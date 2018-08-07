Joe Biden v Donald Trump, POTUS election 2020...which ould fella wins?

it won't be Joe , or Bernie, or Hillary or any of the old guard...........their time has passed for the presidency.



I'll be looking to see who emerges in the aftermath of the mid-terms.



Its a pity that Joe didn't run in '16 ..............he passed thru Shannon Airport quite a lot during his time as Vice President - always popped into the shop to say hello and peruse my history and politics section......always bought a book or two and was fascinated with Collins and DeValera...........we had this running joke that I was keeping score about how many books about each he had bought and that I would out him as an FFer or FGer depending on how many books he had bought!............a.lovely man and always in good form with others - even with all that was happening with Beau in the latter years...........