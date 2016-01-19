Israeli minister: I would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than Iran

parentheses
Further proof if it was needed that Israel's priorities differ from those of people in Europe.
Israeli minister Moshe Ya'alon bluntly stated he would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than see Iran having influence in the country.
