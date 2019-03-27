Can't seem to find a thread on this story. Mods please merge if there is.



"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett case dropped along with all charges. For those who may not have heard of this case....up and coming actor made allegations of a racist homophobic attack against him by two white guys (who were wearing MAGA hats)....they allegedly threw bleach over him and put a "noose" around his neck while beating him up.

The plot thickened considerably when after many hours of investigations by police who worked hard trying to solve this "hate crime"....uncovered evidence that this was a hoax and was set up by Smollett!

So after many people....including politician's and celebrities had waded in (prematurely) to defend Smollett and practically blame Trump for the attack....It suddenly looked like his promising career and reputation were going down the pan.

However....In a bizarre further twist....having being indicted by a grand jury who had seen the "evidence" of police.....He has sensationally been effectively cleared of all charges.....with the circumstances surrounding the whole "deal" apparently being "sealed".



The police chief who headed the investigation along with the mayor were highly critical of the decision....calling it a "white - washing of justice".