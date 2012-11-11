John Bruton urges " forgiveness " for those who destroyed the economy

PO'Neill
Fianna Gael's former Taoiseach John Bruton who has an ministerial pension worth €138,000 per year and is now the highly paid chairman of the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Dublin's Docklands, has come out against "jealousy" and "backbiting" as well as an absense of forgiveness for those who have destroyed the country. "Jealousy and backbiting and criticism of individuals, ritual humiliation of individuals, seems to have become stock and trade of our media. All on the basis of some notion of accountability -- that people should be scapegoated in the interests of accountability......... There's one word that seems to be missing out of this discourse -- and that is the word forgiveness."
So doesn't it say it all about the establishment's views of the criminal damage that has been done to the rest of us thanks to Ahern, Seanie Fitz, Fingers etc ?
<Mod> This thread has been merged with "Revenge as economic policy". </Mod>
