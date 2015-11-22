Nudavongs said: There is a small minority of slackers. I remember when unemployment here was around 3% in the early noughties and there were labour shortages in loads of sectors. There were people who were still unemployed and had been since they were in school with me. One of them was taken on by the company I was working in.



The chap was a disaster. He latched on to me and would keep me chatting the whole time if I let him. He stayed all day Monday, left early on Tuesday, turned up a couple of hours late on Wednesday, disappeared at lunchtime on Thursday.



Needless to say, he'd got the PFO by Friday.

Yes you will always get a tiny minority of these but on the whole most people want to put a roof over their families heads, go on a two week holiday once a year, have a car they can afford to run, see their kids go to college. All these things are impossible on joke 8.65 an hour positions or CE nonsense. The establishment want to paint the unemployed as lazy but disregard the fact we had virtually no unemployment here ten years ago. If people where lazy they wouldn't have worked back then either. Slavebridge and this governments cosy relationship with IBEC and big business has created a race to the bottom where working class families are left putting fake tax and NCT discs in their cars and having to choose between paying the rent/mortgage or keeping the heating on.