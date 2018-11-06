Kildare South: Call the next GE

The known runners and riders at this stage are:



(Current Incumbents in bold)

Martin Heydon FG

Fiona O'Loughlin FF

Seán Ó Fearghaíl FF*

Susan Doyle FF

Mark Wall Lab

Ger O'Nell SF



*Automatically returned as Ceann Comhairle



Kildare South is becoming a four seater in this upcoming GE, but with the automatic re-election of the ceann comhairle, it is in effect a three seater.



Last time out, this ended one FG, two FF. FG are running one candidate this time, so Heydon should be returned without too much in the way of difficulty. FF's two candidates polled a combined 36% last time, so definitely one seat is available to them (the quota being 25%). FF Vote managmeent was extremely good last time out, and while O'Fearghaill has good name recognition as CC, Cllr Susan Doyle of FF may not have the same cachet.



Defintely 1 FG, 1 FF, with a straight three way fight between FF (Doyle), Labour and SF for the last of the three seats (unless FG throw in another candidate under gender quota rules or the like). I'd fancy FF to win that three way fight unless Labour or SF transfer massively to each other, which I don't really see.



1FG, 2FF in my opinion + the Ceann Comhairle giving 1FG and 3FF.