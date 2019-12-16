Kate Manne's "Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny" wins APA book prize 2019.

In Down Girl, Kate Manne calls attention to an underappreciated question in the literature: how should we understand misogyny? She advances a new account of it to make sense of some of the most fundamental issues in feminist thought and political philosophy. Despite the ambitious nature of her project, the end result is a powerful view that nevertheless seems like common sense. Manne has succeeded in measurably improving the quality of public discourse on very timely and vexed issues by writing a book that is both accessible and rigorous.
dailynous.com

Down Girl by Kate Manne Wins APA Book Prize - Daily Nous

Kate Manne, associate professor of philosophy at Cornell University, has won the 2019 Book Prize from the American Philosophical Association (APA) for her Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny. The APA states: In Down Girl, Kate Manne calls attention to an underappreciated question in the literature...
The APA’s Book Prize is awarded every other year for the best, published book that was written by a younger scholar during the previous two years. The prize is $4,000, which will be presented at the upcoming Eastern Division meeting of the APA.


Honorable Mention for the prize went to Sarah Moss, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Michigan, for her book, Probabilistic Knowledge.
I read this book a couple of months ago and really enjoyed it. It's also very accessible for people who don't have much experience with academic philosophy.
 


stopdoingstuff said:
I read this book a couple of months ago and really enjoyed it. It's also very accessible for people who don't have much experience with academic philosophy.
Philosophers appear to be underpaid. It takes serious work to produce an academic book like that and 4 grand seems insufficient relative to the input of thought and effort.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
Philosophers appear to be underpaid. It takes serious work to produce an academic book like that and 4 grand seems insufficient relative to the input of thought and effort.
Some of them are paid very well, but most are not. Most struggle to find permanent contracts let alone something as valuable as tenure.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
Philosophers appear to be underpaid. It takes serious work to produce an academic book like that and 4 grand seems insufficient relative to the input of thought and effort.
I take it you are being sarcastic?
 
Mercurial said:
Some of them are paid very well, but most are not. Most struggle to find permanent contracts let alone something as valuable as tenure.
I have heard that. It seems that under such circumstances, independent intellectual criticism becomes harder than should be the case.
 
Mercurial said:
I read this book a couple of months ago and really enjoyed it. It's also very accessible for people who don't have much experience with academic philosophy.
