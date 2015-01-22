Joe Doocey - Corrupt Gardaí Destroyed My Life

Your browser does not support the video tag.

I came across this story originally on Broadsheet.ieSome shocking allegations being made by Mr. Doocey here against Gardaí in Ballina and judiciary. In truth, I'm quite taken aback by his story. This video is really worth a watch.Further more, Mr. Doocey was arrested again within 72 hrs of posting the above video online. He posted another video telling the details of his latest arrest.Is it possible that this level of corruption can still exist and be carried out after the Garda scandals of the last few years?