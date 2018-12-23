Journalism & Media - The Most Dangerous Civilian Profession?

Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi dissident, reporter, columnist on Washington Post , tortured and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a hit squad under the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince.

, tortured and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a hit squad under the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince. Daphne Caruana Galizia, Maltese reporter and anti-corruption activist, killed by a car bomb (2017).

Jan Kuciak, Slovak reporter and investigator of political-organised-crime links, shot dead with his girlfriend.

Viktoria Marinova, Bulgarian reported, raped and murdered, case unsolved.

Javier Valdez Cardenas, Mexican reporter on drug trafficking and organised crime, shot dead by unidentified gunmen (2017)

Miroslava Breach, Mexican reporter on organised crime, killed by a gunman while bringing her son to school (2017). A note left identified her as a "snitch".

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, all killed in a mass shooting at the Maryland Capital Gazette by a disgruntled litigant against the newspaper.

Maksim Borodin, Russia, reporter on crime & Russian mercenaries in Syria, mysteriously fell out his apartment window.

Denis Suvorov (stabbed), Sergei Grachyov (found dead), Russian reporters in the city of Nizhi Novgorod.

"Violence against journalists has reached unprecedented levels this year, and the situation is now critical,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said.



“The hatred of journalists that is voiced, and sometimes very openly proclaimed, by unscrupulous politicians, religious leaders and businessmen has tragic consequences on the ground, and has been reflected in this disturbing increase in violations against journalists. Click to expand...

According to Reporters Without Borders, 80 journalist, non-professional journalists, or media workers. died in 2018 - up from 50 in 2017, and the 4th highest total since 1995.Among those who died in 2017 and 2018:The Middle East is the most dangerous place for journalism or media reporting, and the rise since 2003, the invasion of Iraq and the spread of violent Islamic extremism.[video=youtube;MGMOcQZBoD0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=47&v=MGMOcQZBoD0[/video]Average reporter deaths per year since 1995 has been 51, rising to 71 over the last decade. The number of journalists detained worldwide at the end of the year – 348 – is up from 326 at this time last year. As in 2017, more than half of the world’s imprisoned journalists are being held in just five countries: China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey."Freedom is the freedom to say that 2+2=4", as George Orwell said, "From that, all else follows"There is a bit more to freedom of speech than Milo Yiannopoulos losing his Twitter feed, or Alex Jones getting banned from You Tube. People are dying for this right, even though they may be unlikely, unintended or unlovable martyrs. An imperfect but free press is vastly superior to an unfree one.