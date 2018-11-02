Kerry: Call the next GE constituency results

This is the more rural but also the more Republican part of the constituency. I still vaguely recall the Meath West by election before SF got a seat here and the media was interested at the strong SF vote (I think Joe Reilly was the candidate).



I think with just 3 seats, a split SF vote could put the seat in jeopardy. The constituency voted 63% for repeal of the 8th, despite being the more rural, conservative part of the county (relatively). Labour did come fourth in 2011 but that was when they were nationally on 19% so they have no hope this time and even then they were 1200 votes (approx) behind the winner of the last seat.



If the election is called and Toibin is not allowed run for SF and he decides to run as an Independent, I predict 1 FF and 2 FG. If he is allowed to run I predict 1 FF, 1 FG and 1 SF.