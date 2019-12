Kevin Myers kills his own career...

Sailor said: If he had said that Irish presenters are well paid because the Irish drive a hard bargain when it comes to pay, would there be the same fuss? I think not, I suspect we'd be mildly chuffed about it. Click to expand...

Not a good comparison because the Irish have never been persecuted using any stereotype about money grabbing. If he said the Irish were all well paid because they're all evil terrorists who will set off bombs if they don't get paid enough, you'd probably see quite a bit of fuss about it. Or if he said Irish presenters were well paid because they're a pack of drunks who need a lot of money to feed their habit.