Jeremy Corbyn a United Ireland "has majority support"

PO'Neill
Well-known member
- Joined
- Aug 1, 2011
- Messages
- 12,189
- Website
- www.facebook.com
Well it's no big secret that JC supports a UI, but isn't it SOME DILEMMA for unionism especially the DUP, that if they pull support on May and the Tory's it could well result in JC's Labour along with the SNP to form the next UK govt and with it a border poll that the unionists dread despite claiming there is no need for it blah, blah, blah while Theresa May is "not confident" unionists would win it.
So unionists is there ever any good news for you at all these days ?
Jeremy Corbyn says Irish reunification 'has majority support' ahead of Northern Ireland visit
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/jeremy-corbyn-says-irish-reunification-has-majority-support-ahead-of-northern-ireland-visit-36938967.html
So unionists is there ever any good news for you at all these days ?
Jeremy Corbyn says Irish reunification 'has majority support' ahead of Northern Ireland visit
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/jeremy-corbyn-says-irish-reunification-has-majority-support-ahead-of-northern-ireland-visit-36938967.html