Joe Biden v Donald Trump, POTUS election 2020...which ould fella wins?

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/04/16/joe-biden-2020-front-runner-problem-217995


https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/06/27/democrat-2020-field-poll/740370002/


Assuming Joe makes the nomination he'll be 78 when the votes are cast. Donald Trump will be 74. Who do you think would win?

Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Saunders are all warmer fav. with the bookies than Joe...but surely the DNC and the delegates will see Joe as the man? Or will they? I'd be for Bernie myself.
 
Will either of Dem old boys run again? Sanders will be 78 as well.
 
Joe is a charming, experienced and cunning politician with a sense of humour to cut down the orange buffoon. And a personal history that would make most envious of his strength to carry on in public life. But I fear he may just about beat Trump and then lack the energy to start a 4 year presidency.
 
This poll is baloney, Hillary second on 16%. Why is she even included?

I think Biden could probably have beaten Trump in 2016 but I think his time may have passed.
 
jaysus tis like thon Davey Ja Vu boyo...
 
Yep. Biden should have run with a younger candidate instead of HRC running.

He is universally liked and perceived as decent. Some thought he was a lightweight, but he had enough gravitas and humanity to overcome that.

And there was no sh1t on him.
 
Get Hillary in there again. Trump looked close to cracking last time. Let's get her in there for feminism.
 
Pretty sure the white dude will win
 
Yep. He would have ensured affordable care got long enough to bed in properly and we would have had another calm 4 years.

But he is part it now..
 
it won't be Joe , or Bernie, or Hillary or any of the old guard...........their time has passed for the presidency.

I'll be looking to see who emerges in the aftermath of the mid-terms.

Its a pity that Joe didn't run in '16 ..............he passed thru Shannon Airport quite a lot during his time as Vice President - always popped into the shop to say hello and peruse my history and politics section......always bought a book or two and was fascinated with Collins and DeValera...........we had this running joke that I was keeping score about how many books about each he had bought and that I would out him as an FFer or FGer depending on how many books he had bought!............a.lovely man and always in good form with others - even with all that was happening with Beau in the latter years...........
 
Unless something very dramatic happens then Trump has it in the bag already.
 
If the Dems continue down the road they are going it could well be many years before they manage to get someone into the white house again I'm not convinced they could get any candidate who has a chance of defeating Trump.
 
