supporting soldiers involved in atrocities, not to mention house demolitions and settlements
 
S

Skypeme

Well-known member
Joined
May 19, 2010
Messages
1,914
Dame_Enda said:
A row has broken out over remarks by the IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan warning of trends in Israeli society similar to Germany in the 1930s. The PM has denounced the remarks while the Defence Minister supports Golan.
Click to expand...
Thank you for drawing our attention to this particular matter. Sometimes we get the impression that all Israelis are supportive of the actions of both the IDF and Jewish State in general. That's not necessarily so and a healthy debate among Israelis is important.

In many cases they have been the subject of a pretty virulent campaign by fellow Israelis at home and Jews abroad.
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
13,890
Then Netanyahu tries to label his words as dangerous.

You couldn't make this guy up
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
Dame_Enda said:
When you have an Israeli general warning of Nazi trends in Israel, it underlines this is a mainstream concern not just one of the anti Semitic lunatic fringe. Maybe it has something to do with mobs shouting "Death to Arabs" and politicians supporting soldiers involved in atrocities, not to mention house demolitions and settlements
Click to expand...
No. There is a BIG difference between this kind of debate within Israel, and that that occurs outside of it.

I.e. Outside of the framework of domestic Israeli political debate (for example, within the framework of Irish domestic "activism"), what you inevitably find if you look carefully, is that antizionism nearly always tends to antisemitism. - But that is rarely the case within Israel.

Indeed I wonder why people like you can't just let Israel alone to have their debate without descending on their every utterance like this in the manner of a vulture.

Of course, the barrage of anti-Israel / anti-Jewish stories, are mostly gross distortions or out-right lies. But that is not to say there are real underlying issues there.

Take this - there are four major "imperialist" players in the region. The Arabs, the Turks, the Iranians and the Israeli Jews. - Now, all these countries in the region ruled by each of these four players has sizeable minorities that are to a lesser or greater degree suppressed, mistreated, or otherwise abused.

But why this utterly disproportionate obsession with the behavior of the Israelis v the Palestinians? Actual and otherwise. (Usually otherwise). And why this complete obliviousness to the what is happening to all the other downtrodden minorities in the region? (Which when you add them all up is almost half the population of the Middle East.). - Do you even know who the Circassians are, where exactly Baluchistan is, or what language the Azaries speak? Or what is the plight of such minorities as these? No.

Of course, the message the deputy chief was really trying to convey has been lost here. What he was really trying to say has been ignored. Instead, a couple of sentences have been swooped upon. - And it has also been ignored that here is a man who is charged with leading the IDF, inspiring it, keeping it true to its values, giving it its vision, exhorting its morals. That is what he speaks towards. Nothing else.

And in speaking towards this, this man exposed a weak, conciliatory, abasing, spot and it was attacked by Israel's enemies with typical vehemence. So it falls to Netanyahu as usual to minimise the damage and ensure his people are not more greatly endangered or compromised.
 
Lúidín

Lúidín

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2013
Messages
7,253
K

kalipa

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 19, 2010
Messages
10,207
drummed said:
A Jew thread was badly needed.

Will give the holocaust deniers/Zionist obsessed freaks a new lease of life.
Click to expand...
Not to mention the trolls :rolleyes:
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
Debate inside Israel about Israel is much more two-sided than it is in either the US (pro) or Ireland (anti).
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
13,890
roc_ said:
No. There is a BIG difference between this kind of debate within Israel, and that that occurs outside of it.

I.e. Outside of the framework of domestic Israeli political debate (for example, within the framework of Irish domestic "activism"), what you inevitably find if you look carefully, is that antizionism nearly always tends to antisemitism. - But that is rarely the case within Israel.

Indeed I wonder why people like you can't just let Israel alone to have their debate without descending on their every utterance like this in the manner of a vulture.

Of course, the barrage of anti-Israel / anti-Jewish stories, are mostly gross distortions or out-right lies. But that is not to say there are real underlying issues there.

Take this - there are four major "imperialist" players in the region. The Arabs, the Turks, the Iranians and the Israeli Jews. - Now, all these countries in the region ruled by each of these four players has sizeable minorities that are to a lesser or greater degree suppressed, mistreated, or otherwise abused.

But why this utterly disproportionate obsession with the behavior of the Israelis v the Palestinians? Actual and otherwise. (Usually otherwise). And why this complete obliviousness to the what is happening to all the other downtrodden minorities in the region? (Which when you add them all up is almost half the population of the Middle East.). - Do you even know who the Circassians are, where exactly Baluchistan is, or what language the Azaries speak? Or what is the plight of such minorities as these? No.

Of course, the message the deputy chief was really trying to convey has been lost here. What he was really trying to say has been ignored. Instead, a couple of sentences have been swooped upon. - And it has also been ignored that here is a man who is charged with leading the IDF, inspiring it, keeping it true to its values, giving it its vision, exhorting its morals. That is what he speaks towards. Nothing else.

And in speaking towards this, this man exposed a weak, conciliatory, abasing, spot and it was attacked by Israel's enemies with typical vehemence. So it falls to Netanyahu as usual to minimise the damage and ensure his people are not more greatly endangered or compromised.
Click to expand...
The focus on Israel might be that they call themselves a civilised democracy and receive billions from the US and free entry to the EU market.

There might be some expectation that they would follow the rule of law and treat people properly.
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
26,158
[video=youtube;ZiO0iqZss04]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiO0iqZss04[/video]
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
26,158
Sister Mercedes said:
Debate inside Israel about Israel is much more two-sided than it is in either the US (pro) or Ireland (anti).
Click to expand...
Their zionazi policies are still very much one sided.
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
Sister Mercedes said:
Debate inside Israel about Israel is much more two-sided than it is in either the US (pro) or Ireland (anti).
Click to expand...
Yes. Absolutely. It is incredible vociferous, heated, and even vicious. And this is probably the reason why they have survived to now, and why they will continue to.
 
EoinMag

EoinMag

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 4, 2010
Messages
4,811
roc_ said:
Of course, the message the deputy chief was really trying to convey has been lost here. What he was really trying to say has been ignored. Instead, a couple of sentences have been swooped upon. - And it has also been ignored that here is a man who is charged with leading the IDF, inspiring it, keeping it true to its values, giving it its vision, exhorting its morals. That is what he speaks towards. Nothing else.

And in speaking towards this, this man exposed a weak, conciliatory, abasing, spot and it was attacked by Israel's enemies with typical vehemence. So it falls to Netanyahu as usual to minimise the damage and ensure his people are not more greatly endangered or compromised.
Click to expand...
I'm wondering why you have to tell us what he really means. We can all read you know, it's like a panic to get back on message because one of your own calls it like it is.
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
13,890
EoinMag said:
I'm wondering why you have to tell us what he really means. We can all read you know, it's like a panic to get back on message because one of your own calls it like it is.
Click to expand...
And it must be pretty bad when it turns the stomach of someone senior in the Army.
 
EoinMag

EoinMag

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 4, 2010
Messages
4,811
Eire1976 said:
And it must be pretty bad when it turns the stomach of someone senior in the Army.
Click to expand...
He'd know parallels with Naziism if he saw them.

Indeed if he hadn't meant what he said then that Yahoo dirtbird wouldn't have had to come out and state he's wrong too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top