Israeli lebensraum and ethnic cleansing continues unabated

B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,418
Israel evicts entire Palestinian village for army exercise - Middle East News | Latest News Headlines | The Irish Times - Mon, Apr 29, 2013

"Israeli authorities razed two family homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of al-Tur this morning, displacing 18 Palestinians who failed to acquire elusive building permits, local officials said.
The army also demolished a well near a Palestinian refugee camp south of the city of Hebron and cleared an agricultural area of dozens of olive trees east of Bethlehem, according to Palestinian government media. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment."


The racist ethnic cleansing , part of the fascist dream of eretz Israel ,and its land grabbing lebensraum and other fascist overtones continues unabated ..........with tacit EU support sadly ........
 


B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,418
Politics matters said:
Stop using Nazi terms to describe the actions of Israel, it is highly offensive and antisemitic.....:rolleyes:
Click to expand...
If the term Lebensraum fits it fits ...... If Israelis don't like the comparrisons they shouldn't copy the behaviour or philosophy
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,718
Barbaric Zionazi policies. This is why the Arab world hates Israel. Not it's origins. Shades of the Plantations in Ireland.
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
6,720
brughahaha said:
If the term Lebensraum fits it fits ...... If Israelis don't like the comparrisons they shouldn't copy the behaviour or philosophy
Click to expand...
Completely agree, thus why I had the sarcastic face in my post. While I detest the fundamentalism of Hamas, can we really blame them for wanting to destroy Israel?
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,418
Politics matters said:
Completely agree, thus why I had the sarcastic face in my post. While I detest the fundamentalism of Hamas, can we really blame them for wanting to destroy Israel?
Click to expand...
Ahhhhhh , apologies ......and not really no
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,718
It's high time the EU got tough with Israel, especially on arms sales. The EU-Israel Association agreement should be suspended until the settlements are dismantled. Rightwing parties in Europe have a particular fondness for Israel for religious/pro-American reasons. I am quite rightwing but this is plain wrong. We are sowing the seeds of anti-Westernism in the Islamic world and with that terrorism - including among Muslims in the West. Look at Boston for example. The Irish govts cowardly stance against sanctions is in stark contrast with the policy on South African Apartheid which closely parallels evengs in the Occupied territories.
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
6,720
brughahaha said:
Ahhhhhh , apologies ......and not really no
Click to expand...
If somebody kicks you off your land and then shells the hell out of you, the only logical explanation is to fight back. The palestinians were wrong for not voting for Fatah over Hamas but if they appear to be weak, surely they will support the stronger party?
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
6,720
Dame_Enda said:
It's high time the EU got tough with Israel, especially on arms sales. The EU-Israel Association agreement should be suspended until the settlements are dismantled. Rightwing parties in Europe have a particular fondness for Israel for religious/pro-American reasons. I am quite rightwing but this is plain wrong. We are sowing the seeds of anti-Westernism in the Islamic world and with that terrorism - including among Muslims in the West. Look at Boston for example. The Irish govts cowardly stance against sanctions is in stark contrast with the policy on South African Apartheid which closely parallels evengs in the Occupied territories.
Click to expand...
Yes Alan Shatter should be forced to resign and we should expel the Israeli ambassador.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,718
I don't agree Shatter should resign at this stage. He has been too cosy with Israel but you'd expect that for personal reasons. The govt can decide to support measures and if he doesn't agree, noone is stopping him from handing in his notice. Also having a Jewish Cabinet minister shields us from bogus allegations of anti-semitism from the Israel Lobby, which has become increasingly anti-Irish in recent times.
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
6,720
Fo Real said:
Why single out Shatter from the entire Irish government?
Click to expand...
He seems to be a real hardline Zionist, contributed greatly to Irish law though, perhaps he should stick to law. The odd time a debate on the Israeli/palestinian issue comes up, you can count on Alan to provide Zionist rhetoric. And then of course Ireland's decision to remain neutral during WW2, in essence he is saying we should have done more to help the Jews during the Holocaust. He rambles on about this while knowing that the majority of Irish people support De Valera's neutrality stance.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,770
Fo Real

Fo Real

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2012
Messages
908
Politics matters said:
He seems to be a real hardline Zionist, contributed greatly to Irish law though, perhaps he should stick to law. The odd time a debate on the Israeli/palestinian issue comes up, you can count on Alan to provide Zionist rhetoric. And then of course Ireland's decision to remain neutral during WW2, in essence he is saying we should have done more to help the Jews during the Holocaust. He rambles on about this while knowing that the majority of Irish people support De Valera's neutrality stance.
Click to expand...
Sounds like a good ol' fashioned witch hunt against the only Jew in the Dáil. If anybody isn't a staunch critic of Israel they're a hardline Zionist in your view. What about our President's outspoken and unconditional support for Palestine, a supposedly neutral figurehead position. The hypocrite made a career out of denouncing America and Israel as evil to gullible hippies as a youngster. Now he spends his day rubbing shoulders with Wall Street capitalists, begging for foreign investment into Ireland. Oh, and DeValera wasn't neutral. Do I really have to remind you about the signing of Hitler's book of condolences.
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
6,720
Fo Real said:
Sounds like a good ol' fashioned witch hunt against the only Jew in the Dáil. If anybody isn't a staunch critic of Israel they're a hardline Zionist in your view. What about our President's outspoken and unconditional support for Palestine, a supposedly neutral figurehead position. The hypocrite made a career out of denouncing America and Israel as evil to gullible hippies. Now he spends his day rubbing shoulders with Wall Street capitalists, begging for foreign investment into Ireland. Oh, and DeValera wasn't neutral. Do I really have to remind you about the signing of Hitler's cook of condolences.
Click to expand...
Well why else does Alan Shatter take issue with Irish neutrality?

President Higgins held those beliefs long before he held office as you mentioned, I wouldn't take him seriosuly he's a great poet, a populist champagne socialist IMO. The Irish people knew of this when they voted for him, he was asked whether or not he would conduct himself appropriately when meeting foreign leaders, and he said he would regardless of whether he agreed with their policies. or not.

Of course Dev had to give his condolences to Hitler as he did with Roosevelt. But Alan believes we should have declared war on Germany? How on earth would the free state have been able to defend itself against Luftwaffe aerial bombardment or invasion, Denmark fell in one day, I doubt we would have lasted any longer.
 
Al.

Al.

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2008
Messages
1,618
brughahaha said:
Israel evicts entire Palestinian village for army exercise - Middle East News | Latest News Headlines | The Irish Times - Mon, Apr 29, 2013

"Israeli authorities razed two family homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of al-Tur this morning, displacing 18 Palestinians who failed to acquire elusive building permits, local officials said.
The army also demolished a well near a Palestinian refugee camp south of the city of Hebron and cleared an agricultural area of dozens of olive trees east of Bethlehem, according to Palestinian government media. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment."


The racist ethnic cleansing , part of the fascist dream of eretz Israel ,and its land grabbing lebensraum and other fascist overtones continues unabated ..........with tacit EU support sadly ........
Click to expand...
Irish Times is officially Ireland's Völkischer Beobachter. I do mourn the Ireland that was; it's been taken over by the neo-Nazis and their sick and twisted lies. How the heck can anyone come to this pile of feces conclusion when the Jewish state is shrinking and everyone is on the side of the "Palestinians" in Europe (who actually do have a Nazi-like philosophy, as does the majority of Islamic nations around the Levant), never mind the UN?

Stop lying. At the very least. And recover a sense of Irishness instead of being a tool for the Germans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top