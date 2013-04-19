Ivor Callely arrested?

Astral Peaks

Astral Peaks

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2010
Messages
25,750
More to follow:

RTÉ News‏@rtenews19m

The former junior minister and Fianna Fáil TD Ivor Callely has been arrested in Dublin this morning.


Ivor Callely due to be charged this morning in Dublin District Court, Gardai confirm it's in connection with a fraud investigation.
 
Last edited by a moderator:


mido

mido

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 28, 2007
Messages
3,355
edifice.

edifice.

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 24, 2005
Messages
8,325
Astral Peaks said:
Ivor Callely due to be charged this morning in Dublin District Court, Gardai confirm it's in connection with a fraud investigation.
Click to expand...
Tried to link to twitter via the embed code, is it just a matter of copying and pasting the code?
 
Astral Peaks

Astral Peaks

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2010
Messages
25,750
edifice. said:
Tried to link to twitter via the embed code, is it just a matter of copying and pasting the code?
Click to expand...
Won't work here any more, I just copy and paste the text and remove the formatting.

I have asked for this thread to be merged into the pre existing thread, so best to concentrate there.
 
Astral Peaks

Astral Peaks

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2010
Messages
25,750
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Ivor the conivorer.
 
Dublin 4

Dublin 4

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 6, 2011
Messages
12,732
Don't think the threads should merge as this is fresh & readers might presume the old arrest story is getting bumped...
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
50,914
Astral Peaks said:
More to follow:

RTÉ News‏@rtenews19m

The former junior minister and Fianna Fáil TD Ivor Callely has been arrested in Dublin this morning.


Ivor Callely due to be charged this morning in Dublin District Court, Gardai confirm it's in connection with a fraud investigation.
Click to expand...
Fraud?

Was he trying to pass himself off as an intelligent person?
 
greenbacks

greenbacks

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
2,759
With the witches death and now this - it looks like being a golden couple of weeks in politics.
 
E

enuffisenuff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 27, 2011
Messages
3,563
 
D

Dynamo

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2013
Messages
947
Most amazing thing is that the Gardai were able to track him down in Killester. Thought everyone knew he 'lived':roll: in West Cork (and has the T&S calims to prove it .)
 
carlovian

carlovian

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 20, 2008
Messages
5,753
gijoe said:
Callely being senteced today.
Click to expand...
I bet the Dublin meeja will be delighted at the fall of west corks finest.

Typical d4 snobbery at a country lad doing well.
 
Mr. Bumble

Mr. Bumble

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 7, 2010
Messages
17,902
carlovian said:
I bet the Dublin meeja will be delighted at the fall of west corks finest.

Typical d4 snobbery at a country lad doing well.
Click to expand...
Born and reared in Clontarf.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top