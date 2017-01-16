owedtojoy
"It's a Jungle Out There": Fake News & Fake Experts, What Can You Do To Protect Yourself?
"Fake News" is Hot right now, and is now a standard piece of abuse at stories not to the liking of the speaker or writer.
Fake Experts are maybe not as hot, but they have always been around in the guise of "quack doctors" or "snake oil salesmen".
This post attempts to offer a Rough Guide to the Fake News/ Fake Expert Jungle. It will not name names, or even The Usual Suspects, but try to provide a roadmap to separating the news from the bullsh*t. There may be better guides - feel free to join in with your own.
[Bullsh*t, by the way, is real, and has always been with us. Google Harry Frankfurt: On Bullsh!t, available on Amazon.]
(1) The bad news: It takes time & effort
(2) Evaluating Expertise
(4) Evaluating News
(5) Learn a bit about rhetoric and logical fallacies.
Thomas Jefferson believed in a Free Press, and believed it was vital in a democracy for it to keep a check on the people's elected representatives. "Our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press, nor that be limited without danger of losing it.". And in Jefferson's time, the public press was as vicious and vindictive as many a website today.
The press is in danger of being undermined by an up-welling of raucous "fake news", coarsened discourse and vindictive bullying. If it is all just "noise" serving the interests of someone, then how can you tell "good" from "bad"? How can you tell when opinions are being presented as facts, something which is becoming a worrying norm, and "feelings" shaped by propaganda are held to be "true", irrespective of the actual situation?
Given that the situation cannot be rolled back, though by a process of evolution, people may generally realise which outlets are more reliable than others. I am not optimist - as in fast thinking, we are predisposed to accept that which confirms basic prejudices and reject that which does not.
A longer term solutions is improved teaching of critical thinking in schools, and preparation (as with online sexual etiquette) for children to become better informed and responsible adults.
(1) The bad news: It takes time & effort
Checking on Fake News, or debunking a Fake Expert is not easy, and takes time. You can use snopes.com or politifact if you wish, snopes is excellent on Urban Myths. But these are Expert Authorities i.e. you are depending on someone else's research, so wait until we talk about evaluating their expertise.
The leading authorities on how humans think, Tversky and Kahnemann, divide descision making into two types
Thinking Fast and Slow
The reason for his is that (2) is much more energy-consuming and takes hard work. If our animal ancestors saw a large beast with big teeth approaching, they legged it. They never had to worry about complex matters like Brexit or unbanning abortion. They were too busy surviving.
Yet all human advances in civilisation have come from (2), and it is only that can help us find a way out of the Fake * Jungle.
(2) Evaluating Expertise
"Arn't we all fed up of experts?" famously said Michael Gove, though I am sure he excepted experts who supported his own position. In fact, it is a clear example of "fast thinking". Smart, but not so smart really.
Yes, ok, Mr Gove, but if we reject all expertise, then we are in a bit of a pickle. We take expert advice all the time and the list is endless - car mechanics, plumbers, insurance brokers, lawyers, doctors, teachers ... if you are ill, or your child is ill, or you car broken down, or your central heating on the fritz, then you need expert advice, even if you may already be an expert. You cannot exist in the modern world without relying on the expertise of someone, even a survivalist in the wilds of Alaska will need a midwife, a doctor or a vet, sometime.
So how can we tell what expertise is fake, and what is not? Weill here is how biologist and philosopher of science Massimo Piglucci puts it: Nonsense on Stilts: How to Tell Science from Bunk
1) Examine the arguments presented by the "expert". Unfortunately, except when the "expert" is a politician campaigning for office, a non-technical person cannot easily evaluate the deepest arguments of oncologists or nuclear physicists.
(2) Evidence of agreement by other experts: A consensus among scientists, doctors or engineers is a powerful indicator of good expertise. That does not mean an automatic pass, just more weight to their arguments.
(3) Independent evidence that the expert is, indeed, a real expert. Qualifications are basically what is required and the recognition that it takes about 10 years of hard work and study in the Subject Matter Area to gain the right to be called "expert", and even then extra years of experience are desirable. Medicine is an excellent example.
(4) An investigation into biases of the investigator or the expert. Most notorious are the doctors whose research is or was funded by Big Tobacco, Big Pharma or the sugar industry to present biased studies.
(5) The track record of the expert. Who wants to listen to the economists who said about the Property Boom: "It's different this time"? Tricky, because anyone can be wrong once, and "wrong last time" may be just a bias of yours (Google the "Availability Error" or "Availability Fallacy"). Look at the entire career.
So when told to give up eating juicy steaks, or swilling beer, or getting the kids vaccinated (or not), by some "expert", try applying the above yardstick. Be skeptical, get a second opinion, or a third, but remember on most matters, you cannot sit on the fence forever. Professional "skeptics" are just using an escape route. You can be skeptical, and still make a decision, but revisit it.
Weigh experts or expertise against each other, and their evidence. Look upon it as your membership of a jury, when you must look at all the facets of the case. And beware of the expert who is disparaged because of some alleged mistake - make sure the alternative is better.
(4) Evaluating News
My contention is that reporting News is a form of specialist expertise, so all the above guidelines still apply. Unfortunately, some are now weakened (4) - news outlets, especially the online ones, are vehicles for advertising and will do what improves the "bottom line", even if it compromises their (alleged) "standards". So sift, avoid news on social media., distrust until verified.
So how do you know if news is fake? What really happened? How much is "spin"?
(1) Look for agreement by other news channels: A consensus among news outlets obviously matters. Be wary of stories that confirm your prejudice. Read a report (occasionally) is news outlets that maybe represent a different political viewpoint.
(3) Independent evidence of "what really happened". See above. Independent eye-witnesses matter. Even suspend judgement, pending further evidence.
(4) An investigation into biases of the writer or the media outlet:. Be wary of opinion pieces or op-eds that cite experts. Vet those experts. Refer back to the previous section.
(5) The track record of the news outlet. I prefer news media that have been around for a long time, they are possibly more likely to have a tradition of "straight" reporting. I am suspicious of some of the new on-line magazines though I have my preferences. Check domains and urls
Typos or misspellings are dead giveaways, like in phishing e-mails, and fake news is a form of phishing.
Google quotes (often copied and re-assigned), or search for images on Google.
Here are other hints on how to spot fake news.
10 Ways to Spot a Fake News Article - EasyBib Blog
These 6 Easy Steps Will Help You Spot Fake News Every Time ... [Irony Detector: Buzzfeed!]
Fake News Or Real? How To Self-Check The News And Get The Facts : All Tech Considered : NPR
(5) Learn a bit about rhetoric and logical fallacies.
No harm to learn about the Argument from Authority. Expertise is a form of authority, but perhaps a legitimate one. However, Arguments from Authority can be refuted and are not infallible. Speaking of which, the Pope (to take an example) is an authority figure in faith and morals, but not in science. Watch out for the illegitimate authority, wandering outside their field e.g. the you-know-who celebrities who adopt "causes".
Beware of the Dunning-Kruger effect. Dunning and Kruger found that people ignorant of a subject tend to overestimate their expertise, and that people conversant with a topic tend to underestimate their expertise. So beware the confident ignoramus, and respect the diffident expert. And apply it to yourself - are you a Dunning-Krugerite when you expatiate on your opinions?
Learn about other logical fallacies and traps for the unwary: https://web.ics.purdue.edu/~drkelly/LogicalFallacies.pdf
