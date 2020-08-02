It's time for a better Irish border solution than what the Brexit deal offers One side imposing its will on the other, as the current Irish Protocol does, is not how peace was achieved and is unsustainable

The Northern Irish Protocol. Negotiated in extreme haste. It is instead frequently described by figures on both sides as a "price to be paid"...."The referendum that was held in "northern Ireland on the Good Friday agreement was a new and exciting process of a "secret ballot" {For readers of the telegraph that is a process in which you do not know which way people have voted)No one said the current Irish Protocol was a win win. Its a compromise and that is both why it works and is difficult to operate. I have no objection to anyone proposing a new situation but that would need to be put to the vote in the wee six counties. This false accusation is for me a clear sign of the place the Brexit supporting camp are in the UK. As they say in public school "" {those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad.)