Ivan Yates to leave Newstalk

statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,054
During the newspaper review slot on this morning's breakfast show, Ivan Yates confirmed stories that he is leaving the station on Good Friday in order to concentrate on sorting out his personal finances.

Yates to leave Newstalk to work on mounting debts - The Irish Times - Fri, Mar 23, 2012

He also said that he will finish up with The Examiner on the same day.

In my view, this will mark a significant improvement in the quality of Irish radio; others may disagree given that the show is Newstalk's most popular, with 135,000 listeners a day.

In a patriotic gesture, Yates is, it appears, expected to move to the UK.
 


O

OCicero

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2010
Messages
752
Great news. Don't need his comments on how to run a country.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,330
FakeViking said:
So his attitude to loosing loads of borrowed money is to quit his job. Right.
Click to expand...
Seems he's using the logic that he's better off taking the hit now, moving to the UK to do bits and pieces there, declaring whatever he needs to declare to the UK courts, then returning here to look for work, which, given his listenership he'll probably get. Makes sense.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,507
statsman said:
In a patriotic gesture, Yates is, it appears, expected to move to the UK.
Click to expand...
What would you do? Stay and stick it out for 12 years? I'd move too. You do what you have to do. Yates is very good on the radio. He tells it like it is and he avoids the namby pamby hand wringing about "de most vulnerable" and "de wooorkers" and has regularly laid out the stark choices in clear unambiguous terms.
 
Cato

Cato

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 21, 2005
Messages
20,390
Sync said:
Seems he's using the logic that he's better off taking the hit now, moving to the UK to do bits and pieces there, declaring whatever he needs to declare to the UK courts, then returning here to look for work, which, given his listenership he'll probably get. Makes sense.
Click to expand...
Aye, that would appear to be his plan and he would not be the first and won't be the last to follow the broad outlines of that plan - I know a few myself.
 
S

simeongrimes

Good luck to him. I enjoy himself and Chris in the mornings. I hope he sorts out his problems and comes back.
 
Cato

Cato

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 21, 2005
Messages
20,390
simeongrimes said:
Good luck to him. I enjoy himself and Chris in the mornings. I hope he sorts out his problems and comes back.
Click to expand...
He should be able to get himself sorted out in at least 18 months, if not sooner.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,054
TimBuckII said:
I George Hook will miss him most. Most of Hook's political commentary was based on his ranting to replays of Yate's earlier rants.
Click to expand...
Yes, a double benefit.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,054
Clanrickard said:
What would you do? Stay and stick it out for 12 years? I'd move too. You do what you have to do. Yates is very good on the radio. He tells it like it is and he avoids the namby pamby hand wringing about "de most vulnerable" and "de wooorkers" and has regularly laid out the stark choices in clear unambiguous terms.
Click to expand...
Well, I don't have a ministerial pension to live on.
 
Cato

Cato

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 21, 2005
Messages
20,390
statsman said:
Well, I don't have a ministerial pension to live on.
Click to expand...
Such pensions are too high and are paid too early, but they existence of such hardly precludes him from taking decisions that are to his good, within the bounds of the law.
 
Cato

Cato

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 21, 2005
Messages
20,390
Clanrickard said:
So? Do you expect Yates to say here for 12 years in legal limbo?
Click to expand...
Hopefully that wil change soon. The Personal Insolvency Bill is on the way, although the banks are lobbying furiously against the current proposal.
 
D

dent

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
5,424
Sync said:
Seems he's using the logic that he's better off taking the hit now, moving to the UK to do bits and pieces there, declaring whatever he needs to declare to the UK courts, then returning here to look for work, which, given his listenership he'll probably get. Makes sense.
Click to expand...
in fairness to him, when many others have squirmed, he has been consistent in facing up to his problems. I think he is doing the right thing.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
52,142
Clanrickard said:
What would you do? Stay and stick it out for 12 years? I'd move too. You do what you have to do. Yates is very good on the radio. He tells it like it is and he avoids the namby pamby hand wringing about "de most vulnerable" and "de wooorkers" and has regularly laid out the stark choices in
clear unambiguous terms.
Click to expand...
He doesn't "tell it like it is", he tells it as he sees it.

Two very different things sometimes.
 
Fides

Fides

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2010
Messages
4,425
statsman said:
During the newspaper review slot on this morning's breakfast show, Ivan Yates confirmed stories that he is leaving the station on Good Friday in order to concentrate on sorting out his personal finances.

Yates to leave Newstalk to work on mounting debts - The Irish Times - Fri, Mar 23, 2012

He also said that he will finish up with The Examiner on the same day.

In my view, this will mark a significant improvement in the quality of Irish radio; others may disagree given that the show is Newstalk's most popular, with 135,000 listeners a day.

In a patriotic gesture, Yates is, it appears, expected to move to the UK.
Click to expand...
Radio will become more bland but that is what the establishment wants. I'm sorry to see him go and hope he comes back soon.

As for the patriotic jibe that's a cheap shot. As far as I'm concerned patriotism is a two way street. In this case the state hasn't bothered to change its antiquated and draconian bankruptcy laws so as far as I'm concerned a citizen has every right to pursue the best option available to them without being castigated.
 
