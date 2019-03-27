Jussie Smollett

cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
Can't seem to find a thread on this story. Mods please merge if there is.

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett case dropped along with all charges. For those who may not have heard of this case....up and coming actor made allegations of a racist homophobic attack against him by two white guys (who were wearing MAGA hats)....they allegedly threw bleach over him and put a "noose" around his neck while beating him up.
The plot thickened considerably when after many hours of investigations by police who worked hard trying to solve this "hate crime"....uncovered evidence that this was a hoax and was set up by Smollett!
So after many people....including politician's and celebrities had waded in (prematurely) to defend Smollett and practically blame Trump for the attack....It suddenly looked like his promising career and reputation were going down the pan.
However....In a bizarre further twist....having being indicted by a grand jury who had seen the "evidence" of police.....He has sensationally been effectively cleared of all charges.....with the circumstances surrounding the whole "deal" apparently being "sealed".

Worthy of extensive discussion IMHO.

The police chief who headed the investigation along with the mayor were highly critical of the decision....calling it a "white - washing of justice".
 
Last edited:


artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,973
covered here a lot better than anywhere else

www.cbsnews.com

Charges dropped against Jussie Smollett, attorneys say

Smollett said Tuesday he has been "truthful and consistent on every single level since day one"
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

he waived 10k of his bail bond and got off free after that, then there's the allegations that the chief prosecutor had too much influence on the matter.

the feds are investigating the threatening letters now so he's not quite out of the woods
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
artfoley56 said:
covered here a lot better than anywhere else

www.cbsnews.com

Charges dropped against Jussie Smollett, attorneys say

Smollett said Tuesday he has been "truthful and consistent on every single level since day one"
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

he waived 10k of his bail bond and got off free after that, then there's the allegations that the chief prosecutor had too much influence on the matter.

the feds are investigating the threatening letters now so he's not quite out of the woods
Click to expand...
The 10k bond.....along with some hours helping the community (apparently helped out at the work of Jesse Jackson) were cited as just resolution....
But as the mayor hinted....close ties to Jackson and even the likes of Obama may have swung this deal for Smollett.
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
So instead of demanding his day in court to clear his name and even pursuing defamation/damages (as would nearly all innocent people) Smollett can wipe his brow....and walk quietly away....While muttering he is in fact innocent!
I hope this is pursued further.
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
Levellers said:
It's not up to the cops to decide who is guilty or innocent.
Click to expand...
Correct. They put their evidence forward. After witnessing "a portion" of that evidence.....a grand jury.....wanted to proceed.
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,973
Levellers said:
It's not up to the cops to decide who is guilty or innocent.
Click to expand...
it should be up to a court, not for the DA to pull the charges with a sealed deal after a grand jury decided on indictment.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,964
It's a weird one.

I heard on TV that the two guys who showed a signed cheque from Smollett (they claimed) to fake the attack were actually working for him as personal trainers. So the fact they had his signature could be explained.

Maybe the DA found stuff that had been overlooked in the police investigation and would make it nearly impossible to gain a conviction.

I think a DA can pull a case if he thinks it is a waste of the court's time..
 
M

michael-mcivor

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 15, 2011
Messages
3,756
Glad to see this African American get home to his family- another case that the Obese American Trump could not win-
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,973
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
owedtojoy said:
It's a weird one.

I heard on TV that the two guys who showed a signed cheque from Smollett (they claimed) to fake the attack were actually working for him as personal trainers. So the fact they had his signature could be explained.

Maybe the DA found stuff that had been overlooked in the police investigation and would make it nearly impossible to gain a conviction.

I think a DA can pull a case if he thinks it is a waste of the court's time..
Click to expand...
Complete BS. Why the secrecy?
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
michael-mcivor said:
Glad to see this African American get home to his family- another case that the Obese American Trump could not win-
Click to expand...
Glad O.J got off too?

Maybe it aint all over yet?

chicago.suntimes.com

FOP renews calls for investigation into Foxx 'interference' in Smollett case

"The entire country is getting a window into the absurdity of the Chicago political and legal system," the FOP’s Second VP Martin Preib said.
chicago.suntimes.com chicago.suntimes.com

"Foxx after charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett and renewed its call for a federal investigation into Foxx’s “interference” in the case.

“The conduct of her office from the very beginning of this cases was highly, highly suspicious,” Martin Preib, the FOP’s second vice president, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The entire country is outraged by it. The evidence is overwhelming that he was legitimately charged in this case. This decision [to drop the charges] appears to be utterly arbitrary, capricious and suspicious.”

That criticism was echoed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who spoke to reporters at Navy Pier after a graduation ceremony for new and promoted CPD officers.

“From top to bottom, this is not on the level,” Emanuel said, adding that it looks like another case where the wealthy and famous are treated differently.

A grand jury, Emanuel added, saw only a little of the evidence, and it was enough for them to return an indictment.

Now, “Mr. Smollett is still saying he is innocent, still running down the Chicago Police Department. How dare he? How dare he?” Emanuel said. “Is there no decency in this man?”

Added Johnson: “If you want to say you are innocent, you take your day in court. … I would never hide behind a brokered deal.”
 
Last edited:
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
M

michael-mcivor

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 15, 2011
Messages
3,756
cunnyfunt said:
not for murder

abcnews.go.com

25 years ago, the OJ Simpson murder case began: A look back at key moments in his life

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were stabbed to death.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

You're glad this african american is going home BECAUSE he's an african american, nuff said.

I'm unhappy he got off...........because of the facts (as we know them).
Click to expand...
He never got off- the yanks put him in prison- your not happy with that because it effects your reasoning-( if you had any-)-
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,753
michael-mcivor said:
He never got off- the yanks put him in prison- your not happy with that because it effects your reasoning-( if you had any-)-
Click to expand...
He got banged up for armed robbery. Acquitted of murder previously....which I'm sure you are aware of.

But hey if you're happy to look the other way for ideological reasons....knock yourself out. You're victim got off
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,964
michael-mcivor said:
O.J was sent to prison- do you not keep up with the news-
Click to expand...
Not for murder, but he lost his money paying compensation when he lost the unlawful death lawsuit.

He got done for armed robbery when he tried to steal back was he claimed was his property.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,964
cunnyfunt said:
not for murder

abcnews.go.com

25 years ago, the OJ Simpson murder case began: A look back at key moments in his life

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were stabbed to death.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

You're glad this african american is going home BECAUSE he's an african american, nuff said.

I'm unhappy he got off...........because of the facts (as we know them).
Click to expand...
We do not know that.

Apparently, he forfeited his bond, which adds to the mystery. Because Smollett did not agree to a deal.

I am assuming the DA decided that the defense would easily implant reasonable doubt in a jury.

About the secrecy, beats me, unless there were innocent third parties that would be hurt by full disclosure.
 
StirCharles

StirCharles

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 8, 2019
Messages
474
No mystery, he was going to drop the juicy secret of the Obamas if he went to trial
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top