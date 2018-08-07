Joe Biden v Donald Trump, POTUS election 2020...which ould fella wins?

Socratus O' Pericles
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/04/16/joe-biden-2020-front-runner-problem-217995
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/06/27/democrat-2020-field-poll/740370002/
Assuming Joe makes the nomination he'll be 78 when the votes are cast. Donald Trump will be 74. Who do you think would win?
Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Saunders are all warmer fav. with the bookies than Joe...but surely the DNC and the delegates will see Joe as the man? Or will they? I'd be for Bernie myself.
