Jack Monday: Forgotten Hero

Not many people know the story of Jack Monday, West African ship fitter, who in 1921 stabbed two Black and Tans in Limerick and later joined the National Army.Jack Monday arrived in Limerick Port prior to the December 1921 truce onboard a merchant ship. Soon after arriving, the young African man began to hear stories from Republicans working in the Port of British reprisals around the country.In a show of solidarity with the Irish independence cause, Jack and the crew hoisted the Irish flag when leaving the Port. Ship tradition Is to hoist the colours of the country you are departing from.The local RIC sent a number of Black and Tans out to the ship to investigate whether it was carrying any Republicans. Instead they found the African Jack Monday who lunged with his seaman’s knife and stabbed two Tans.Monday was immediately taken prisoner and taken to Limerick prison where he faced a likely death penalty, as he was a British subject due to his own country’s position in the empire.Following the Truce, Jack Monday was made a free man though he opted to remain in Limerick prison for a time out of fear of destitution.During the civil war, he was offered the position of fitter in the National Army Transport Corps, making Jack likely the first person of colour in the Irish Defence Forces. Upon attestation, he was offered the chance to change his name to Seán Dé Luain, but declined.He left the Army in 1928 after serving a number of years in Gormanstown Camp.Little is known of his life after this. However it is a shame that he has become a forgotten hero of the Irish independence war. That he should risk his life for a country other than his own deserves respect and imho, remembrance.More reading: