Journalism & Media - The Most Dangerous Civilian Profession?

According to Reporters Without Borders, 80 journalist, non-professional journalists, or media workers. died in 2018 - up from 50 in 2017, and the 4th highest total since 1995.

Among those who died in 2017 and 2018:

  • Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi dissident, reporter, columnist on Washington Post, tortured and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a hit squad under the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince.
  • Daphne Caruana Galizia, Maltese reporter and anti-corruption activist, killed by a car bomb (2017).
  • Jan Kuciak, Slovak reporter and investigator of political-organised-crime links, shot dead with his girlfriend.
  • Viktoria Marinova, Bulgarian reported, raped and murdered, case unsolved.
  • Javier Valdez Cardenas, Mexican reporter on drug trafficking and organised crime, shot dead by unidentified gunmen (2017)
  • Miroslava Breach, Mexican reporter on organised crime, killed by a gunman while bringing her son to school (2017). A note left identified her as a "snitch".
  • Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, all killed in a mass shooting at the Maryland Capital Gazette by a disgruntled litigant against the newspaper.
  • Maksim Borodin, Russia, reporter on crime & Russian mercenaries in Syria, mysteriously fell out his apartment window.
  • Denis Suvorov (stabbed), Sergei Grachyov (found dead), Russian reporters in the city of Nizhi Novgorod.

The Middle East is the most dangerous place for journalism or media reporting, and the rise since 2003, the invasion of Iraq and the spread of violent Islamic extremism.

Average reporter deaths per year since 1995 has been 51, rising to 71 over the last decade. The number of journalists detained worldwide at the end of the year – 348 – is up from 326 at this time last year. As in 2017, more than half of the world’s imprisoned journalists are being held in just five countries: China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.

"Violence against journalists has reached unprecedented levels this year, and the situation is now critical,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said.

“The hatred of journalists that is voiced, and sometimes very openly proclaimed, by unscrupulous politicians, religious leaders and businessmen has tragic consequences on the ground, and has been reflected in this disturbing increase in violations against journalists.
"Freedom is the freedom to say that 2+2=4", as George Orwell said, "From that, all else follows"

There is a bit more to freedom of speech than Milo Yiannopoulos losing his Twitter feed, or Alex Jones getting banned from You Tube. People are dying for this right, even though they may be unlikely, unintended or unlovable martyrs. An imperfect but free press is vastly superior to an unfree one.

RSF's 2018 round-up of deadly attacks and abuses against journalists - figures up in all categories | RSF
 


If they would only stop telling the truth and conform.

Fake news and all that you see.
 
It tells you how powerful internet and media are that other powerful institutions feel it necessary to murder members.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
50,288
It is clear that most of the murdering and imprisonment of journalists is done in authoritarian regimes like Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

And unfortunately, reporters even in democratic countries are being branded "enemies of the people".
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
50,288
The Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad has been held liable by a US court for the extrajudicial killing of the Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and ordered to pay $300m dollars (£228m) in punitive damages.
US court finds Assad regime liable for Marie Colvin's death in Syria | Media | The Guardian

Colvin, an American reporter who operated out of London, and Rémi Ochlik, a French photojournalist, were killed in a rocket attack on a makeshift media centre in the rebel-held city of Homs in February 2012.
Colvin was a formidable and experienced war correspondent. A film has been made of her life:

[video=youtube;HM2dpVtEfRQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM2dpVtEfRQ[/video]
 
I wish we had a free press in Ireland.
 
You may hate Brexit and Trump but at least in the UK and US they have msm in both sides of the fence.

Poor Ireland has an msm totally one-sided and practically to a man doffing the forelock to a certain alleged billionaire :frown:
 
Media is the most powerful institution in a democracy.

The internet has made it even more powerful in recent years.

Trump and Brexit are the result.

The result of the next election here is already determined.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
50,288
At a social media clown show held in the White House, President Donald Trump said that anything "bad" written about him was not covered by free speech protection.

At least this is what listeners thought he meant.

www.huffpost.com

Trump: Mainstream Media Is Not Free Speech, People Who ‘Write Bad’ Are Dangerous

The president launches a new attack on the First Amendment.
www.huffpost.com www.huffpost.com

Jeffrey Epstein is back on trial for sex trafficking young girls because a Mainstream Media reporter in an ordinary state newspaper investigated Epstein's victims, their lawyer and the deal Epstein got a decade ago. And her editor had the courage to publish the story. The MSM are not perfect, but we need them all the more in this age.
 
Media is the most powerful but also the most important institution in our democracies.

But it is a human institution like all other institutions and just as open to be corrupted by its own power.

This is especially true now that its power has been increased so much by the internet.
 
I see yourself and your precious MSM are airbrushing Mike Cernovitch's part in this. He was the first to try and have Epsteins case files opened, spent 50, thousand of his own money and it wasn't until a year later when his request was denied and he had launched an appeal that the Miami Herald joined in. This is all a matter of record and can't be denied ,so que the character assassination of Mike Cernovitch.
 
Italian court jailed Ukrainian Nazi for killing Italian journalist Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian translator in 2014.
This is one of the photos made by Andrea Rocchelli and exposing crimes of Kiev pro-EU thugs (kids hiding from shelling by Ukrainian Army)
D_V5ZnlW4AA33FO.jpg

Despite state attorney was asking for 17 years, judge gave Vitaly Markiv 24 years after photos what he made during fighting in Nazi battalion was presented in court(Vitaly Markiv is holding gun on a local man)
13244459.jpg
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
50,288
So one of the main pushers of the Pizzagate fraud and White Genocide conspiracy theories is a hero. Dubious. I fail to see where Cernovitch took any risks, but if he did a bit, then fair play to him.

The real hero of the Epstein case is a man named Bradley Edwards, the lawyer for the victims.

slate.com

How a Florida Lawyer Kept the Jeffrey Epstein Case Alive

For Bradley Edwards, the fight to bring Epstein to justice has been drawn out, personal, and incredibly tangled.
slate.com slate.com
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
50,288
The ratio of trolls to journalists on the internet is about 1000 to 1.

Trolls enjoy anonymity, journalists do not.
 
Liberal media always stay quiet when pro-EU thugs attack those who disagree with them
Video of Nazi attack against Ukrainian TV channel 112 with aim to prevent its broadcast today of award-winning US documentary which would show that Nazi snipers massacred Maidan protesters.
Two RPG shots have been fired, but luckily nobody was injured
 
Trolls enjoy their participation in such a powerful institution that influences public opinion.

Democratic institutions have to deal with this but it will not be easy since politicians are just as likely to be corrupted by power as media people.
 
We tend to almost canonise media as some sort of watch-dog on politicians and society. But the Mainstream media themselves are no saints as shown by the High Court appointing inspectors to INM. To coin a phrase of an Irish politician in the 1990s, high moral ground is a lonely place. To coin a phrase of Vincent Browne about the PDs (mentioned in the book "Breaking the Mould"), the press has 'self righteous pomposity with egg on its face'.
 
That's not what I heard, I read recently that an Alex Jones type internet 'loon' _ pro'ly "antisemitic" to boot - dredged this one up and it got taken up eventually by the msm.

The problem with the msm is they would be afraid to upset the establishment - and Epstein was their man - and lose position, so wouldn't 'go there' in the way a 'net loon' would.
 
