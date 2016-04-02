Jake's Law. Speeding cars in sleepy suburban estates.

Hunter-Gatherer

Poor little Jake ( aged 6 ) got killed when hit by a speeding car close to his home. The parents are devastated. And thus far it is legal to drive up to 50 km/hr in many quiet estates.

Stopping distances are massively affected by road speed. Young kids have little road sense. Parents find it difficult to micro manage the behaviours of all their kids all the time. All it takes is a moment of carelessness and you have another needless death. Lets reduce the speed limit, punish some speeding drivers and make it unacceptable to speed in the vicinity of young kids.

What do you think ?
- reduce the speed limit ?
- blame the parents ?
- keep the speed ?
- put in speed bumps ?
- money fines and points on your license for speeding ?
- other ?

RiP Jake.

Jury calls for 30kph speed limits in housing estates as Jake's legacy - Independent.ie
 


long term one solution is to redesign estate roads so they dont look so straight. where my inlaws live on the continent their road doesnt have any pavements, there are obstacles in the road and you simply cant fill up the road with parked cars so kids can safely play in the road, everyone sees everyone else.

speed bumps suck ,maybe some chicane type structures
 
I live out in Tyrrelstown and we have a ring road around the estate called the Boulevard, that has speedbumps all over it. The issue is then though that the speeders are going through the smaller estate roads at speed to avoid the speedbumps which they reckon are doing damage to their precious cars....it's only a matter of time before a kid is injured or worse with the way it's going.
I'm not sure what the solution is except maybe to put those silly square rubber pad speed bumps all over the estate, which hasn't been done so far.
 
Ultimately when driving through residential areas the safety of pedestrians far outweighs the importance of getting from a to b in the fastest time possible. I think the attitude remains that the road is for cars to drive and nothing else whether pedestrians, cyclists, tractors, animals etc should be an impediment on the road. The notion of the road as a shared surface with all these other users and a consequent reduction in speed and altered driving behaviour has a long way to go.
 
silverharp said:
long term one solution is to redesign estate roads so they dont look so straight. where my inlaws live on the continent their road doesnt have any pavements, there are obstacles in the road and you simply cant fill up the road with parked cars so kids can safely play in the road, everyone sees everyone else.
Urban Design Manual 2013 reflects this. What to do with existing is more problematic.
 
On what basis are you making the statement that the poor boy was killed by a speeding car?

There is no evidence of that and no charges were brought
 
EoinMag said:
I live out in Tyrrelstown and we have a ring road around the estate called the Boulevard, that has speedbumps all over it. The issue is then though that the speeders are going through the smaller estate roads at speed to avoid the speedbumps which they reckon are doing damage to their precious cars....it's only a matter of time before a kid is injured or worse with the way it's going.
I'm not sure what the solution is except maybe to put those silly square rubber pad speed bumps all over the estate, which hasn't been done so far.
There are traffic calming measures due be installed around Blanch in the next 12-18 months

- if you contact Fingal Co Council or perhaps the local library there may be the plans available to show you what they plan to do

Where I live (which is not a main road) its a miracle no child has ever been knocked down over the years

- the way cars speed up and down outside our door :|
 
Why not...

I have never understood the "need" for any vehicle to go at more than 30Km/hr in an urban setting. This is not so much about safety as urban streets are relative to use levels safe but rather the general level of comfort for residents in particular pedestrians and cyclists. The possibility of families with young children living in town centers would also be greater.
Rather ironically when combined with "Naked Streets"* the journey times for cars falls with lower seed limits.

* https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shared_space
 
EoinMag said:
I live out in Tyrrelstown and we have a ring road around the estate called the Boulevard, that has speedbumps all over it. The issue is then though that the speeders are going through the smaller estate roads at speed to avoid the speedbumps which they reckon are doing damage to their precious cars....it's only a matter of time before a kid is injured or worse with the way it's going.
I'm not sure what the solution is except maybe to put those silly square rubber pad speed bumps all over the estate, which hasn't been done so far.
No issue with the speed limit at all but speed bumps are a menace and some are far too high even at very low speeds, even at 20 kph. There is also the tendency to speed up and slow down between bumps. Road narrowing and other measures should be included, including those radar flashing signs.
 
Would be a good start if the authorities and the guards actually took a serious view of driving and speed offences . All over Kerry are the tyre marks on the roads to signify the complete disregard some drivers have for the laws and other road users . The guards simply don't care , everyone knows who the offenders are and where they perform yet nothing . In the local village of Glenbeigh cars speed through what can be a busy centre at speeds well over the 50kph limit , I've never in ten years seen a Garda speed trap or even a checkpoint . Fact is not enough people care , even when a death occurs you get the crocodile tears but nothing is done .
 
All of the above. But if putting speed bumps, put in proper ones. Not ones which encourage drivers to drive in the centre of the road, to swerve around them like a bus.
 
Fully agree with low speed limits in Housing estates. It's utterly bad manners to exceed 25kmh in a housing estate.

But who coined the "Jake's law" handle? Sounds like the work of someone who spends too much time watching American TV.
 
"Jake's Law" is a very irritating description. Nor do Coronors get to decide speed limits. That's the work of councils. 50kmph is fine.
 
Last edited:
I've seen some 30 km/h speed limits in estates already and I fully support the idea. 20km was suggested at one point which was too much.
 
Orbit v2 said:
I've seen some 30 km/h speed limits in estates already and I fully support the idea. 20km was suggested at one point which was too much.
One estate I had friends in had a 10 kph sign. Quicker to walk!
 
RodShaft said:
All of the above. But if putting speed bumps, put in proper ones. Not ones which encourage drivers to drive in the centre of the road, to swerve around them like a bus.
Those speed bumps are put in to allow wide wheel base vehicles such as buses, ambulances and the fire service from passing unhindered. Dublin bus had refused to run a bus through Tyrrelstown unless the right type of speed bump was used, nobody else likes them apart from Dublin bus.
 
Congalltee said:
"Jake's Law" is a very irritating description. Nor do Coronor's get to decide speed limits. That's the work of councils. 50kmph is fine.
I wasn't aware that the "coroner's" had decided on anything other than a recommendation.
 
