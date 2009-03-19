Joke Thread. No Joke is ''Too Sick''. You Laugh....You Like. (Second Thread)

There has been no sign of him since he managed to skip in and out of UCD recently, the students missed, he did not even stay to register with the PPA or hang around to meet with his old College mates.
No sign of him around Paddy's day and its not like Bertie to miss out on a freebie particularly if it is Overseas, surely someone out there wants to hear of how he fooled them all with the Celtic Pussy or how he brought peace to NI on his watch.
Or was he just stuck down in Fagins perhaps having a few scopes with Ray Burke and the 3 stooges in the hope some fella might leave a newspaper on a seat with a few grand in it to pay his bills.
More than likely though he was stuck at home with the swelling and pain from the gout on the leg getting worse and the blondes would not be very sympathetic.
Bertie should attend the next Dail session and proclaim to the Nation he is giving up on his pension until he retires at least from the Dail or ends up in the Joy, whichever comes first, alternatively he could say he is signing over 50% of his pension to Grainne Carruth, remember her.
 


He's hiding in his luxury bunker, waiting for the storm to blow over (whilst dealing with the little issue of getting a tax clearance certificate).

Then he'll re-appear announcing his intention to run for president.
 
Yea, Bertie really has vanished off the national stage but no doubt is still licking his wounds.
And we can say the same for that other battle scarred veteran of dogfights on Shannonside and further afield namely Willie 'Wonka' O'Dea. Where is Willie ?
He has a wonderful track record of 'manning the gap' when storm clouds gather so where is he now in our hour of need ? A confidence builder par excellence !

Are we witnessing the slow demise of 'Old Fianna Fail ?'.
 
Bertie is at the dentist
 
Does he spend much time in his Dáil office? I remember there was outrage last year when he it emerged that 220k on renovating his office/bathroom.
 
Has any one heard those "spar" radio adverts with a (vaguely) Bertie soundalike advertising their special offers? I heard one at lunchtime today where they actually used his full name in the advert, like an announcment, before the comedian/actor started the Bertie-sounding spiel.

I thought you needed permission to do that? Don't tell me he's on Spar's payroll as well? If so, that's one place worthy of a boycot, I think.
 
Willie is under pressure down Limerick way to prove himself and Mary from Dunloe actually met with Micky Dell recently in the US, he cant prove it, the plane may have been over day but there are no photo opps he is so fond of and Dell Inc., are not helping him out, rumour has it they got there and were told what part of No did they not understand for the last 12 months and should they really be swanning around in the Govt jet at a cost of E250k just to spin their egos.
Willie also had a Court decision on a guy he allegedly attacked in a Limerick pub reversed and practically go to non-proven status, the little belter from Limerick is keeping a low profile and very much confined to barracks, probably cursing Cullen as his own helicopter priviliges are curtailed.
 
Who punched him, and how many teeth did he lose? :D

Whatever treatment he's getting,I hope it really really hurts!
 
Has he been reined in by FF after his shovelling the blame towards everyone else, Cowen and Lenihan in particular, for the economy? He was on Sky News after the Antrim and Craigavon shootings, acting the elder statesman, and he was obviously at the FF Ard Fheis, Cowen singing his praises (doormat!). Perhaps he has resumed his world tour on how he introduced electricity and clean water to Ireland, he was in Honduras before so it must be El Salvador now...
 
Let's not forget the other pertinant question: Where is Bertie's Tax Clearance Certificate?


(Thread on that subject here)
 
he'll need to be about to vote for the crisis budget, I reckon it will be a tight one!
 
First time there was a thread on where he is he fell down a stairs. Second time his car was fire bombed...

******************** Karma, P.ie is a powerful force.
 
Self preservation superceding ego for the liar taoiseach perhaps?
And as asked above.
Where is that tax clearance certificate?
Try running a pub without one.
 
Has anyone checked fagans?
 
Sorry to go off topic . Is it true Mr Cowen read Mr Obamas speech on an autocue for 20 seconds on paddys day ? Is it on any site ? Apologies again .
 
