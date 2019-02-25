Israel's fascist sideshow takes center stage.

On 25 February 1994, a Jewish-American settler named Baruch Goldstein opened fire on Palestinian worshippers inside the Ibrahimi mosque.... also known as the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the centre of the Old City of Hebron.

WEST BANK MASSACRE: AT LEAST 40 SLAIN IN WEST BANK AS ISRAELI FIRES INTO MOSQUE; CLINTON MOVES TO RESCUE TALKS; A Killer's Path of Militancy: From Brooklyn to West Bank - The New York Times

Why racist Rabbi Meir Kahane is roiling Israeli politics 30 years after his death - Israel Election 2019 - Haaretz.com

Goldstein killed 29 men in an instant, and injured well over 100 more.
Six other Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in the ensuing chaos.

Baruch Goldstein's friends may make their entrance to the Israeli knesset thanks to Netanyahu for unifying the terrorists in Israel.....Also When Jewish a KKK suporter like Malkah Fleisher is a settler leader in Hebron where the memory of Baruch Goldstein is celebrated then it is certainly a major problem.


Although it is the biggest city in the West Bank, Hebron’s residents are interconnected in almost every way through its cultural and family structures.
Nearly every citizen has ties to the Ibrahimi mosque massacre through some relative, friend or neighbour.

“A settler from the US came and killed Palestinians,” Izzat Karaki, a 29-year-old activist with the Palestinian-led group Youth Against Settlements (YAS), said exasperatedly. “And after that they punish us, the victims.”

Beyond mourning for the lives lost, the attack has also affected the people of Hebron - and its generations to come in a profound and structural way.

The massacre led to the creation of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), an international organisation meant to monitor the situation in the city and document violations of international law and human rights.
Pro-Israel US group condemns Netanyahu pact with extremists | World news | The Guardian

In its 22-year-long presence, TIPH filed more than 40,000 incident reports - many of which Karaki says the Palestinians Authority can take to the International Criminal Court.

â€˜A lamentable failureâ€™: Dozens of Orthodox rabbis condemn Netanyahu for deal with Kahanists - Israel Election 2019 - Haaretz.com


Hebron still under siege 20 years after Ibrahimi Mosque massacre | The Electronic Intifada
 


Netanyahu shares the racist-nationalist ideology of these extremist groups and, since there is a mad rush to the right within Israel’s political parties, Netanyahu, wanting to win the race, is now in an alliance with the most right-wing group on the Israeli political map....... and that is saying a lot!

They said loudly what many on the Israeli right, at least in the past, preferred to whisper, and certainly never to say in English: that Israel would be a Jewish supremacist state, not a democracy; that the Palestinians would forever live subjugated under military occupation, confined to isolated Bantustans, or they would be expelled from the West Bank and into Jordan; that leftists and peaceniks were traitors, and that traitors would be dealt with accordingly.

Today, even without Otzma Yehudit, there is no shortage of Knesset members — ministers in Netanyahu’s outgoing government — who say these sorts of things. For example, Miri Regev, Israel’s culture minister, joined Otzma Yehudit’s Michael Ben-Ari in inciting a vicious pogrom against African asylum seekers in South Tel Aviv in 2012.

Naftali Bennett, minister of education and the diaspora, boasts of how many people he’s killed and has a plan to annex large portions of the West Bank.

Betzalel Smotrich, deputy speaker of the Knesset, calls himself a “proud homophobe” and proposes paying Palestinians compensation for trucking them out of the West Bank and into Jordan.

Israelâs Right Wing Has Been Racist For A Long Time â The Forward
 
The Apartheid regimes fascist policies continue...as Betzalel Smotrich defends the comments of his fellow far right extremist..and education minister Rafi Peretz.
It will probably earn him promotion.
 
More help from hasbara trolls.
Peretz is being sharply criticized for multiple extremist statements less than six months after entering politics and less than a month after his appointment as the Apartheid regimes education minister...his racism and fascism is not new of course....and there are many examples of that.
In 2016, Peretz came under fire for dancing in his IDF uniform at a wedding with an extremist rabbi who had penned a book that said there were circumstances in which Jewish law permits the killing of non-Jews.
 
james toney said:
More help from hasbara trolls.
Peretz is being sharply criticized for multiple extremist statements less than six months after entering politics and less than a month after his appointment as the Apartheid regimes education minister...his racism and fascism is not new of course....and there are many examples of that.
In 2016, Peretz came under fire for dancing in his IDF uniform at a wedding with an extremist rabbi who had penned a book that said there were circumstances in which Jewish law permits the killing of non-Jews.
How does Hamas view homosexuality?
 
kalipa said:
Who is this "us" ?
Who do you think you're speaking for ?
He is just another useless hasbara troll...but also helpful...I hope he continues to help and remind us of israeli Apartheid,including their fascism and racism.
The contemporary Zionist collusion with antisemites and fascists runs deep and is orchestrated by those at the very top.
In fact, Zionists and the current Netanyahu regime are some of the foremost contributors to antisemitism and fascism worldwide.

In addition to collaborating with – and covering for – fascistic/ antisemitic agendas and politicians in the Philippines, Hungary, Poland, Ukraine, and the United States among others, Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly blamed George Soros for different events in Israel and has shared fake news about the Jewish billionaire.

Netanyahu’s son, Yair, was banned by Facebook earlier this week due to a genocidal post, and was the subject of much controversy for sharing an explicitly antisemitic meme featuring George Soros in 2017.
As a result, Yair was celebrated by the neo-Nazi outlet The Daily Stormer.

Zionists have always flirted with antisemites and fascists.
It is now simply more obvious and shameless, likely inspired by the current global reactionary trend and unremitting permissiveness of the US to Israeli human rights violations, with Netanyahu the father openly revising the history of the Holocaust to serve his political needs.
But zionists and their supporters see nothing wrong with that...and it's why they have little to defend their hypocrisy and israels openly racist policies.
 
Peter72 said:
Why do you dodge the question?

How is the gay scene in downtown Hamas infested Gaza these days?
I didn't dodge the question but you have just dodged mine. Hypocrite much ?

I would imagine Hamas think the same about feminism and homosexuality as the religious Jews and conservative Christians.

The subject of homosexuality and Judaism dates back to the Torah. The book of Vayikra (Leviticus) is traditionally regarded as classifying sexual intercourse between males as a to'eivah (something abhorred or detested) that can be subject to capital punishment by the currently non-existent Sanhedrin under halakha(Jewish law).
In 2005, a municipal ban attempted to halt the parade, but it was overturned by a district court order. Protesters, many of them Orthodox Jews, lined the mile-long parade route shouting insults and displaying signs with messages such as "You are corrupting our children" and "Jerusalem is not San Francisco".[8] During the parade, Yishai Schlissel, a Haredi Jew, stabbed three parade participants with a kitchen knife. During a police interrogation, he described the motive behind his actions: "I came to killing on behalf of God. We can't have such abomination in the country."[9] The perpetrator was subsequently convicted of three counts of attempted murder, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Jerusalem District Court also ordered that NIS 280 million (about USD 60 million) be paid as compensation to the victims.[10] Schlissel was released in 2015, and returned to the Pride Parade in 2015 to attack again.[11]

Jerusalem gay pride parade - Wikipedia

The Haredi burqa sect (Hebrew: נשות השָאלִים‎, romanized: Neshót haShalím, lit. 'Shawl[-wearing] Women'), is a religious group within Haredi Judaism, primarily concentrated in Israel, which claims that modesty requires a burqa-style covering of a woman's entire body, a shal (plural shalim, "shawl"), including a veil covering the face. The garment, which looks more like a niqab than a burqa, is also called frumka, a play of the word frum (Yiddish for "devout") and "burqa". The group, which was estimated to number several hundred in 2011, is concentrated in the town of Beit Shemesh.
Click to expand...
Thanks 'pete'...had almost forgot about this other example of israeli Apartheid and it's anti semitism. Please feel free to bump again,as there are many other examples.
By colluding with antisemites worldwide and weaponizing the term “antisemitism” to inappropriately include anti-Zionism, Zionists have transformed a very real and ongoing threat to Jews into a political tool that serves their own settler colonialist goals.
 
kalipa said:
I didn't dodge the question but you have just dodged mine. Hypocrite much ?

I would imagine Hamas think the same about feminism and homosexuality as the religious Jews and conservative Christians.



In 2005, a municipal ban attempted to halt the parade, but it was overturned by a district court order. Protesters, many of them Orthodox Jews, lined the mile-long parade route shouting insults and displaying signs with messages such as "You are corrupting our children" and "Jerusalem is not San Francisco".[8] During the parade, Yishai Schlissel, a Haredi Jew, stabbed three parade participants with a kitchen knife. During a police interrogation, he described the motive behind his actions: "I came to killing on behalf of God. We can't have such abomination in the country."[9] The perpetrator was subsequently convicted of three counts of attempted murder, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Jerusalem District Court also ordered that NIS 280 million (about USD 60 million) be paid as compensation to the victims.[10] Schlissel was released in 2015, and returned to the Pride Parade in 2015 to attack again.[11]

Jerusalem gay pride parade - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org



19098
The Haredi burqa
19099

19100
How many gay clubs are there in downtownHamas infested Gaza?
 
Peter72 said:
How many gay clubs are there in downtownHamas infested Gaza?
Don't you know how to use Google ? I have as much time for Hamas as I have for the IOF. 2 cheeks of the one backside.

Maybe you would answer the question now although I doubt it very much
 
kalipa said:
Don't you know how to use Google ? I have as much time for Hamas as I have for the IOF. 2 cheeks of the one backside.

Maybe you would answer the question now although I doubt it very much
Go on. Hazard a guess
 
Peter72 said:
Go on. Hazard a guess
No it's fine. I knew you wouldn't reciprocate just like all the others. Too chicken I suppose. Nothing new there.
 
kalipa said:
No it's fine. I knew you wouldn't reciprocate just like all the others. Too chicken I suppose. Nothing new there.
So gay rights can be crushed by Hamas as far as you're concerned.

Because their neighbours are Jews.

Nice.
 
