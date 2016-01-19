Israeli minister: I would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than Iran



Seems like quite a sensible pov.

On the basis that he considers that Isis pose a lesser threat to Israel.

Do you think he should opt for the greater threat?
 
I wonder how this thread will go.

A) We debate this revelation and the implications.

B) Debate will be stifled by people calling other people 'Jew haters'.

My money is on B.
 
Of course he would. The Zionists have been arming, funding and providing medical support to ISIS and Al Qaeda for years. The Zionists would prefer criminal gangs like ISIS to be running Libya and Syria than noble patriots like Gaddafi and Assad.
 
publicrealm said:
Seems like quite a sensible pov.

On the basis that he considers that Isis pose a lesser threat to Israel.

Do you think he should opt for the greater threat?
The Zionists think they will be able to control their ISIS Contras, the way they thought they could fund and support Hamas against the PLO and then control them.
 
What he actually said:

“In Syria, if the choice is between Iran and the Islamic State, I choose the Islamic State. They don’t have the capabilities that Iran has,” Ya’alon told a conference held by the Institute of National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

“Our greatest enemy is the Iranian regime that has declared war on us,” the defense minister said of the threats facing Israel.

“Iran tried to open a terror front against us on the Golan Heights,” he said in reference to efforts by Iranian proxy Hezbollah to plan attacks on Israel.
It comes across cack handed by the minister but there's a certain logic to what he's saying. IS don't have a nuclear weapons program. IS don't have intercontinental ballistic missiles that can strike Israel. IS don't post ANY threat to Israel, they'd be annihilated before they could even get near the Israeli border. Iran OTOH CAN inflict serious carnage on Israel.

Paranoid must have creamed himself when he saw the headline. What was he even doing browsing a "filthy Jew site" to begin with? :cool:
 
The resident site shills on this site would also have the same mindset.

ISIS is determined to overthrow Assad, slaughter Syria's Christian population and turn the country into a terrorist infiltrated mess.

Israel feathers the nests of all Rothschild's regime changing "head hackers"
 
Ren84 said:
What he actually said:



It comes across cack handed by the minister but there's a certain logic to what he's saying. IS don't have a nuclear weapons program. IS don't have intercontinental ballistic missiles that can strike Israel. IS don't post ANY threat to Israel, they'd be annihilated before they could even get near the Israeli border. Iran OTOH CAN inflict serious carnage on Israel.

Paranoid must have creamed himself when he saw the headline. What was he even doing browsing a "filthy Jew site" to begin with? :cool:
Stop! Stop! Stop right now with reasoned analysis! This was meant to be (yet another) thread where Je....sorry Zionists are shown to be pure eeeeeeeeevil. And you have ruined it.
 
But in reality it isn't a choice between Iran or ISIS, it's a choice between Assad or ISIS.

So why was he not stating which of those two Israel would prefer to see rule Syria?

And why did he state that Iran has declared war on Israel? This is nonsense!

But, as per the propaganda posted here, Israel must try to paint Iran as a threat, as an aggressor, as an enemy, as it did Iraq, to get the same desired outcome: A US attack on Iran.
 
Clanrickard said:
Stop! Stop! Stop right now with reasoned analysis! This was meant to be (yet another) thread where Je....sorry Zionists are shown to be pure eeeeeeeeevil. And you have ruined it.
Zionists are evil. Not all Jews are Zionists, but those Jews who are Zionists are evil. Not all Christians are Zionists, but those Christians who are Zionists are evil.
 
parentheses said:
Further proof if it was needed that Israel's priorities differ from those of people in Europe.

Israeli minister Moshe Ya'alon bluntly stated he would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than see Iran having influence in the country.





Ya'alon: I would prefer Islamic State to Iran in Syria | The Times of Israel
Well he is doing his job, looking after his own people and telling it like it is, unlike the clowns we have running the place in Europe, of course Iran is a bigger threat, ISIS are little threat to Israel as Israel is used to terrorist tactics,

Does anyone know just how many mosques there are in Europe ? how many are predicted to be built ? Google and Wiki do not want to offer up any easy info (isn't that very, very strange ? )

Bigger players are at work here, something smells really fishy, we should be questioning our own politicians and their seemingly mad rush to get millions of muslims into Europe ? why is this happening ? what are they not telling us ?
 
parentheses said:
Further proof if it was needed that Israel's priorities differ from those of people in Europe.

Israeli minister Moshe Ya'alon bluntly stated he would prefer ISIS in Syria rather than see Iran having influence in the country.





Ya'alon: I would prefer Islamic State to Iran in Syria | The Times of Israel
I doubt if ISIS would be capable of launching a pea shooter never mind a nuclear device. There is never going to be an ISIS 'airforce' worthy of the name. They can 'martyr' themselves all day long for all I care.
 
Run_to_da_hills said:
The resident site shills on this site would also have the same mindset.

ISIS is determined to overthrow Assad, slaughter Syria's Christian population and turn the country into a terrorist infiltrated mess.

Israel feathers the nests of all Rothschild's regime changing "head hackers"
Israeli apologists has justified its nuclear weapons of mass destruction by claiming Iran had gone nuclear and again and again Israel has been proven to have attempted to deceive the world with its victim-hood.

Still Israel prefers to attack Hezbollah when they are engaged in fighting Daesh and then try to make out some pathetic confused argument that only eegits will fall for again.
 
maxflinn

maxflinn

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 8, 2014
Messages
5,275
Shouldn't the thread title read "I'd prefer ISIS rather than Iran in Syria"?
 
