Jeremy Corbyn a United Ireland "has majority support"

PO'Neill

Well it's no big secret that JC supports a UI, but isn't it SOME DILEMMA for unionism especially the DUP, that if they pull support on May and the Tory's it could well result in JC's Labour along with the SNP to form the next UK govt and with it a border poll that the unionists dread despite claiming there is no need for it blah, blah, blah while Theresa May is "not confident" unionists would win it.

So unionists is there ever any good news for you at all these days ?

Jeremy Corbyn says Irish reunification 'has majority support' ahead of Northern Ireland visit
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/jeremy-corbyn-says-irish-reunification-has-majority-support-ahead-of-northern-ireland-visit-36938967.html
 


ScoobyDoo

PO'Neill said:
Well it's no big secret that JC supports a UI, but isn't it SOME DILEMMA for unionism especially the DUP, that if they pull support on May and the Tory's it could well result in JC's Labour along with the SNP to form the next UK govt and with it a border poll that the unionists dread despite claiming there is no need for it blah, blah, blah while Theresa May is "not confident" unionists would win it.

So unionists is there ever any good news for you at all these days ?

Jeremy Corbyn says Irish reunification 'has majority support' ahead of Northern Ireland visit
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/jeremy-corbyn-says-irish-reunification-has-majority-support-ahead-of-northern-ireland-visit-36938967.html
Perhaps someone should show him the poll that showed support running at 21% this week.

Still 21% for Corbyn is a victory.
 
Cruimh

Cruimh

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2010
Messages
83,462
From the OP Link - I was surprised that Irish Nationalists didn't object to the acknowledgment that there are two Irish Nations .... validating Partition

Jeremy Corbyn believes that there is majority support for unification across both Irish nations, his official spokesman has said ahead of his first visit to Northern Ireland as Labour leader.
Glaucon

Cruimh said:
From the OP Link - I was surprised that Irish Nationalists didn't object to the acknowledgment that there are two Irish Nations .... validating Partition
There are two Irish entities but one Irish nation, and another colonial-settler group which cannot decide if its British, Northern Irish, Ulster or a mix of all of the above.
 
PO'Neill

Cruimh said:
From the OP Link - I was surprised that Irish Nationalists didn't object to the acknowledgment that there are two Irish Nations .... validating Partition
One nation partitioned. Not only was Ireland partitioned but Ulster too with Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal in the Free State, some great victory for unionism and 'Ulster' all right.
 
Craigmore..

PO'Neill said:
One nation partitioned. Not only was Ireland partitioned but Ulster too with Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal in the Free State, some great victory for unionism and 'Ulster' all right.
Partition was validated by the the ROI in referendum of 98.
 
vivabrigada

Corbyn gets a standing ovation at QUB.
 
PO'Neill

ScoobyDoo said:
Perhaps someone should show him the poll that showed support running at 21% this week.

Still 21% for Corbyn is a victory.
:roll: For the umpteenth time :roll: ...... The voting patterns in elections are the indicators of how people would vote in a border poll, not private opinion polls which come up with varying results depending how they are structured. If the unionists and Tory's actually believed in these private polls they'd want a border poll tomorrow to embarass SF and Irish nationalism and put the issue aside for a few decades. The fact that they are afraid to hold one says it all. Simples.
 
PO'Neill

Craigmore.. said:
Partition was validated by the the ROI in referendum of 98.
You could say so, I voted against the GFA though, totally against the dropping of articles 2 and 3, it will never be legtimate in eyes. It's done now, we have to work within the GFA and clealry demographics are on nationalism side.
 
between the bridges

Who?...
 
between the bridges

blinding said:
Possibly your Next Prime Minister !

Who will hand over Northern Ireland like Chris Patten did with Hong Kong and ye don’t even have the Royal Yacht to sail out of Belfast this time . Row my boat gently down the........
More chance of yer granny having balls, oh wait...
 
PO'Neill

blinding said:
Possibly your Next Prime Minister !

Who will hand over Northern Ireland like Chris Patten did with Hong Kong and ye don’t even have the Royal Yacht to sail out of Belfast this time . Row my boat gently down the........
Who could forget :lol: :lol:

[video=youtube;ukXktCut_C4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukXktCut_C4[/video]
 
devonish

PO'Neill said:
:roll: For the umpteenth time :roll: ...... The voting patterns of in elections are the indicators of how people would vote in a border poll, not private opinion polls which come up with varying results depending how they are structured. If the unionists and Tory's actually believed in these private polls they'd want a border tomorrow to embarass SF and Irish nationalism and put the issue aside for a few decades. The fact that they are afraid to hold one says it all. Simples.
Opinion polls obviously have a margin of error, however, such error tends to be of the order of less than 5%. If there was significant support (say in excess of 40%) for a UI then at least some of the polls would support this but they don't. There is no benefit to unionism in supporting a call for a border poll and the fact that SF claim to want one is probably a reason why unionist politicians are opposed.
I think you're clutching at straws and at the same time perplexed as to why a significant proportion of catholics have consistently stated that they would prefer to remain in the UK. SF hyped up the increase in support for a UI, some other political parties and commentators bought into the hype and all are now looking quite foolish.
 
devonish

PO'Neill said:
:roll: For the umpteenth time :roll: ...... The voting patterns of in elections are the indicators of how people would vote in a border poll, not private opinion polls which come up with varying results depending how they are structured. If the unionists and Tory's actually believed in these private polls they'd want a border tomorrow to embarass SF and Irish nationalism and put the issue aside for a few decades. The fact that they are afraid to hold one says it all. Simples.
between the bridges

Anywho tis there no straw ye bunch of serially beatch slapped big girls blouses won't grasp at? Lmfao...
 
blinding

between the bridges said:
More chance of yer granny having balls, oh wait...
Will you be ok on the rowing boat when Jeremy eases Northern Ireland out of the Union .

You have to admire how quickly Jeremy will sort the Irish border Eu problems . A few days in Northern Ireland and he gets it and solves it .

Its time to let Jeremy rule Britain minus northern Ireland of course .
 
CastleRay

ScoobyDoo said:
Perhaps someone should show him the poll that showed support running at 21% this week.

Still 21% for Corbyn is a victory.
:lol:

Touché.

Corbyn is a nutter who is wasting a glorious opportunity for that Party. Hopefully hes leader of Labour for a good while yet.
 
