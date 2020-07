gaiusc said: A lot of people don't seem to realise that Treasury Holdings was an unlimited liability company but used a loophole to get the directors off the hook for what should have been full liability for their debts. Click to expand...

A fair assumption would be, he was caught only under Personal Letters of Guarantee to individual banks and unless they had specific assets allocated to those L/Gs, he walked, probably had monies offshore, left Nama with huge debts over Battersea which they may have broken even on due to a National Investment Fund from Malaysia taken over the whole debt.Yet Ronan is alive and well on Irish market again, should change his name to Lazaurus, would not think his lifestyle has changed much, his remark to Bertie at opening of Convention centre "keep pulling for us" sticks out.