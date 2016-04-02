Jake's Law. Speeding cars in sleepy suburban estates.

Hunter-Gatherer
Poor little Jake ( aged 6 ) got killed when hit by a speeding car close to his home. The parents are devastated. And thus far it is legal to drive up to 50 km/hr in many quiet estates.
Stopping distances are massively affected by road speed. Young kids have little road sense. Parents find it difficult to micro manage the behaviours of all their kids all the time. All it takes is a moment of carelessness and you have another needless death. Lets reduce the speed limit, punish some speeding drivers and make it unacceptable to speed in the vicinity of young kids.
What do you think ?
- reduce the speed limit ?
- blame the parents ?
- keep the speed ?
- put in speed bumps ?
- money fines and points on your license for speeding ?
- other ?
RiP Jake.
Jury calls for 30kph speed limits in housing estates as Jake's legacy - Independent.ie
Jury calls for 30kph speed limits in housing estates as Jake's legacy - Independent.ie