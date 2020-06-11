Jack Charlton Passes Away

You posted it earlier. I'll add this to your thread:



Jack Charlton died tonight. Outside of all the nostalgia that will be rerun today, I think he looms large in our recent culture. Is he not the first beloved Englishman for those of us born after independence? And does he not then so form a notable milestone? For me he represents a totem of Ireland's emergence and identity as a country no longer in hiding or retreat from its own origins. All said and done, I think he was a good guy and would like to mark his passing. What think you?