Jewish children twice as likely to be beaten up at home than indigenous kids under the Zionist State.

The Jerusalem Post is very much of the Zionist Right, it even employs the fanatical even by Zionist standards Caroline Glick, so I am not getting this from some Muslim or "Leftist" source. Zionists and their supporters love to wax lyrical about real or imagined Muslim antisemitism however the things that really freak out Palestinian Muslims living within the Green Line about Jews is not what you probably think- it is their treatment of their own kids and elderly, the rates of food poverty among both of those Jewish groups in Palestine is truly horrific. No I do not think at all that this cruelty to children is something innate in Jews- for one things Jews are ethnically diverse- but rather I believe that if you can justify Zionist colonialism and sadistically brutal military dictatorship in the West Bank to yourself, and a large enough majority of Jews over there will have served in the IDF, it becomes very easy to justify to yourself other acts of brutality. It should also be added that indigenous Palestinians within the Green Line live in massively over crowded conditions because the State has built basically no new housing for them, very near to always refuses them planning permission to build and when they build illegally knocks down what they build. Under such conditions especially when the threat of violent ethnic cleansing is always hanging over your head domestic violence becomes if not at all excusable than somewhat more understandable than usual yet what we find is that there significantly more such violence among the colonist population.