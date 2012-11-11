John Bruton urges " forgiveness " for those who destroyed the economy

PO'Neill said: So doesn't it say it all about the establishment's views of the criminal damage that has been done to the rest of us thanks to Ahern, Seanie Fitz, Fingers etc ? Click to expand...

Fine Gael seem to be absolutely determined to aid in the rehabilitation of Fianna Fail and to "get back to" the "normality" of the Tweeldum/Tweedledee croney system.In truth they've been nothing but maFFia enablers for decades, just play-acting the role of an opposition but never had any genuine desire (or even see the need for) massive reform. They play at being the "alternative" to the maFFia, and in return get their fat pensions and fat expense accounts and fat appointments to fat quango boards after they "retire", for playing their role in the illusion of choice for the plebs. It's all just a game to all these FF/G/L sociopaths, a game where nobody on the inside track ever really loses. The only real losers are the electorate who have spent decades being exploited and fleeced in a rigged system run by criminals.