June 19th, 2001: Holy Cross Primary School, Ardoyne, Belfast, Ireland.

Tommythesash

Tommythesash

Nov 22, 2010
5,172
It was on this day 11 years ago that a dispute about flags sparked one the most shameful and disgusting protests that our nation has ever played host to. Not since Hitlers SS used pitchforks on babies during the liquidation of the Warsaw ghetto had European children been exposed to such cruelty and inhumanity. Thus began a campaign of brutality and sectarian supremacism that threw Ireland under the international spotlight and saw the unionist community of North Belfast completely dehumanise itself.


http://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=holy cross ardoyne 2001&source=web&cd=8&ved=0CGwQFjAH&url=http://www.ardoynepics.com/p268067341&ei=2iPfT_TCIeek6gHNp7CgCw&usg=AFQjCNHIseLQcvWWMYXgPd-qxypTD5bxvA
 
Ren84

Ren84

Jan 14, 2011
49,046
I wonder how long this thread will last here before being exiled to the NI dumping grounds.

Btw, a thoroughly sh!t OP.
 
Lonewolfe

Lonewolfe

May 4, 2011
17,171
Tommythesash said:
Not since Hitlers SS used pitchforks on babies during the liquidation of the Warsaw ghetto had European children been exposed to such cruelty and inhumanity.
Well ... there have, sadly, been a few genocidal campaigns around the world since Hitler and before the Ardoyne. 10/10 for the hyperbole though.
 
DavidCaldwell

DavidCaldwell

Jun 9, 2011
3,952
Whatever the question of hyperbole, a deeply shameful episode. As a member of the PUL side of the community, may I express my deepest regrets?
 
Tommythesash

Tommythesash

Nov 22, 2010
5,172
Children and schools had usually been off limits, this was a new low, even for Belfast.
 
zavi13

zavi13

Sep 22, 2009
1,531
The best outcome of this awful situation would have been if it had acted as a spur to the integration of all primary schools in NI, these strictly denominational schools just serve to further division and discrimination.
 
Tommythesash

Tommythesash

Nov 22, 2010
5,172
zavi13 said:
The best outcome of this awful situation would have been if it had acted as a spur to the integration of all primary schools in NI, these strictly denominational schools just serve to further division and discrimination.
The best outcome of this awful situation would have been if the RUC/PSNI had stood up to the unionist thugs and put an end to the blockade after the first day.
 
Picasso Republic

Picasso Republic

May 31, 2011
2,426
Yet another "he said.....she said" from the history books - sadly children become the victims in most wars, civil wars and civil unrest and the 'victims' should remember Warrington before submitting to their "always the victim instincts".

If ever there was a case for "book burning" it would be for all the history books to be burned in Northern Ireland.

The people of Northern Ireland cannot ever succeed until they start looking forward and not always back.
 
Lonewolfe

Lonewolfe

May 4, 2011
17,171
DavidCaldwell said:
Whatever the question of hyperbole, a deeply shameful episode. As a member of the PUL side of the community, may I express my deepest regrets?
Agreed, it was appalling but not that surprising at the same time.

Again, with these threads what more can you say?
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Sep 17, 2009
11,875
FYI anyone reading this;

Tommy is a former poster on a now defunct BBC Northern Ireland messageboard. The disgusting sectarian acts perpetrated on the pupils of Holy Cross and their parents by local unionists are nothing to him but a tool for his own amusement.

There are very interesting things to discuss about what happened, including the kid gloves with which the police and the media treated said unionists but Tommy is only interested in trying to annoy unionists, who would feel nothing but the disgust that we all feel all feel, back on the Northern Ireland forum.

As I said, there's a genuine debate to be had here but I'd advise anyone wishing to partake in it to stick Tommy on ignore first and would ask anyone quoting him to just mention the post number. Anything else would be feeding the troll/multi sock's ego.

Thank you;

Esk
 
Monday Monday

Monday Monday

Feb 9, 2009
1,331
Indeed. A shameful episode and maybe one for rational debate, if that is possible here, but the OP is Zoo material. Total crap.
 
Lonewolfe

Lonewolfe

May 4, 2011
17,171
eskrimador said:
FYI anyone reading this;

Tommy is a former poster on a now defunct BBC Northern Ireland messageboard. The disgusting sectarian acts perpetrated on the pupils of Holy Cross and their parents by local unionists are nothing to him but a tool for his own amusement.

There are very interesting things to discuss about what happened, including the kid gloves with which the police and the media treated said unionists but Tommy is only interested in trying to annoy unionists, who would feel nothing but the disgust that we all feel all feel, back on the Northern Ireland forum.

As I said, there's a genuine debate to be had here but I'd advise anyone wishing to partake in it to stick Tommy on ignore first and would ask anyone quoting him to just mention the post number. Anything else would be feeding the troll/multi sock's ego.

Thank you;

Esk
Yea, I think I remember Tommy telling everyone how shyte in general Ireland is, north and south!;)
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Nov 29, 2009
25,635
DavidCaldwell said:
Whatever the question of hyperbole, a deeply shameful episode. As a member of the PUL side of the community, may I express my deepest regrets?
The only people who need to apologise are the politicians who fed this subculture in the hope that they could gain from it rather than be swallowed up in it.
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Sep 17, 2009
11,875
The BBC did a documentary on the 10th anniversary. The girls featured were well adjusted although most of the families did not take part nor join the chavtastic party that was featured at the end

[video=youtube;K6vNyCQHxr8]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6vNyCQHxr8[/video]
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Sep 17, 2009
11,875
Monday Monday said:
Indeed. A shameful episode and maybe one for rational debate, if that is possible here, but the OP is Zoo material. Total crap.
Wouldn't be the first time a troll has brought up something interesting but with a piss poor OP.

Trick is to ignore the fukker and address the issue whilst making no reference to him/her
 
S

seth lord

Jul 2, 2010
655
Tommythesash said:
Children and schools had usually been off limits, this was a new low, even for Belfast.
Just the type of behaviour one would expect from the filth, dirt and dregs of humanity which is your average uneducated, knuckle dragging, child abusing unionist. The civilised world must be amazed that there is still one (albeit totally insignificant) part of Western Europe that is still mired in the 16th century.
 
zavi13

zavi13

Sep 22, 2009
1,531
seth lord said:
Just the type of behaviour one would expect from the filth, dirt and dregs of “humanity” which is your average uneducated, knuckle dragging, child abusing unionist. The civilised world must be amazed that there is still one (albeit totally insignificant) part of Western Europe that is still mired in the 16th century.
Just crawled out of the swamp have we? Hatred and sectarian bigotry is a 2 way street in NI, plenty of child abuse to go around in this land of 'saints and scholars'? Even the swamp must've heard of the Ryan Report?
 
zavi13

zavi13

Sep 22, 2009
1,531
seth lord said:
Just the type of behaviour one would expect from the filth, dirt and dregs of humanity which is your average uneducated, knuckle dragging, child abusing unionist. The civilised world must be amazed that there is still one (albeit totally insignificant) part of Western Europe that is still mired in the 16th century.
Just crawled out of the swamp have we? Hatred and sectarian bigotry is a 2 way street in NI, plenty of child abuse to go around in this land of 'saints and scholars'? Even the swamp must've heard of the Ryan Report?
 
Tommythesash

Tommythesash

Nov 22, 2010
5,172
former wesleyan said:
The only people who need to apologise are the politicians who fed this subculture in the hope that they could gain from it rather than be swallowed up in it.
You can't lay the blame with the politicans this time. The blame lies squarely with the people who attacked the children and the so called 'police force' that facilitated them.
 
