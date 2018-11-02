Kerry: Call the next GE constituency results

This is the second time that the unified five-seater Kerry constituency has been contested, with the 2016 TDs as follows:
Brassil (FF)
Ferris (SF)
Griffin (FG)
Danny Healy-Rae (Ind)
Michael Healy-Rae (Ind)
There is a mixture of urban (Tralee, Listowel, Killarney) and rural districts in the constituency, with a 3:2 breakdown between South Kerry and North Kerry seats. Traditionally, there has been one left-wing seat here, and given the current weakness of the Spring dynasty, Toireasa Ferris should retain her father's seat. Brendan Griffin is safe for FG, but the disarray surrounding the local convention makes any party gains highly unlikely.
Similarly, Brassil has a firm FF quota, but his current running mate, Norma Moriarty underwhelmed in South Kerry. Last time, both Healy-Raes secured 38% of the vote, but benefited from the shock retirement of Tom Fleming, who will contest the next GE.
On balance, I predict no change, with only Fleming having the potential to cause an upset:
1 FF
1 FG
1 SF
2 Healy-Rae
