Jeffrey Epstein politically connected sex offender, seems under prosecuted

Jeffrey likes them young, about 14 years old to be precise
He used to have runaway girls on his domestic staff, of course such girls tended to have drugs problems etc
He certainly has been supremely politically connected
How Did Trump and Clinton Pal Jeffrey Epstein Escape #MeToo?
Cyp
Quite a few cases are coming up again re Epstein, news will be made at leastEven President Trump was among the deviant philanthropists admirers. Ive known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy, Trump told New York in 2002. Hes a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about itJeffrey enjoys his social life.
Jefferys social life, according to police and a score of lawsuits, involved a pedophile ring of dozens of underage girls, whom he groomed and then loaned out to powerful friends. But aside from a minor conviction in Floridafor which he served a mere 13 monthsEpstein has emerged remarkably unscathed. New York authorities have never charged him with any crime,
...New York Post report said Epstein houses Russian models at his 51,000-square-foot palace on East 71st Street.
...Then there was Virginia Roberts.
The 15-year-old girl was working a summer job at Mar-a-Lago when Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly recruited her for Epstein in 1998. The alleged madam invited Roberts, who now goes by her married name Giuffre, to make good money by learning massage therapy, according to a now-settled lawsuit Giuffre filed as Jane Doe No. 102.
