  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Jewish children twice as likely to be beaten up at home than indigenous kids under the Zionist State.

Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
3,983
The Jerusalem Post is very much of the Zionist Right, it even employs the fanatical even by Zionist standards Caroline Glick, so I am not getting this from some Muslim or "Leftist" source. Zionists and their supporters love to wax lyrical about real or imagined Muslim antisemitism however the things that really freak out Palestinian Muslims living within the Green Line about Jews is not what you probably think- it is their treatment of their own kids and elderly, the rates of food poverty among both of those Jewish groups in Palestine is truly horrific. No I do not think at all that this cruelty to children is something innate in Jews- for one things Jews are ethnically diverse- but rather I believe that if you can justify Zionist colonialism and sadistically brutal military dictatorship in the West Bank to yourself, and a large enough majority of Jews over there will have served in the IDF, it becomes very easy to justify to yourself other acts of brutality. It should also be added that indigenous Palestinians within the Green Line live in massively over crowded conditions because the State has built basically no new housing for them, very near to always refuses them planning permission to build and when they build illegally knocks down what they build. Under such conditions especially when the threat of violent ethnic cleansing is always hanging over your head domestic violence becomes if not at all excusable than somewhat more understandable than usual yet what we find is that there significantly more such violence among the colonist population.

Jewish children assaulted at home twice as much as Arab children - survey
 

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
60,531
When children were ill-treated especially before the 1990's in Ireland, one of the things that led to it going ignored by the Establishment was the idea of being united either by Catholicism or against Britain, and so issues of social conservatism and nationalism took all the political oxygen out of the room. Also the Church was fond of accusing liberals of Communist sympathies during the Cold War.

I think there's something similar going on in Israel. To use Dev's quote, there's a "labour must wait" thing going on over there.
 
L

Lagertha

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Messages
4,458
Sounds a bit like those headlines we see here of average house price is X, which is completely out of touch with reality, and stories about the average income being X when many people don't earn anything like that amount.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
60,531
The Church used to silence questions of their treatment of children by saying it was anti Catholicism. The Zionists are doing the same with accusations of anti semitism.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,845
Step back from all the religio-political angles, and you have a hot place where nobody should live.

Fries the brains. Causes irritable carry-on.

They shouldnt be trusted with more than a donkey or a goat. All the rest is noise.
 
Ardillaun

Ardillaun

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
13,548
I suspect reporting bias has a large role to play here - stay quiet and don't let the side down.
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
19,393
Barroso said:
Take your complaint to the Jerusalem Post, then.
Click to expand...
Some anti semites complained that their anti semitism was not really anti semitsm....and that their racism was not racist....incredible...but true.
The far right and Neo-Nazis love him.


www.theguardian.com

Netanyahu's son Yair draws fire after posting 'antisemitic cartoon'

Picture put on Facebook shows George Soros, reptilian creature and figure similar to antisemitic ‘happy merchant’ image
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

www.haaretz.com

Anti-Jewish and pro-Netanyahu's son: The bizarre story of the neo-Nazi behind The Daily Stormer

***
www.haaretz.com www.haaretz.com
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
3,983
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom