President Bartlet said:

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume dies Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has died. It is being reported by RTE that former SDLP Leader and Nobel Laureate John Hume has died.On BBC Radio Ulster now Click to expand...

I was just talking about this the other day, discussing if the GFA hadn’t been signed then what would both countries look like and would those in power at the moment have the will and ability to achieve something like that now.He is someone who will have an enduring legacy on the Island of Ireland, and rightly so. From the 1994 meeting to the signing of the GFA, it was to the credit of all involved what they achieved. He certainly deserved to rest in peace, having helped bring it to so many.