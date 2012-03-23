Ivan Yates to leave Newstalk

statsman said:



Yates to leave Newstalk to work on mounting debts - The Irish Times - Fri, Mar 23, 2012



He also said that he will finish up with The Examiner on the same day.



In my view, this will mark a significant improvement in the quality of Irish radio; others may disagree given that the show is Newstalk's most popular, with 135,000 listeners a day.



Radio will become more bland but that is what the establishment wants. I'm sorry to see him go and hope he comes back soon.As for the patriotic jibe that's a cheap shot. As far as I'm concerned patriotism is a two way street. In this case the state hasn't bothered to change its antiquated and draconian bankruptcy laws so as far as I'm concerned a citizen has every right to pursue the best option available to them without being castigated.