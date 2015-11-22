Anyone with experience of the new welfare job seeker scheme called Job Path replaces Intreo.
You have to attend one on one interviews 3 times a week until you find a job.
They will look for the job for you and attend interviews .Then when you get a job they call the employer
to check how you are working .
