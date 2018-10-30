Kildare North: Call the next GE

Current TDs for North Kildare:

Catherine Murphy (SD)
James Lawless (FF)
Bernard Durkan (FG)
Frank O'Rourke (FF)

In 2016, the big story here was Catherine Murphy hoovering up the disaffected Stagg vote, Labour dropping from 29% in 2011 to 8% in 2016, with Murphy rising from 13 to 22% and being elected on the first count with 1200 votes to spare.

Runners and riders this time out are:

Catherine Murphy (SD)
James Lawless and Frank O'Rourke (FF)
Bernard Durkan and Senator Anthony Lawlor (FG)
Reada Cronin (SF)
Vincent P Martin (Greens)
Emmet Stagg (Labour)

Murphy seems assured of a return, which in turn seems to rule out Stagg for a return.

Senator Anthony Lawlor lost out on the last seat in 2016, and will be hoping to improve at the expense of O'Rourke. Lawless is working hard on the ground at maintaining his profile and producing a monthly newsletter detailing local FF "wins".

I don't see enough support to get Cronin or Martin into contention.

Verdict: As you were with possibly Lawlor to replace O'Rourke.
 


The SDs are hoping for 3-5 seats, with this one as a given.
 
Why in the name of God is Emmett Stagg still hanging around? Didn't he have long enough in that gig? And isn't he long enough out of it to have moved on or put his feet up?
 
Lack of an alternative within his party? Failure to move people on when their time is up? Who knows?
 
Still, you have to admire them for their, mmm, their... Ok, I give up.
 
Noticed some "election style posters" for James Lawless this morning. "James Lawless will be in your area this Friday". FF seem to be in electoral mode already in Kildare North.
 
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
Again, if FG are really on 30% or more nationally, they have to be challenging for a second seat here. Catherine Murphy will take the first seat and Lab and SF are also-rans. FG 2, FF 1, SD's 1.
 
