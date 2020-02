michael-mcivor said: Glad to see this African American get home to his family- another case that the Obese American Trump could not win- Click to expand...

FOP renews calls for investigation into Foxx 'interference' in Smollett case "The entire country is getting a window into the absurdity of the Chicago political and legal system," the FOP’s Second VP Martin Preib said.

Glad O.J got off too?Maybe it aint all over yet?"Foxx after charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett and renewed its call for a federal investigation into Foxx’s “interference” in the case.“The conduct of her office from the very beginning of this cases was highly, highly suspicious,” Martin Preib, the FOP’s second vice president, told the Chicago Sun-Times.“The entire country is outraged by it. The evidence is overwhelming that he was legitimately charged in this case. This decision [to drop the charges] appears to be utterly arbitrary, capricious and suspicious.”That criticism was echoed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who spoke to reporters at Navy Pier after a graduation ceremony for new and promoted CPD officers.“From top to bottom, this is not on the level,” Emanuel said, adding that it looks like another case where the wealthy and famous are treated differently.A grand jury, Emanuel added, saw only a little of the evidence, and it was enough for them to return an indictment.Now, “Mr. Smollett is still saying he is innocent, still running down the Chicago Police Department. How dare he? Howhe?” Emanuel said. “Is there no decency in this man?”Added Johnson: “If you want to say you are innocent, you take your day in court. … I would never hide behind a brokered deal.”