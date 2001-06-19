June 19th, 2001: Holy Cross Primary School, Ardoyne, Belfast, Ireland.

Tommythesash
Nov 22, 2010
5,172
It was on this day 11 years ago that a dispute about flags sparked one the most shameful and disgusting protests that our nation has ever played host to. Not since Hitlers SS used pitchforks on babies during the liquidation of the Warsaw ghetto had European children been exposed to such cruelty and inhumanity. Thus began a campaign of brutality and sectarian supremacism that threw Ireland under the international spotlight and saw the unionist community of North Belfast completely dehumanise itself.
http://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=holy cross ardoyne 2001&source=web&cd=8&ved=0CGwQFjAH&url=http://www.ardoynepics.com/p268067341&ei=2iPfT_TCIeek6gHNp7CgCw&usg=AFQjCNHIseLQcvWWMYXgPd-qxypTD5bxvA
