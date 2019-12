Fact is, quinn gambled his businesses away on currency trades that went wrong. He had no experience in the area.



Quinn was also a hero in a bleak area, creating thousands of jobs. But his workers should remember he gambled with their futures and lost.



We are left with a family that has ignored court orders and salted money away, borrowed money that we have had to pay back. And we pay a 2% extra premium on policies, because of laya and insurance "mistakes".



If I was writing a novel around this, I would have the kids trying to wreck the biz so they can buy it back at a one bidder auction, with heavies on the door. To do this, all jobs must go, even the last 850. But in any case "we must not tell the old man what we are doing". Then when it all succeeds, the biz is placed at the feet of the old man.



In the real world, the junior quinns are better off in arizona or brisbane, hoping it will all be forgotten.