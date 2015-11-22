Job Path

atkin8

Anyone with experience of the new welfare job seeker scheme called Job Path replaces Intreo.
You have to attend one on one interviews 3 times a week until you find a job.
They will look for the job for you and attend interviews .Then when you get a job they call the employer
to check how you are working .
 


PBP voter

Excellent policy.

Too many slackers in this country.
 
ionsniffer

remember enda kenny said tds would have a performance scorecard?
these are the real waster scum when it comes down to it
 
General Urko

General Urko

atkin8 said:
Anyone with experience of the new welfare job seeker scheme called Job Path replaces Intreo.
You have to attend one on one interviews 3 times a week until you find a job.
They will look for the job for you and attend interviews .Then when you get a job they call the employer
to check how you are working .
One on One interviews with whom?
There was some issues with outsourcing this to private companies when they were asking candidates were they likely to engage in criminal activity!
 
General Urko

General Urko

PBP voter said:
Excellent policy.

Too many slackers in this country.
The real slackers and extraordinarily well paid ones are T.D.s. Many Public Servants and the rubbish managerial class!
 
Crazy horse 6

Crazy horse 6

Another stupid idea from government. Provide well paid jobs and people will work. The only "jobs" available at present are mickey mouse minimum wage and CE nonsense. People aren't "slackers" that's just the establishment line. They want to provide a wage for their family and make a contribution towards society pay them properly ffs.
 
sadcitizen

After the recession, millions of unemployed workers faced a wrenching dilemma: hold out for a job as good as the one they left, or take a lower-level position, often outside their field.

A new study surprisingly concludes it's better to wait, at least for mid-level workers. It found employers seeking office workers were more likely to call unemployed applicants with relevant experience than those with similar backgrounds who recently took a lower-level position.
The unemployed should hold out for better job, study says
 
Nudavongs

Nudavongs

Crazy horse 6 said:
Another stupid idea from government. Provide well paid jobs and people will work. The only "jobs" available at present are mickey mouse minimum wage and CE nonsense. People aren't "slackers" that's just the establishment line they want to provide a wage for their family and make a contribution towards society.
There is a small minority of slackers. I remember when unemployment here was around 3% in the early noughties and there were labour shortages in loads of sectors. There were people who were still unemployed and had been since they were in school with me. One of them was taken on by the company I was working in.

The chap was a disaster. He latched on to me and would keep me chatting the whole time if I let him. He stayed all day Monday, left early on Tuesday, turned up a couple of hours late on Wednesday, disappeared at lunchtime on Thursday.

Needless to say, he'd got the PFO by Friday.
 
Expose the lot of them

atkin8 said:
Anyone with experience of the new welfare job seeker scheme called Job Path replaces Intreo.
You have to attend one on one interviews 3 times a week until you find a job.
They will look for the job for you and attend interviews .Then when you get a job they call the employer
to check how you are working .
Who are "they"? Will " they" accompany the candidate and attend the job interview? What gives then the right to call the employer? several issues come to mind:

Who will conduct the 3 interviews per week?
What is the aim of this? If it is some form of training have those conducting the interview the appropriate skills, experience and competence to deliver training?
The individual's rights and protection under a raft of legislation, not least data protection.
What type of employer would permit a candidate to be accompanied at interview in this manner?
How intrusive will, the demands on the employer for progress reports, be?
Is there financial inducement for the employer ?
 
bonkers

bonkers

Expose the lot of them said:
Who are "they"? Will " they" accompany the candidate and attend the job interview? What gives then the right to call the employer? several issues come to mind:

Who will conduct the 3 interviews per week?
What is the aim of this? If it is some form of training have those conducting the interview the appropriate skills, experience and competence to deliver training?
The individual's rights and protection under a raft of legislation, not least data protection.
What type of employer would permit a candidate to be accompanied at interview in this manner?
How intrusive will, the demands on the employer for progress reports, be?
Is there financial inducement for the employer ?
Didn't they have people on slavebridge provide the training?
 
damus

damus

Crazy horse 6

Crazy horse 6

Nudavongs said:
There is a small minority of slackers. I remember when unemployment here was around 3% in the early noughties and there were labour shortages in loads of sectors. There were people who were still unemployed and had been since they were in school with me. One of them was taken on by the company I was working in.

The chap was a disaster. He latched on to me and would keep me chatting the whole time if I let him. He stayed all day Monday, left early on Tuesday, turned up a couple of hours late on Wednesday, disappeared at lunchtime on Thursday.

Needless to say, he'd got the PFO by Friday.
Yes you will always get a tiny minority of these but on the whole most people want to put a roof over their families heads, go on a two week holiday once a year, have a car they can afford to run, see their kids go to college. All these things are impossible on joke 8.65 an hour positions or CE nonsense. The establishment want to paint the unemployed as lazy but disregard the fact we had virtually no unemployment here ten years ago. If people where lazy they wouldn't have worked back then either. Slavebridge and this governments cosy relationship with IBEC and big business has created a race to the bottom where working class families are left putting fake tax and NCT discs in their cars and having to choose between paying the rent/mortgage or keeping the heating on.
 
M

Mad as Fish

So is paying for the unemployed to go chasing non existent jobs?

Sending out CV's, attending interviews, maintaining a PC and internet connection are all costs that have to be met. Where's the money coming from? Where are the jobs anyway? It's window dressing by the government to further demean the poor and justify cutting welfare further.
 
M

Mad as Fish

damus said:
Perhaps Joanie didn't know that one of the two companies who were awarded the contract were at the centre of this controversy in the UK.

Working Links accused of engaging in systemic fraud by former chief auditor - Wales Online

Welfare-to-work 'fraud' whistleblowers gagged by Tory MPs, Labour claims | Politics | The Guardian

Ministers missed key evidence of fraud in welfare-to-work scheme | UK Politics | News | The Independent


'Billion-pound scandal’ in welfare to work - Telegraph
FG are wedded to doing everything by private contractors thinking that they'll get a better deal through competition between companies. But there are only a few companies who can do the job and there is a fair chance they operate as a cabal or something close to it.
 
R

Roll_On

Crazy horse 6 said:
Another stupid idea from government. Provide well paid jobs and people will work. The only "jobs" available at present are mickey mouse minimum wage and CE nonsense. People aren't "slackers" that's just the establishment line. They want to provide a wage for their family and make a contribution towards society pay them properly ffs.
you have to start somewhere. You can't just decide to walk into a well paid job whenever it suits. What do you propose government does to improve wages? we already have one of the highest minimum wages in the world.
 
J

johnnypockets

atkin8 said:
Anyone with experience of the new welfare job seeker scheme called Job Path replaces Intreo.
You have to attend one on one interviews 3 times a week until you find a job.
They will look for the job for you and attend interviews .Then when you get a job they call the employer
to check how you are working .
Don't understand why they should look for the job for you. And don't know why they will be checking to see how you are doing. That said, people on benefits should be actively seeking work and should be able to prove that they are.
 
M

Mad as Fish

I see the usual wingnuts are crawling from under their rocks to further piss on those who have enough problems already.
 
M

Mad as Fish

johnnypockets said:
Don't understand why they should look for the job for you. And don't know why they will be checking to see how you are doing. That said, people on benefits should be actively seeking work and should be able to prove that they are.
It will be interesting to see how many jobs they find, but we won't be told that.
 
H

Hunter-Gatherer

this country is far too soft on the longterm unemployed. What they need is a good kick up the behind
 
