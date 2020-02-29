Jesse Owens Berlin boycott?

Should Jesse Owens have boycotted the 1936 Berlin Olympics?

I have very little interest in sport. I know very little of Jesse Owens. However, last night, out of utter Covid boredom, surfing the channels I came across Race on RTE 2. This biopic of Jesse Owen’s life was a very unexpectedly worthwhile couple of hours.

Briefly, Owens amazing success in winning 4 Olympic goals destroyed the Nazi ambition to use the event to showcase Aryan supremacy. Reading about those events this morning it seems that the film was generally faithful to the facts. Whilst portraying in full his and America’s triumphs over German racism it also clearly shows how badly Owens was treated in America because of the colour of his skin. One particular scene in the film shows how Owens and his wife were refused entry at the main entrance to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in NY. This for a dinner function that was held in his honour. Himself and his wife had to enter the hotel via the service entrance.

However, beyond the fascinating events portrayed in the film, myself and family pondered whether he should ever have gone to the Olympics? In similar circumstances today I think it would have been very probable that such an athlete would boycott such an event. It seems that there calls for Owens to boycott. His stunning success and the subsequent disruption of the Nazis propagandistic hopes gives a certain amount of justification for his participation but I’m not sure that provided a valid moral justification at that time prior to the event.

Interested to hear what those more familiar with his life think.
 


Is there any evidence that Sports boycotts can force a government to reform? Is there any evidence that external pressure, other than military pressure or economic pressure, can force reforms on any State?
 
The true horror of the Nazis wasnt evident at stage we can be experts in hindsight.

Its unfair in my view to put this decision on individual athletes. The athletics federation should make the call to participate or not
 
I don’t know really. I thought the boycotts of South Africa sporting events was significant part of the campaign against Apartheid?
 
I believe the boycott of South African rugby and the dearth of international matches and tours really forced white South Africans to confront the unpalatable fact that Aprtrheid made them global pariahs.
 
Today’s athletes dedicate their lives to their sport and if you miss the olympics you mightn’t get another chance. No way they’d boycott an olympics.

Also, re Owens , after the 1968 olympics he didn’t give support to the two black guys on the podium who made their black power protest.
 
Off-topic, but ...

The Guardian have a good piece today on Richard Seaman, a British Grand Prix driver who won the German Grand Prix in 1938. Driving for Mercedes, and surrounded by Germans, Seaman felt obliged to give a flaccid Nazi salute.

www.theguardian.com

The moment Britain's first great grand prix driver saluted Adolf Hitler

Richard Seaman not only had to navigate the racetracks of the 1930s, but also life as a Briton in pre-war Nazi Germany. In an extract from his new book, Richard Williams charts Seaman’s triumph, conflicts, and his tragic end
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
Three months before the above, the English soccer team also gave the Nazi salute at a match in Germany.

The Nazis exploited these occasions ruthlessly. The British Legion were induced to similarly bring a tour of veterans to Germany that was used by Goebbels to convince Germans that the Nazis had widespread international acceptability. In a way, he was right.
 
There can be no comparison between the Nazis and any other dictatorship, not even Stalin or Mao can be compared in modern times, maybe Robespierre, although I doubt it?
 
Yes but the deeply racist nature of Nazi ideology was clear enough. It was clearly of a different order from that of America. Interesting that the issue of American participation was a very contentious one at the time. The Amateur Athletic Union voted narrowly, 58 vs 55, to go ahead. One of the strongest proponents of a boycott was Jeremiah Titus Mahoney, the Irish American president of the Union. He resigned when the results of the vote to participate were announced.
 
Today, yes. Then? Hard to judge.

It was important for Owens to show a black man's prowess. If he had not gone, he would not have gained any kudos from American racists. They would have derided him as a chicken.

It might have been the implications for his own country that made Owens travel.

These issues really came to a head after the German Max Schmeling defeated Joe Louis for the World Heavyweight Boxing Title in 1936,. A black American became the upholder of American national honour, and the champion of democracy against Nazism. Many racists refused to accept that.

Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
At the time, there was huge prejudice against black athletes, one of the more interesting stories is of James Braddock - Cinderella Man movie - who agreed to fight Joe Louis for the heavyweight championship - he lost and Louis became part of sporting history while Braddock worked in construction.
 
There was also a cultural and academic boycott of South Africa.....while the divestment boycott also played a part in ending Apartheid.
 
