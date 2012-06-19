Julian Assange seeks political asylum at Ecuador London Embassy (Second Thread)

Fecking unbelieveable. And why Ecuador btw? He may be safe in the Embassy but once he steps out of their territory surely he will be nabbed.

BBC News - Wikileaks' Julian Assange seeks asylum in Ecuador embassy


<Mod> This thread has been merged with "The photo that proves Assange is innocent- discuss?" </Mod>

/MOD/ This thread merged here: http://www.politics.ie/forum/current-affairs/196043-assange-us-accepting-uk-siege-ecuadorian-embassy-london-gave-tacit-approval-attacks-embassies-around-world.html#post5775627
 


Do they even have the internet in Equador?
 
One assumes that Ecuador might not have an Extradition treaty with Sweden in place?

Or am I being cynical?

It would be interesting to see how this charlatan has disposed of his financial assets recently.
 
According to RT, Ecuador has an extradition treaty with the US. However, they did previously offer him asylum.
 
According to RT, Ecuador has an extradition treaty with the US. However, they did previously offer him asylum.
According to the BBC link the Deputy Foreign Minister offered him 'residency' in November 2010 but the President and Foreign Minister rubbished the suggestion subsequently. No mention of asylum which is a total different kettle of fish. As last throws of the dice go this has got to be a world record for the most ludricious throw!
 
Best of luck to him

[video=youtube;ZvUwC5JTAJY]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvUwC5JTAJY[/video]
 
Henry Thomas

This repulsive narcissist, on a sexual assault charge, who has endangered dozens of lives
with his leaks - pulls yet another cowardly stunt to save himself.

Assange is an obnoxious creep. The morons who support him aren't much better.....
 
This repulsive narcissist, on a sexual assault charge, who has endangered dozens of lives
with his leaks - pulls yet another cowardly stunt to save himself.

Assange is an obnoxious creep. The morons who support him aren't much better.....
Blair and Bush are bigger creeps with more blood on their hands , if you want to get all 'hyperbolic' about it.
 
i don't give two fks about him either way but he is no where near as repulsive as say.....bombing civilians.........torturing people.....misleading a nation about your actual policies while revealing what you really think to a foreign ambassador.
 
his real crime is that he has shown that the secrecy behind which the politicians and officials like to hide when committing heinous crimes against innocent people can be easily penetrated. this is great news for everyone, except those who actually commit crimes and state-worshipping quislings who think that killing is fine as long as the guy doing it is in a uniform or is doing it remotely by drone. these days, one of the best things a person can do is to squeal on those in power via the internet,and i hope that we see more and more leaks. i mean, every time some jumped-up, government-adoring thug goes on tv to argue for more surveillance powers, they always spout moronic slogans such as, " only those with something to hide would oppose greater surveillance- you would only object, you are up to no good." strange how sensitive all they all get when they themselves can hide behind the usual cloak of anonymity. well, get used to it- surveillance has never been easier, and that goes as much for state-sanctioned murderers, killers, liars and thieves as it does for everyone else.
 
Blair and Bush are bigger creeps with more blood on their hands , if you want to get all 'hyperbolic' about it.
Except they were elected by the people of their natiions - Assange's only mandate was his massive ego. There is a difference.
 
His ego's irrelevant, his website's irrelevant. There's a lawful extradition warrant for him from a country with bilateral extradition treaties. He should be gone already. If Ecuador allow this, they're basically saying they don't care about the lawful extradition process between 2 EU countries and the legal rulings of an EU country's Supreme Court. There needs to repercussions against them for that.

If refused and he goes back on UK land, his bail needs to be revoked immediately as he's demonstrated a clear willingness to flee the territory in order to evade a lawful judgement against him.
 
]His ego's irrelevant, his website's irrelevant[/B]. There's a lawful extradition warrant for him from a country with bilateral extradition treaties. He should be gone already. If Ecuador allow this, they're basically saying they don't care about the lawful extradition process between 2 EU countries and the legal rulings of an EU country's Supreme Court. There needs to repercussions against them for that.


If refused and he goes back on UK land, his bail needs to be revoked immediately as he's demonstrated a clear willingness to flee the territory in order to evade a lawful judgement against him.
Irrelevant...I don't think so!
 
What a disgusting little man, if anyone deserved the dubious pleasures of the blood angel this cretin is one of them
 
his real crime is that he has shown that the secrecy behind which the politicians and officials like to hide when committing heinous crimes against innocent people can be easily penetrated.
This is what the judicial system of a democratic country what to determine the truth of. I can't really see the moral argument against that.
 
Except they were elected by the people of their natiions - Assange's only mandate was his massive ego. There is a difference.
You dont need to be elected by anyone to report the truth!

Whats your problem with the truth coming out?
 
What a disgusting little man, if anyone deserved the dubious pleasures of the blood angel this cretin is one of them
A guy reports nothing but the truth and you want to rip his lungs out??? And you call HIM disgusting?

I dont understand why so many people are opposed to learning the truth behind political decisions.
 
You dont need to be elected by anyone to report the truth!

Whats your problem with the truth coming out?
How many people is Assange guilty of killing?? It is fine to publish the names of people helping coalition forces. There is no fear of reprisal against them.

Espionage laws exist for a reason.
 
