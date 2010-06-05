Jobs Jobs Jobs

hammer

Jul 6, 2009
The Fianna FAIL mantra. If only it was true.

Any gombeen understands that any married person on social welfare costs the state on average about €13,000 per annum.

If this person was in employment they would be contributing income tax, prsi, health levy & income levy. Their employer would also be paying employers PRSI.

If the total of these taxes, levies etc. was only €2,000 per annum the exchequer would be better off by circa €15,000

Can anyone then tell me why our most intelligent Fianna Failure, BIFFO has presided this year over a 35% reduction in CAPITAL SPENDING.

If they were on "budget" we would have thousands more people in employment contributing rather than being a drain in resources.

I wouldn`t mind but supposedly he was Minister for Finance for 4 years. Or was he asleep? Do solicitors actually know anything about the "real economy"
 


nonpartyboy

Dec 24, 2006
I don't see the point in spending borrowed money to employ a load of foreigners on temp contracts possibly even further cheap immigration to allow the construction industry skim their usual 20% off the top.
 
commonman

May 29, 2010
we will never get employment until the foreigners to home we should pay them to go
 
notherefortheduration

Mar 20, 2010
Yeah, let's kick out these bloody foreigners who come here after being offered work and pay their taxes and contribute to the fabric (read cultural, economic & social) of this land. Great idea.
 
petervalhala

May 18, 2008
commonman said:
we will never get employment until the foreigners to home we should pay them to go
Foreigners include eBay, LinkedIn, Intel, HP, Apple, Google etc?

Grow up my little racist troll

Its the natives who refuse to work that need to be dealt with, not those who came to this country to work and contribute
 
wombat

Jun 16, 2007
petervalhala said:
Its the natives who refuse to work that need to be dealt with, not those who came to this country to work and contribute
Any chance of that happening?
 
nonpartyboy

Dec 24, 2006
petervalhala said:
Its the natives who refuse to work that need to be dealt with, not those who came to this country to work and contribute
And to under cut existing terms and conditions you pro immigrationist clown. The rest of your post is just strawman left rubbish.
 
petervalhala

May 18, 2008
nonpartyboy said:
And to under cut existing terms and conditions you pro immigrationist clown. The rest of your post is just strawman left rubbish.
The only 'clowns' are small minded racists like you.

Not only do you forget what the Irish themselves have done for the the past 150 years, you also ignore 'foreign' investment.
 
nonpartyboy

Dec 24, 2006
petervalhala said:
Yes, those who refuse work will no longer receive the dole, those who receive training will have their dole cut 25%
And people who encourage foreign spongers whether asylum seekers or cheap workers , should have to fund them out of their own pockets , or more than likely their dole payments.
 
Cassandra Syndrome

Aug 23, 2009
petervalhala said:
Yes, those who refuse work will no longer receive the dole, those who receive training will have their dole cut 25%
Yeah those 440,000 people on the live register who refuse to take the total available jobs of 1,000 should be put down.
 
nonpartyboy

Dec 24, 2006
petervalhala said:
The only 'clowns' are small minded racists like you.

Not only do you forget what the Irish themselves have done for the the past 150 years, you also ignore 'foreign' investment.
Typical pro immigration strawman argument, when the Irish went to the us/Australia they got absolutely nothing handed to them and foreign investment is here for tax breaks and cheap/educated workforce, they would leave in the morning if it suited them but we still have to support all the unemployed foreign workers, again another rubbish left argument.
 
politicaldonations

Sep 28, 2006
As a citizen of a state(IReland) i give up certain freedoms. I cant just go out and fish for food and hunt wild animals for food or chop down forests for wood for fuel and building. My natural rights get subsumed into the states rights/existence. I wouldnt feel too bad in taking dole as it is just my share of national wealth/income, altough it is a bit high , cut it 40%.
 
MPB

Nov 27, 2009
hammer said:
The Fianna FAIL mantra. If only it was true.

Any gombeen understands that any married person on social welfare costs the state on average about 13,000 per annum.

If this person was in employment they would be contributing income tax, prsi, health levy & income levy. Their employer would also be paying employers PRSI.

If the total of these taxes, levies etc. was only 2,000 per annum the exchequer would be better off by circa 15,000

Can anyone then tell me why our most intelligent Fianna Failure, BIFFO has presided this year over a 35% reduction in CAPITAL SPENDING.

If they were on "budget" we would have thousands more people in employment contributing rather than being a drain in resources.

I wouldn`t mind but supposedly he was Minister for Finance for 4 years. Or was he asleep? Do solicitors actually know anything about the "real economy"
Cowen and FF are not in charge of the finances in this country.

When it comes to the Finances we are not an Independent State.

The party that hijacked the credit for Irish Independence, have acceeded it to the Germans. We are now using our short supply of tax receipts to recapitalise German Banks that lent to Anglo and Irish Nationwide.
 
hammer

Jul 6, 2009
Fair point. Can we get back to the thread. Why is capital spending cut 35% when a blind man could see that this capital spending would create jobs, and a multiple of this income will create further jobs.

€13,000 cost to exchequer for every job lost.

We really need a few businessmen doing voluntary Government work to explain how the real economy works to Government & DOF officials.

Not to mention - Travel tax & airport charges :(
 
davdvn

Apr 20, 2010
commonman said:
we will never get employment until the foreigners to home we should pay them to go
there were plenty of lazy home grown bastids before the foreigners arrived and there will be plenty after they go.
some people refuse to work cos they'll lose their benifits.
i know there are those who cant find work in this economy but you cant blame the hard working foreign types.
sounds slightly 1940's national socialists.
 
FlyOver

Feb 22, 2010
[ame=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ekjgq6DTJeg]YouTube - Strangers in Cork[/ame]

Hehe, start the vid at 2:40 and see what the Irish say of Irish workers :rolleyes: Though no different than lazy Americans here in the States


petervalhala said:
Foreigners include eBay, LinkedIn, Intel, HP, Apple, Google etc?

Grow up my little racist troll

Its the natives who refuse to work that need to be dealt with, not those who came to this country to work and contribute
petervalhala

May 18, 2008
Cassandra Syndrome said:
Yeah those 440,000 people on the live register who refuse to take the total available jobs of 1,000 should be put down.
Of which 270k claim for the full five days

There are jobs announcements every few days

There are approximately 160k training places available free of charge for those who want to work and need upskilling
 
