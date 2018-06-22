Jeffrey Epstein politically connected sex offender, seems under prosecuted

The Feds are responsible for the mishandling of the investigations into Epstein in 2008. Palm Beach police wanted statutory rape charges brought, which would have landed Epstein in jail for 20-30 years. The Feds came in due to the interstate trafficking aspect of Epstein's actions.



What happened then, was that the Feds secretly began making a sweetheart deal with Epstein. The deal was brokered by Dershowitz and Ken Starr, representing Epstein. Whilst the deal was being made, the Feds misled the victims ( who have since been recognised as 'crime victims' by the US Court of Appeal), telling them that the investigation was continuing, and asking for their patience. They told the victims that Epstein was pleading guilty. What he in fact did, as agreed with the Feds, was plead to two lesser charges, of soliciting sex with a 14 year old, in order to get his 13 month jail time. Except, 16 hours a day, he was allowed home on 'work release' and when in the jail, he had a vacant wing all to himself.



Additionally, and this is key, Dershowitz negotiated, as part of the deal with the Feds, immunity from prosecution for Ghislaine Maxwell , HIMSELF (!) and other 'co-conspirators', who may or may not include Prince Andrew.



When the victims discovered that the Feds had lied to them and their lawyers, they launched legal action to have all the documents relating to the brokering of the deal between the Feds and Epstein's legal team made public. They were granted that request by the Court of Appeal in April 2014.



Now, a cynic might assume that the Feds and Dershowitz have shredded most of the key documents, which may reveal that Andrew, and perhaps the UK government put pressure on the US government to get the Epstein charges squashed. After all, Epstein has a lot of blackmail material. He has cameras in all the walls of his island paradise.