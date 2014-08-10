John Bruton: Our Ponzi Scheme Economy Will Collapse

American social insurance schemes, “Medicare and Medicaid and social security”, he said, “are completely unaffordable. And will not be afforded. And will not be deliverable. These promises will be broken here in the US. The same is going to happen in Europe.”



John Bruton thinks our ponzi scheme economy will collapse.Who'd have thunk it?In a video of a meeting held in his honour at the exclusive 21 Club in New York last year (arranged by the legal firm Matheson), Mr Bruton said that in the US the promises implicit in social insurance schemes such as Medicare and Medicaid would be broken and the same is going to happen in Europe and Japan.The reason is, our countries have relied on an ever-increasing population to enlarge the tax base in order to pay off promises made to the previous generations but they now realise even though they've opened the borders to immigrants from all over the world, as Bruton mentions at the end of the clip we're still not going to have enough people to produce the wealth and taxes which are needed to full-fill their promises or the economy as the rest of the world is overtaking us due being able to do the same work for less.Anyone knows anything about pyramid schemes knows they are unsustainable and will ultimately collapse which is why they are illegal for everyone except the government and now we have a former Taoiseach openly admitting that our ponzi scheme economy will fail and has to fail. So why are we still being forced to pay into it? Why are people still being told the state will pay their pensions when they retire by taxing the unborn which has inflated the cost of things like housing as people are willing to pay more for it? Why aren't we allowed to live in economy where during the course of an average person's working life, they earn enough to provide for all their needs and prices adjust accordingly instead of being inflated while the buck is passed.It is not mentioned whether John Bruton was aware he was being filmed:[video=youtube;uC6f0Brhzp0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uC6f0Brhzp0[/video]