Joe Doocey - Corrupt Gardaí Destroyed My Life

Abaddon

I came across this story originally on Broadsheet.ie

Arrested Developments | Broadsheet.ie

Some shocking allegations being made by Mr. Doocey here against Gardaí in Ballina and judiciary. In truth, I'm quite taken aback by his story. This video is really worth a watch.



Further more, Mr. Doocey was arrested again within 72 hrs of posting the above video online. He posted another video telling the details of his latest arrest.



Is it possible that this level of corruption can still exist and be carried out after the Garda scandals of the last few years?
 


venusian

It must be investigated by anyone other than the Gardaí, there has to be an external agency that could act as an honest and impartial broker!
 
Abaddon

Stunning allegations! It sounds like a repeat of what what went on with the McBrearty case in Donegal!
 
NewGoldDream

It could be McBrearty II...or it could be like many who have convictions which they deserve and have a persecution complex about the Gardai.
 
skiii

NewGoldDream said:
It could be McBrearty II...or it could be like many who have convictions which they deserve and have a persecution complex about the Gardai.
Really interesting balance to this sentence, five words for first option and twenty for second one. Three card trick stuff.
 
NewGoldDream

skiii said:
Really interesting balance to this sentence, five words for first option and twenty for second one. Three card trick stuff.
Ha ha ha ha!

Brilliant!

If one were to read out the a list of his convictions, how many words would it take? More than 5? More than 20?
 
Ramon Mercadar

NewGoldDream said:
Skii posted 20 words about the balance in my sentence. Which is the same number as I posted about persecution complexes.

It's rather spooky. Numbers connect everything...

Please supply additional analysis.

Is this guy being persecuted or is he a headbanger who stalked and harassed an ex-partner?
 
gijoe

God knows I have no sympathy for Republicans but the lead item on Kerry Today (Radio Kerry's main current affairs programme) this morning was about the funeral of an 81 year old Republican in North Kerry and one person was relating that about 5 cars of Special Branch detectives turned up at the funeral flashing their ID's and demanding names and addresses of people in attendance - Jimmy Deenihan and other FGers were among those in attendance so its not as if it was some sort of Republican rally!
 
NewGoldDream

Toland said:
Dunno whether this is 100% true...
I agree. I would go further. I dunno if it's 99% true either. Or 1% true for that matter. But serious accusations take serious evidence, particularly when one is pointing fingers at not just a Garda or even Gardai, but the Courts/Judges, obviously the witnesses who gave evidence against him in previous convictions and so on. It goes beyond MacBrearty.
 
Toland

gijoe said:
God knows I have no sympathy for Republicans but the lead item on Kerry Today (Radio Kerry's main current affairs programme) this morning was about the funeral of an 81 year old Republican in North Kerry and one person was relating that about 5 cars of Special Branch detectives turned up at the funeral flashing their ID's and demanding names and addresses of people in attendance - Jimmy Deenihan and other FGers were among those in attendance so its not as if it was some sort of Republican rally!
Sorry! I didn't mean to suggest that anyone in Integrity Ireland has any connection with dissident republicanism! My remark was exclusively about the unprofessional-looking design of the logo.

Does anyone know who Integrity Ireland are?
 
Toland

NewGoldDream said:
I agree. I would go further. I dunno if it's 99% true either. Or 1% true for that matter. But serious accusations take serious evidence, particularly when one is pointing fingers at not just a Garda or even Gardai, but the Courts/Judges, obviously the witnesses who gave evidence against him in previous convictions and so on. It goes beyond MacBrearty.
I have some personal experience of guards and judges/courts getting together to stitch people up, so forgive me if I give the story a more positive review than you appear willing to express.
 
Lara2

Toland said:
Integrity Ireland have an absolutely appalling logo, by the way. It makes them look like a dissident republican organisation.

Just saying.
It does give that impression! Particularly with the map of Ireland and crosshairs:



But it has nothing to do with republicanism, does it? it says on their website:

"Challenging corruption, cronyism, and criminal cover-ups"
"Citizens for justice, transparency and accountability"

http://www.integrityireland.ie/

"The Integrity Ireland group has two overriding objectives:

(i) To encourage openness, transparency and justice in Irish State institutions—especially in policing, the legal profession and the Courts—through the accurate and objective reporting and publication of issues and events that run contrary to the principles of natural justice; that breach the Articles of the Irish Constitution; and/or violate the fundamental human rights of the citizen.

(ii) To serve as a practical and moral support network for wronged citizens, incorporating access to the combined knowledge of the membership, and to the facilities on the website. "
 
