Israeli minister: I would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than Iran

parentheses said:



Israeli minister Moshe Ya'alon bluntly stated he would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than see Iran having influence in the country.











Ya'alon: I would prefer Islamic State to Iran in Syria | The Times of Israel Further proof if it was needed that Israel's priorities differ from those of people in Europe.Israeli minister Moshe Ya'alon bluntly stated he would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than see Iran having influence in the country. Click to expand...

Well he is doing his job, looking after his own people and telling it like it is, unlike the clowns we have running the place in Europe, of course Iran is a bigger threat, ISIS are little threat to Israel as Israel is used to terrorist tactics,Does anyone know just how many mosques there are in Europe ? how many are predicted to be built ? Google and Wiki do not want to offer up any easy info (isn't that very, very strange ? )Bigger players are at work here, something smells really fishy, we should be questioning our own politicians and their seemingly mad rush to get millions of muslims into Europe ? why is this happening ? what are they not telling us ?