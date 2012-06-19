Julian Assange seeks political asylum at Ecuador London Embassy (Second Thread)

gijoe
Fecking unbelieveable. And why Ecuador btw? He may be safe in the Embassy but once he steps out of their territory surely he will be nabbed.
BBC News - Wikileaks' Julian Assange seeks asylum in Ecuador embassy
<Mod> This thread has been merged with "The photo that proves Assange is innocent- discuss?" </Mod>
