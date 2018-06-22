Jeffrey Epstein politically connected sex offender, seems under prosecuted

Jeffrey likes them young, about 14 years old to be precise

He used to have runaway girls on his domestic staff, of course such girls tended to have drugs problems etc

He certainly has been supremely politically connected

How Did Trump and Clinton Pal Jeffrey Epstein Escape #MeToo?
Even President Trump was among the deviant philanthropists admirers. Ive known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy, Trump told New York in 2002. Hes a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about itJeffrey enjoys his social life.

Jefferys social life, according to police and a score of lawsuits, involved a pedophile ring of dozens of underage girls, whom he groomed and then loaned out to powerful friends. But aside from a minor conviction in Floridafor which he served a mere 13 monthsEpstein has emerged remarkably unscathed. New York authorities have never charged him with any crime,
...New York Post report said Epstein houses Russian models at his 51,000-square-foot palace on East 71st Street.
...Then there was Virginia Roberts.

The 15-year-old girl was working a summer job at Mar-a-Lago when Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly recruited her for Epstein in 1998. The alleged madam invited Roberts, who now goes by her married name Giuffre, to make good money by learning massage therapy, according to a now-settled lawsuit Giuffre filed as Jane Doe No. 102.
Quite a few cases are coming up again re Epstein, news will be made at least

Come on, surely you can link him to Putin and some Russian conspiracy.
 
Betson said:
Come on, surely you can link him to Putin and some Russian conspiracy.
That's not Cyp's thing. Surely the OP told you that! :D
 
The Feds are responsible for the mishandling of the investigations into Epstein in 2008. Palm Beach police wanted statutory rape charges brought, which would have landed Epstein in jail for 20-30 years. The Feds came in due to the interstate trafficking aspect of Epstein's actions.

What happened then, was that the Feds secretly began making a sweetheart deal with Epstein. The deal was brokered by Dershowitz and Ken Starr, representing Epstein. Whilst the deal was being made, the Feds misled the victims ( who have since been recognised as 'crime victims' by the US Court of Appeal), telling them that the investigation was continuing, and asking for their patience. They told the victims that Epstein was pleading guilty. What he in fact did, as agreed with the Feds, was plead to two lesser charges, of soliciting sex with a 14 year old, in order to get his 13 month jail time. Except, 16 hours a day, he was allowed home on 'work release' and when in the jail, he had a vacant wing all to himself.

Additionally, and this is key, Dershowitz negotiated, as part of the deal with the Feds, immunity from prosecution for Ghislaine Maxwell , HIMSELF (!) and other 'co-conspirators', who may or may not include Prince Andrew.

When the victims discovered that the Feds had lied to them and their lawyers, they launched legal action to have all the documents relating to the brokering of the deal between the Feds and Epstein's legal team made public. They were granted that request by the Court of Appeal in April 2014.

Now, a cynic might assume that the Feds and Dershowitz have shredded most of the key documents, which may reveal that Andrew, and perhaps the UK government put pressure on the US government to get the Epstein charges squashed. After all, Epstein has a lot of blackmail material. He has cameras in all the walls of his island paradise.
 
Epstein's activities would make Jimmy Savile blush.
And both kept friends in very high places.

Former President Bill Clinton was among Epstein’s closest friends, and the flight logs from Epstein’s private jet shown here reveal that Clinton was listed as a passenger on the jet at least 26 times between 2001 and 2003, which would have put Clinton on the plane at least once a month during the two-year period.
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/05/31/elite-pedophile-jeffrey-epstein-who-ran-a-child-sex-ring-given-freedom-for-squealing-to-the-fbi/

Absolutely stunning that he only received 13 months.
To an outsider, it looks like a lot of powerful people pulling a lot of strings.
 
The Epstein case reeks

Also his victims get hounded

And yes, there are tapes... though... they're not Epstein's

I will add though, that many of the young girls having been runaways, meant they had substance abuse issues, and many of them drifted into the petty crime millieu subsequently...this obviously causes credibility issues...but also...the women are quite damaged...and giving testimony in such high stakes matters was already off-putting

Cyp
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
So let's see -- former US president Bill Clinton flew numerous times on Epstein's notorious jet the 'Lolita Express' and then DCU awarded Clinton an honorary degree...? What kind of due diligence did the University President do before making that decision to honour Clinton? And who is the president of DCU anyway?
 
cyberianpan said:
The Epstein case reeks

Also his victims get hounded

And yes, there are tapes... though... they're not Epstein's

I will add though, that many of the young girls having been runaways, meant they had substance abuse issues, and many of them drifted into the petty crime millieu subsequently...this obviously causes credibility issues...but also...the women are quite damaged...and giving testimony in such high stakes matters was already off-putting

Cyp
From what I've read, Epstein's main aim in providing these minors for sex to these men was to gain influence and to gather blackmail material for possible future use. Some of the women who testified to the FBI that they were trafficked and prostituted said that Epstein would 'de-brief' them on the type of sex the men wanted. Epstein has plenty on Prince Andrew, and others. And if the FBI come knocking again to try and convict him, he may start bargaining, with what he knows on Andrew and others.

Ask yourself why so many people describe him as a genius, Dershowitz says he will only allow Epstein to review his books when he is writing them?

Hes a former maths teacher who was suddenly gifted a plum position in a finance house after tutoring a rich mans dumb offspring...
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
From what I've read, Epstein's main aim in providing these minors for sex to these men was to gain influence and to gather blackmail material for possible future use. Some of the women who testified to the FBI that they were trafficked and prostituted said that Epstein would 'de-brief' them on the type of sex the men wanted. Epstein has plenty on Prince Andrew, and others. And if the FBI come knocking again to try and convict him, he may start bargaining, with what he knows on Andrew and others.

Ask yourself why so many people describe him as a genius, Dershowitz says he will only allow Epstein to review his books when he is writing them?

Hes a former maths teacher who was suddenly gifted a plum position in a finance house after tutoring a rich mans dumb offspring...
and owns a 51,000 sq ft property in Manhattan? Maths wizard for sure
 
My strong suspicion is that he got off lightly because he knows too much about the rich and powerful.
 
another great OP from moderator Cyp. I've noticed from previous OP from same member a certain "hang-up" on a certain topic , could this member be grappling with "conflicts in his/her mind about sexuality in some sense"
 
Dame_Enda said:
My strong suspicion is that he got off lightly because he knows too much about the rich and powerful.
I strongly suspect that numerous politicians (some of our very own too) have been purposely videotaped in compromising situations with prostitutes (and likely underage) so as to blackmail them to pass all kinds of unpopular "emergency" legislation and the like. As an example Conspiracy of Silence - Full Banned Documentary (1994) documents this evil within the Bush I government in the 1980's. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBSIDQt5Dwc
 
fifilawe said:
another great OP from moderator Cyp. I've noticed from previous OP from same member a certain "hang-up" on a certain topic , could this member be grappling with "conflicts in his/her mind about sexuality in some sense"
You're only coming to that conclusion now ?
 
In Ireland, senior civil servant with political connections walks free , after many years delay in process due to Garda resources  . A judge with child porn isnt prosecuted as warrant had expired when used . A famous banker walks free when prosecutor in moment of madness destroys evidence.

But hey, lets talk about what happens 5000 miles away.
 
