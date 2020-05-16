Kinehan, MTK and Politics

So its finally gone proper political.



To sum up:

- MTK boxing, of which Daniel Kinehan, who is currently warrant dodging in Dubai, is a leader in, have secured two huge fights in Saudi Arabia. Probably the biggest British bouts ever between Joshua and Fury to unify the heavyweight titles. Note not taking place in England.

-Fury namechecked Kinehan as making it all happen. Twitter erupts.

-Kelly raises it in the Dail. Leo agrees and states moves are afoot to extradite him.

-Ross and Griffin have formally protested to the British Department of Sport and potential PPV carriers.

-Kinehan has recently been pushing the 'controversial businessman' line with tbe help of a big London legal firm.

-The British press are waking up to the fact they have been duped.



Its fascinating, couldn't make it up stuff.



Pro boxing has always had a criminal edge, but never has a promoter been acknowledged who is on the run for 18 odd murders. Its fascinating to see boxing as an industry fall in behind him.