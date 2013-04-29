Israeli lebensraum and ethnic cleansing continues unabated

brughahaha
Israel evicts entire Palestinian village for army exercise - Middle East News | Latest News Headlines | The Irish Times - Mon, Apr 29, 2013
"Israeli authorities razed two family homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of al-Tur this morning, displacing 18 Palestinians who failed to acquire elusive building permits, local officials said.
The army also demolished a well near a Palestinian refugee camp south of the city of Hebron and cleared an agricultural area of dozens of olive trees east of Bethlehem, according to Palestinian government media. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment."
The racist ethnic cleansing , part of the fascist dream of eretz Israel ,and its land grabbing lebensraum and other fascist overtones continues unabated ..........with tacit EU support sadly ........
