Julian Assange seeks political asylum at Ecuador London Embassy (Second Thread)

his real crime is that he has shown that the secrecy behind which the politicians and officials like to hide when committing heinous crimes against innocent people can be easily penetrated. this is great news for everyone, except those who actually commit crimes and state-worshipping quislings who think that killing is fine as long as the guy doing it is in a uniform or is doing it remotely by drone. these days, one of the best things a person can do is to squeal on those in power via the internet,and i hope that we see more and more leaks. i mean, every time some jumped-up, government-adoring thug goes on tv to argue for more surveillance powers, they always spout moronic slogans such as, " only those with something to hide would oppose greater surveillance- you would only object, you are up to no good." strange how sensitive all they all get when they themselves can hide behind the usual cloak of anonymity. well, get used to it- surveillance has never been easier, and that goes as much for state-sanctioned murderers, killers, liars and thieves as it does for everyone else.