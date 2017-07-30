Kevin Myers kills his own career...

- Joined
- Jun 9, 2007
- Messages
- 18,714
We've been used to reading Kevin Myers' attention-seeking, 'I'm so controversial' contrarianism and self-promotion for many years now. Irish nationalists are the usual target, but now he has pissed off Jewish people too - and it has even made the BBC
Sunday Times removes 'anti-Semitic' column on BBC pay - Sunday Times removes 'anti-Semitic' column on BBC pay - BBC News
I hadn't heard before that he also denied the holocaust some years back. Any info on that?
His goose might finally be cooked. My heart bleeds...
Sunday Times removes 'anti-Semitic' column on BBC pay - Sunday Times removes 'anti-Semitic' column on BBC pay - BBC News
I hadn't heard before that he also denied the holocaust some years back. Any info on that?
His goose might finally be cooked. My heart bleeds...