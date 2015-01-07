Katie Hopkins and free speech death watch (the word brilliant deleted)

Clanrickard
Well-known member
- Joined
- Apr 25, 2008
- Messages
- 33,968
Katie Hopkins' views are now considered matters for law enforcement, and it is utterly terrifying - Comment - Voices - The Independent
This piece is well worth reading and shows the terrifying trend towards the Old Bill investigating "offensive" speech in the UK. The above piece contains the big brotheresque statement from the ridiculously named Police Scotland (I am not joking):
Katie Hopkins has 290,000 twitter followers, is widely read and gets paid ahuge amount of money. She is clever, witty and a brilliant wind up merchant. By causing priggish busy body cappuccino leftist heads to explode she provides lots of fun and entertainment and it increases her bank balance. The perpetually offended are too stupid and self absorbed to see this. That the police can't see it is worrying.
This piece is well worth reading and shows the terrifying trend towards the Old Bill investigating "offensive" speech in the UK. The above piece contains the big brotheresque statement from the ridiculously named Police Scotland (I am not joking):
That should worry not just Jocks.....oops If calling the Scots 'Jocks' is a racist crime then Western Civilisation is over - Breitbart sorry Scots and Brits but given that there are Aodhán O Riordán types in the Irish political set up and our unfortunate propensity to ape the UK it should worry us too.Please be aware that we will continue to monitor comments on social media and any offensive comments will be investigated.
Katie Hopkins has 290,000 twitter followers, is widely read and gets paid ahuge amount of money. She is clever, witty and a brilliant wind up merchant. By causing priggish busy body cappuccino leftist heads to explode she provides lots of fun and entertainment and it increases her bank balance. The perpetually offended are too stupid and self absorbed to see this. That the police can't see it is worrying.
Last edited: