Kildare North: Call the next GE

Current TDs for North Kildare:



Catherine Murphy (SD)

James Lawless (FF)

Bernard Durkan (FG)

Frank O'Rourke (FF)



In 2016, the big story here was Catherine Murphy hoovering up the disaffected Stagg vote, Labour dropping from 29% in 2011 to 8% in 2016, with Murphy rising from 13 to 22% and being elected on the first count with 1200 votes to spare.



Runners and riders this time out are:



Catherine Murphy (SD)

James Lawless and Frank O'Rourke (FF)

Bernard Durkan and Senator Anthony Lawlor (FG)

Reada Cronin (SF)

Vincent P Martin (Greens)

Emmet Stagg (Labour)



Murphy seems assured of a return, which in turn seems to rule out Stagg for a return.



Senator Anthony Lawlor lost out on the last seat in 2016, and will be hoping to improve at the expense of O'Rourke. Lawless is working hard on the ground at maintaining his profile and producing a monthly newsletter detailing local FF "wins".



I don't see enough support to get Cronin or Martin into contention.



Verdict: As you were with possibly Lawlor to replace O'Rourke.