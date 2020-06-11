Jack Charlton Passes Away

Jack Charlton passes away at 85 years of age. His family say it was peaceful and surrounded by them at his home in Northumberland.

A World Cup Winner with England and the Irish Manager for our breakthrough in the International scene. Tremendous defender with Leeds back in the 60s, and one of the last 1966 WC winners to pass away. A truly memorable career and man.


This was Jack back in 2015 when he was given a standing ovation by Irish and English fans at a friendly.

Jack-Charlton.jpg
 
You posted it earlier. I'll add this to your thread:

Jack Charlton died tonight. Outside of all the nostalgia that will be rerun today, I think he looms large in our recent culture. Is he not the first beloved Englishman for those of us born after independence? And does he not then so form a notable milestone? For me he represents a totem of Ireland's emergence and identity as a country no longer in hiding or retreat from its own origins. All said and done, I think he was a good guy and would like to mark his passing. What think you?
 
For me he represents a totem of Ireland's emergence and identity as a country no longer in hiding or retreat from its own origins.
I think that's really true. 1990 felt like a coming out party for Ireland on the grand stage as something other than a stereotypical postcard country, and having him there actually made a big difference, it did feel like we were moving on in a way from the past. And he took that semi-ambassadorial role very well.
 
I think that's really true. 1990 felt like a coming out party for Ireland on the grand stage as something other than a stereotypical postcard country, and having him there actually made a big difference, it did feel like we were moving on in a way from the past. And he took that semi-ambassadorial role very well.
Yes, that's exactly it. And the fact he was an Englishman made it all the more so. At the risk of over stating things, 1990 was seminal in making of the Ireland we know today. Or at least, many things that happened to be influential, occurred that year.
 
Very sorry to hear that. For me, more a rugby fan that a soccer fan, he embodied everything that was worthwhile in football and imparted an enthusiasm for the Irish team that just didn't exist before he became manager. Italia 1990 was the highlight, the year our pulses went into overdrive.

He was modest, straight, cranky and inspiring. Lovely man.

Rest in peace, Jack.
 
