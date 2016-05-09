Israel Deputy Chief of Staff warns of 'Nazi trends' in Israel.

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,900
A row has broken out over remarks by the IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan warning of trends in Israeli society similar to Germany in the 1930s. The PM has denounced the remarks while the Defence Minister supports Golan.
BBC said:Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern public rebuke to the military deputy chief of staff.
Maj-Gen Yair Golan said on the eve of Thursday's annual Holocaust Day that he detected trends in Israeli society suggestive of "nauseating processes" that occurred in 1930s Nazi Germany.
Mr Netanyahu said the comments were outrageous, cheapened the Holocaust and caused harm to Israel.
Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said he had "total confidence" in Gen Golan.
"If there's something that frightens me about Holocaust remembrance it's the recognition of the nauseating processes that occurred in Europe in general, and particularly in Germany, back then - 70, 80 and 90 years ago - and finding signs of them here among us today in 2016," the deputy chief of staff said on Wednesday.
"There is, after all, nothing easier and simpler than hating the foreigner... arousing fears and terrifying."
But Mr Netanyahu said Gen Golan's remarks were "utterly mistaken and unacceptable to me".
"The comparison drawn in the words of the deputy chief of staff regarding events which characterised Nazi Germany 80 years ago is outrageous," he said.
"They do injustice to Israeli society and cause a belittling of the Holocaust."