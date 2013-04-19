Ivor Callely arrested?

Astral Peaks
More to follow:
RTÉ News@rtenews19m
The former junior minister and Fianna Fáil TD Ivor Callely has been arrested in Dublin this morning.
Ivor Callely due to be charged this morning in Dublin District Court, Gardai confirm it's in connection with a fraud investigation.
