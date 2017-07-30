Kevin Myers kills his own career...

toxic avenger

toxic avenger

Jun 9, 2007
We've been used to reading Kevin Myers' attention-seeking, 'I'm so controversial' contrarianism and self-promotion for many years now. Irish nationalists are the usual target, but now he has pissed off Jewish people too - and it has even made the BBC

Sunday Times removes 'anti-Semitic' column on BBC pay - Sunday Times removes 'anti-Semitic' column on BBC pay - BBC News

I hadn't heard before that he also denied the holocaust some years back. Any info on that?

His goose might finally be cooked. My heart bleeds...
 


A

Angler

Well-known member
Sep 26, 2012
Ahhhahahahaha petunia.
 
toxic avenger

toxic avenger

Jun 9, 2007
Interesting also that this is prominent in the BBC headlines, despite it having been the Irish edition of the ST, yet not a peep on RTE.

Ireland being Ireland, the fact that this has made waves overseas will eventually prompt action - he could get away with any old sh1te when it was kept in-house and Irish nationalists were the target. But now the dirty linen is public, so expect much tut-tutting and hand-wringing...
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Sep 18, 2015
The article has been taken down by independent.ie

But if you use the Cache thing on a google search you will find it.

I'm a holocaust denier, but I also believe the Nazis planned the extermination of the Jewish people - Independent.ie
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Feb 25, 2011
He's an entertaining read often, though I don't think we share even one view.

Was the article pulled called "Sorry, ladies - equal pay has to be earned"? I'd like to have read it.?
 
O

Outlaw101

Well-known member
May 24, 2017
It is kind of ironic that this is how he ends. His whole gimmick was that he was more like them than us. Turns out he's not like them either.
 
O

Outlaw101

Well-known member
May 24, 2017
You can see the article on twitter. His big mistake seems to have been he stereotyped Jewish people in terms on money.
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Feb 25, 2011
"Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all-hands stupidity."

Was this the offending bit or was there more?
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Nov 27, 2009
Marian's show discussed it. But perhaps you were having a dump in the khazi at the end of the garden at the time? Or at mass.
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Feb 25, 2011
D

Deleted member 17573

If he had said that Irish presenters are well paid because the Irish drive a hard bargain when it comes to pay, would there be the same fuss? I think not, I suspect we'd be mildly chuffed about it.
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Feb 25, 2011
Was he let go from the IT? Can't remember ...
 
Strawberry

Strawberry

Moderator
Jul 13, 2014
Not a good comparison because the Irish have never been persecuted using any stereotype about money grabbing. If he said the Irish were all well paid because they're all evil terrorists who will set off bombs if they don't get paid enough, you'd probably see quite a bit of fuss about it. Or if he said Irish presenters were well paid because they're a pack of drunks who need a lot of money to feed their habit.
 
