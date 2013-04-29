Israeli lebensraum and ethnic cleansing continues unabated

Fo Real said: Sounds like a good ol' fashioned witch hunt against the only Jew in the Dáil. If anybody isn't a staunch critic of Israel they're a hardline Zionist in your view. What about our President's outspoken and unconditional support for Palestine, a supposedly neutral figurehead position. The hypocrite made a career out of denouncing America and Israel as evil to gullible hippies. Now he spends his day rubbing shoulders with Wall Street capitalists, begging for foreign investment into Ireland. Oh, and DeValera wasn't neutral. Do I really have to remind you about the signing of Hitler's cook of condolences. Click to expand...

Well why else does Alan Shatter take issue with Irish neutrality?President Higgins held those beliefs long before he held office as you mentioned, I wouldn't take him seriosuly he's a great poet, a populist champagne socialist IMO. The Irish people knew of this when they voted for him, he was asked whether or not he would conduct himself appropriately when meeting foreign leaders, and he said he would regardless of whether he agreed with their policies. or not.Of course Dev had to give his condolences to Hitler as he did with Roosevelt. But Alan believes we should have declared war on Germany? How on earth would the free state have been able to defend itself against Luftwaffe aerial bombardment or invasion, Denmark fell in one day, I doubt we would have lasted any longer.