Kildare South: Call the next GE

hollandia

hollandia

The known runners and riders at this stage are:

(Current Incumbents in bold)
Martin Heydon FG
Fiona O'Loughlin FF
Seán Ó Fearghaíl FF*
Susan Doyle FF
Mark Wall Lab
Ger O'Nell SF

*Automatically returned as Ceann Comhairle

Kildare South is becoming a four seater in this upcoming GE, but with the automatic re-election of the ceann comhairle, it is in effect a three seater.

Last time out, this ended one FG, two FF. FG are running one candidate this time, so Heydon should be returned without too much in the way of difficulty. FF's two candidates polled a combined 36% last time, so definitely one seat is available to them (the quota being 25%). FF Vote managmeent was extremely good last time out, and while O'Fearghaill has good name recognition as CC, Cllr Susan Doyle of FF may not have the same cachet.

Defintely 1 FG, 1 FF, with a straight three way fight between FF (Doyle), Labour and SF for the last of the three seats (unless FG throw in another candidate under gender quota rules or the like). I'd fancy FF to win that three way fight unless Labour or SF transfer massively to each other, which I don't really see.

1FG, 2FF in my opinion + the Ceann Comhairle giving 1FG and 3FF.
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

1 FG, 2 FF, last seat between Labour and SF. Labour were 1400 off the last seat in 2016. On balance I would give last seat to Labour because they were 1401 votes ahead of SF last time.
 
L

locke

Given FG got 30% there last time and are polling way higher nationally than at the last election, what is the local thinking that is leading them to only run one?

This is especially true when neither sitting FF TD will be that keen on seeing a third FF TD in the constituency, knowing that they can't retain that without the Ceann Comhairle seat.
 
R

Round tower

Be surprised if FG don't add anothe candidate especially if the polls continue as they are even if to stop FF getting 3 seats
 
G

Golden Phoenix

What's the current status of Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy? Independent or FG?
 
hollandia

hollandia

Dame_Enda said:
1 FG, 2 FF, last seat between Labour and SF. Labour were 1400 off the last seat in 2016. On balance I would give last seat to Labour because they were 1401 votes ahead of SF last time.
Mark wall got 10 (ten) more first preferences than Patricia Ryan. If labours stock has fallen further he's in trouble.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

hollandia said:
Mark wall got 10 (ten) more first preferences than Patricia Ryan. If labours stock has fallen further he's in trouble.
Im referring to the final votes when they were elected/eliminated including transfers.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Round tower said:
Be surprised if FG don't add anothe candidate especially if the polls continue as they are even if to stop FF getting 3 seats
So would I, but there is a danger of splitting the vote. FG got around 31% last time, whilst FF got 36%. Given the quota is 25% that's quite a gamble for FG. If this were a straightforward four seater then yes. Altogether more risky in a three seater, imo.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Dame_Enda said:
Im referring to the final votes when they were elected/eliminated including transfers.
I'm referring to order of elimination. He only really got ahead after the FG elimination. In fact, he only got ahead on Sean Crowes elimination being behind up until that point.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

hollandia said:
I'm referring to order of elimination. He only really got ahead after the FG elimination. In fact, he only got ahead on Sean Crowes elimination being behind UUP until that point.
UUP? :redface:
 
hollandia

hollandia

locke said:
When your phone auto-corrects Up to UUP, you're spending too long on here :)
It does much more than that. It's a problem with having three languages on your phone. In this instance it's actually a Dutch acronym (I've no idea who put what it refers to).
 
the secretary

the secretary

Dame_Enda said:
1 FG, 2 FF, last seat between Labour and SF. Labour were 1400 off the last seat in 2016. On balance I would give last seat to Labour because they were 1401 votes ahead of SF last time.
Are SF that strong in Kildare that they are seriously challenging for the last seat here?
 
statsman

statsman

hollandia said:
So would I, but there is a danger of splitting the vote. FG got around 31% last time, whilst FF got 36%. Given the quota is 25% that's quite a gamble for FG. If this were a straightforward four seater then yes. Altogether more risky in a three seater, imo.
Logically if FG are running at 35% nationally you’d have to think they’d be at or above that here.
 
H

hiding behind a poster

locke said:
Given FG got 30% there last time and are polling way higher nationally than at the last election, what is the local thinking that is leading them to only run one?

This is especially true when neither sitting FF TD will be that keen on seeing a third FF TD in the constituency, knowing that they can't retain that without the Ceann Comhairle seat.
FG will almost certainly add one.
 
H

hiding behind a poster

hollandia said:
So would I, but there is a danger of splitting the vote. FG got around 31% last time, whilst FF got 36%. Given the quota is 25% that's quite a gamble for FG. If this were a straightforward four seater then yes. Altogether more risky in a three seater, imo.
In what way is it a gamble?
 
H

hiding behind a poster

hollandia said:
It does much more than that. It's a problem with having three languages on your phone. In this instance it's actually a Dutch acronym (I've no idea who put what it refers to).
Can we assume it's something dirty?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

the secretary said:
Are SF that strong in Kildare that they are seriously challenging for the last seat here?
I think yes but Labour favoured unless they slide further.
 
