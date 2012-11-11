John Bruton urges " forgiveness " for those who destroyed the economy

PO'Neill

Aug 1, 2011
12,189
Fianna Gael's former Taoiseach John Bruton who has an ministerial pension worth €138,000 per year and is now the highly paid chairman of the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Dublin's Docklands, has come out against "jealousy" and "backbiting" as well as an absense of forgiveness for those who have destroyed the country. "Jealousy and backbiting and criticism of individuals, ritual humiliation of individuals, seems to have become stock and trade of our media. All on the basis of some notion of accountability -- that people should be scapegoated in the interests of accountability......... There's one word that seems to be missing out of this discourse -- and that is the word forgiveness."

So doesn't it say it all about the establishment's views of the criminal damage that has been done to the rest of us thanks to Ahern, Seanie Fitz, Fingers etc ?

Ex-Taoiseach warns against scapegoating individuals - National News - Independent.ie


Colin M

Colin M

Jul 23, 2012
5,249
It is easy for a very-well off Clongowes boy to say something like this.
 
potholedogger

Oct 17, 2012
1,202
You have to blame first before you can forgive.

Maybe John should also have asked them to add a condition to forgiveness, that those who forgive, do not forget!

Many of those who are candidates for forgiveness have already forgotten.
 
constitutionus

Feb 19, 2007
23,990
course he does.

he's part of the same golden circlejerk.
 
'orebel

Nov 13, 2009
20,146
Fnck you very much Jawn
 
ger12

Feb 25, 2011
47,680
Forgiveness is just as important as accountability for one to move forward.

Accountability should come first, and we're still waiting ......
 
hmmm

Oct 4, 2006
2,831
I do think the media hounds individuals, often unfairly. For example, thousands of Irish people thought they were property investment gods, but they'd be the first to throw stones today at people working in Anglo.

On the other hand, the state lacks accountability - no-one ever resigns, everything is a "process failure", no matter how incompetent you are you retire on a nice pension.
 
onlyasking

Dec 19, 2008
5,660
A member of the wealthy elite defending other members of the wealthy elite. What a surprise.

Seeing as we should forgive those most guilty of driving our economy over a cliff, the fact that we have transferred the financial pain from those poor souls to the sturdy shoulders of the 'little people' kinda makes sense.

We can rely on the likes of Bruton for squaring that awkward little circle.
 
Eoin Coir

Jun 16, 2012
16,572
We might listen more to him if he gave up his big pension and he still in a highly paid job in financial services.
 
Monday Monday

Feb 9, 2009
1,331
This comment is the perfect book-end for the other side of The Celtic Bubble. It's twin of course is Paddy Aherns "Cribbin an Moanin" speech.

If the people saw some "justice" maybe they wouldn't feel the need for backbiting and ritual humiliation.
 
Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
Has he forgiven Lowry ?
 
kerdasi amaq

Aug 24, 2009
4,706
Well, if they want forgiveness they must reveal the truth, all of it, of their doings first.

Otherwise they deserve nothing but total hatred.
 
MrFunkyBoogaloo

Bruton (part of the problem) sets about, as per usual, defending the problem. Why am I not surprised?
 
Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
I believe that there might be a requirement from the PAYE taxpayer for COMPLETE transparency, and acceptance of responsibility on the part of those involved first.

By complete transparency, I do not mean the gradual approach by which information is crowbarred out of Seanie Quinn, Seanie Fitz. Nor can it mean the approach adopted by David Drumm. Or the approach of Fingers. Or the approach of Permo, or the EBS.
 
SideysGhost

Nov 30, 2009
17,360
Fine Gael seem to be absolutely determined to aid in the rehabilitation of Fianna Fail and to "get back to" the "normality" of the Tweeldum/Tweedledee croney system.

In truth they've been nothing but maFFia enablers for decades, just play-acting the role of an opposition but never had any genuine desire (or even see the need for) massive reform. They play at being the "alternative" to the maFFia, and in return get their fat pensions and fat expense accounts and fat appointments to fat quango boards after they "retire", for playing their role in the illusion of choice for the plebs. It's all just a game to all these FF/G/L sociopaths, a game where nobody on the inside track ever really loses. The only real losers are the electorate who have spent decades being exploited and fleeced in a rigged system run by criminals.
 
Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
Every gombeenism oriented scam in this country is sustained on the theory of "there is no alternative".

It is the intellectual mantra underpinning oligopoly and the fact that the vested interests make sure that the people are forever choosing between a restricted set of options that amounts to the same thing as far as vested interests are concerned.
 
henryhill

Jun 2, 2007
509
We've been far too easy on the people who destroyed the economy. How many of them have been jailed thus far?
 
