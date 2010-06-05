Jobs Jobs Jobs

The Fianna FAIL mantra. If only it was true.



Any gombeen understands that any married person on social welfare costs the state on average about €13,000 per annum.



If this person was in employment they would be contributing income tax, prsi, health levy & income levy. Their employer would also be paying employers PRSI.



If the total of these taxes, levies etc. was only €2,000 per annum the exchequer would be better off by circa €15,000



Can anyone then tell me why our most intelligent Fianna Failure, BIFFO has presided this year over a 35% reduction in CAPITAL SPENDING.



If they were on "budget" we would have thousands more people in employment contributing rather than being a drain in resources.



I wouldn`t mind but supposedly he was Minister for Finance for 4 years. Or was he asleep? Do solicitors actually know anything about the "real economy"