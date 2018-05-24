Jeremy Corbyn a United Ireland "has majority support"

PO'Neill said: :roll: For the umpteenth time :roll: ...... The voting patterns of in elections are the indicators of how people would vote in a border poll, not private opinion polls which come up with varying results depending how they are structured. If the unionists and Tory's actually believed in these private polls they'd want a border tomorrow to embarass SF and Irish nationalism and put the issue aside for a few decades. The fact that they are afraid to hold one says it all. Simples. Click to expand...

Opinion polls obviously have a margin of error, however, such error tends to be of the order of less than 5%. If there was significant support (say in excess of 40%) for a UI then at least some of the polls would support this but they don't. There is no benefit to unionism in supporting a call for a border poll and the fact that SF claim to want one is probably a reason why unionist politicians are opposed.I think you're clutching at straws and at the same time perplexed as to why a significant proportion of catholics have consistently stated that they would prefer to remain in the UK. SF hyped up the increase in support for a UI, some other political parties and commentators bought into the hype and all are now looking quite foolish.