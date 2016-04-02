Jake's Law. Speeding cars in sleepy suburban estates.

Would be a good start if the authorities and the guards actually took a serious view of driving and speed offences . All over Kerry are the tyre marks on the roads to signify the complete disregard some drivers have for the laws and other road users . The guards simply don't care , everyone knows who the offenders are and where they perform yet nothing . In the local village of Glenbeigh cars speed through what can be a busy centre at speeds well over the 50kph limit , I've never in ten years seen a Garda speed trap or even a checkpoint . Fact is not enough people care , even when a death occurs you get the crocodile tears but nothing is done .