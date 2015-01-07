Katie Hopkins and free speech death watch (the word brilliant deleted)

She is an oul' hoor and I hope she gets anal thrush, but this trend of making hurt feelings a police matter and criminalizing all unpopular statements is creepy. This is what comes from identity politics- as soon as we started protecting the hurt feelings of different groups, it became a free-for-all, and all those people who warned about the risks of political correctness are been proven right again and again. So it must be stated to all whinging people who think they are special- your feelings do not matter, your outrage does not matter, you do not have the right to be protected from other people's non-violent ideas, you do not have the right to be approved of or shielded from criticism. This has to stop.