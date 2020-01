Nah, if it was a hit, it was the most stupid thing anyone could have done, a Trumpian level of stupidity.Epstein could have dragged the whole thing out for years, filing motions for suppression of evidence. Now everything the cops have got is good to go, including any evidence against any co defendants. Only Epstein could file a motion against the search warrant. Plus there are people who were scared to come forward, ex employees etc, who now don't have that hanging over them.The fact he killed himself means there is enormous interest.And it is most likely he did kill himself. He could not take the pressure, and the prison sentence he was going to get. Good old American incompetence took care of the rest.