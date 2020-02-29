Jesse Owens Berlin boycott?

Should Jesse Owens have boycotted the 1936 Berlin Olympics?



I have very little interest in sport. I know very little of Jesse Owens. However, last night, out of utter Covid boredom, surfing the channels I came across Race on RTE 2. This biopic of Jesse Owen’s life was a very unexpectedly worthwhile couple of hours.



Briefly, Owens amazing success in winning 4 Olympic goals destroyed the Nazi ambition to use the event to showcase Aryan supremacy. Reading about those events this morning it seems that the film was generally faithful to the facts. Whilst portraying in full his and America’s triumphs over German racism it also clearly shows how badly Owens was treated in America because of the colour of his skin. One particular scene in the film shows how Owens and his wife were refused entry at the main entrance to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in NY. This for a dinner function that was held in his honour. Himself and his wife had to enter the hotel via the service entrance.



However, beyond the fascinating events portrayed in the film, myself and family pondered whether he should ever have gone to the Olympics? In similar circumstances today I think it would have been very probable that such an athlete would boycott such an event. It seems that there calls for Owens to boycott. His stunning success and the subsequent disruption of the Nazis propagandistic hopes gives a certain amount of justification for his participation but I’m not sure that provided a valid moral justification at that time prior to the event.



Interested to hear what those more familiar with his life think.