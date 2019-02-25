On 25 February 1994, a Jewish-American settler named Baruch Goldstein opened fire on Palestinian worshippers inside the Ibrahimi mosque.... also known as the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the centre of the Old City of Hebron.Goldstein killed 29 men in an instant, and injured well over 100 more.Six other Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in the ensuing chaos.Baruch Goldstein's friends may make their entrance to the Israeli knesset thanks to Netanyahu for unifying the terrorists in Israel.....Also When Jewish a KKK suporter like Malkah Fleisher is a settler leader in Hebron where the memory of Baruch Goldstein is celebrated then it is certainly a major problem.Although it is the biggest city in the West Bank, Hebron’s residents are interconnected in almost every way through its cultural and family structures.Nearly every citizen has ties to the Ibrahimi mosque massacre through some relative, friend or neighbour.“A settler from the US came and killed Palestinians,” Izzat Karaki, a 29-year-old activist with the Palestinian-led group Youth Against Settlements (YAS), said exasperatedly. “And after that they punish us, the victims.”Beyond mourning for the lives lost, the attack has also affected the people of Hebron - and its generations to come in a profound and structural way.The massacre led to the creation of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), an international organisation meant to monitor the situation in the city and document violations of international law and human rights.In its 22-year-long presence, TIPH filed more than 40,000 incident reports - many of which Karaki says the Palestinians Authority can take to the International Criminal Court.