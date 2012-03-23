Ivan Yates to leave Newstalk

statsman
During the newspaper review slot on this morning's breakfast show, Ivan Yates confirmed stories that he is leaving the station on Good Friday in order to concentrate on sorting out his personal finances.
Yates to leave Newstalk to work on mounting debts - The Irish Times - Fri, Mar 23, 2012
He also said that he will finish up with The Examiner on the same day.
In my view, this will mark a significant improvement in the quality of Irish radio; others may disagree given that the show is Newstalk's most popular, with 135,000 listeners a day.
In a patriotic gesture, Yates is, it appears, expected to move to the UK.
