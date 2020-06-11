Sync
Jack Charlton passes away at 85 years of age. His family say it was peaceful and surrounded by them at his home in Northumberland.
A World Cup Winner with England and the Irish Manager for our breakthrough in the International scene. Tremendous defender with Leeds back in the 60s, and one of the last 1966 WC winners to pass away. A truly memorable career and man.
This was Jack back in 2015 when he was given a standing ovation by Irish and English fans at a friendly.
