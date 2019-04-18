(Firstly, those of you not interested in Rugby Union will be very pleased to learn that this thread has nothing to do with Israel, Jews, Palestinians, BDS, and/or anti-Semitism!)Mr Israel Folau is an Australian Rugby Union footballer. He is an exceptionally talent rugby player, he has been capped 73 times for Australia and was expected to be one of the players to watch in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.Mr Folau is also a committed Christian, he is a member of the Assemblies of God, which is apparently the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world. Arising from his religious beliefs Mr Folau holds that homosexuality is sinful, and eternal damnation is the fate homosexuals.Mr Folau has in the past posted on social media expressing this view, and on 10 April 2019 he posted the following on Instagram:The following day he was sacked by Rugby Australia.Mr Billy Vunipola is also a Rugby Union footballer. He too is exceptionally talented and has been capped 36 times for England. Mr Vunipola is also deeply religious. He "liked" Mr Folau's post, and also posted “Man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?”. Mr Vunipola has been given a dressing down by the English Rugby Football Union. In a statement they said ".”I am not homosexual, but I think that if Mr Folau's beliefs as set out in his post are correct that eternal damnation also awaits me - on several counts! But I am not offended by his post. I am an atheist, but he's entitled to believe in God, and if you follow any of the myriad branches of the three Abrahamic faiths it is clear that most religions condemn homosexuality as sinful, and that the consequence of sinfulness is hell.Mr Folau and Mr Vunipola are footballers, not civic leaders or politicians They are entitled to hold religious views, and to express those views, just as much as anyone else. I don't think that anyone looks to them for moral guidance or for insights on how to make the world a better place. They're just two working guys.I find myself in the odd position of an atheist defending the rights of Christians, but there is a fundamental free speech issue here. Free speech means allowing ideas that you don't agree with to be expressed.