Kinehan, MTK and Politics

Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
11,822
So its finally gone proper political.

To sum up:
- MTK boxing, of which Daniel Kinehan, who is currently warrant dodging in Dubai, is a leader in, have secured two huge fights in Saudi Arabia. Probably the biggest British bouts ever between Joshua and Fury to unify the heavyweight titles. Note not taking place in England.
-Fury namechecked Kinehan as making it all happen. Twitter erupts.
-Kelly raises it in the Dail. Leo agrees and states moves are afoot to extradite him.
-Ross and Griffin have formally protested to the British Department of Sport and potential PPV carriers.
-Kinehan has recently been pushing the 'controversial businessman' line with tbe help of a big London legal firm.
-The British press are waking up to the fact they have been duped.

Its fascinating, couldn't make it up stuff.

Pro boxing has always had a criminal edge, but never has a promoter been acknowledged who is on the run for 18 odd murders. Its fascinating to see boxing as an industry fall in behind him.
 


J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
12,306
Pro Boxing, the Kinahans, Saudi Arabia, Bob Arum, the Hearnes and Tyson Fury
Anyone who thinks anything remotely clean or ethical could arise out of that toxic mix of criminals, despots, scumbags, spivs and a giant thicko would be mad.

But even allowing for all that, this is a simply a staggering development that almost beggars belief in its audacity to totally overlook Kinahan's background.

Fair play to Leo for trying but if this falls apart I'd imagine it will be Sky refusing to play ball

One also has to ask, how is Kinahan going to explain the tens of millions he will have to put up for this venture?

Finally, attempts over years by mobsters to cultivate big showy public images have generally ended very badly for them
Has Kinahan's ego got the better of him?
 
Last edited:
S

Splodge

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 24, 2019
Messages
4,017
Jack Walsh said:
Pro Boxing, the Kinahans, Saudi Arabia, Bob Arum, the Hearnes and Tyson Fury
Anyone who thinks anything remotely clean or ethical could arise out of that toxic mix of criminals, despots, scumbags, spivs and a giant thicko would be mad.

But even allowing for all that, this is a simply a staggering development that almost beggars belief in its audacity to totally overlook Kinahan's background.

Fair play to Leo for trying but if this falls apart I'd imagine it will be Sky refusing to play ball

One also has to ask, how is Kinahan going to explain the tens of millions he will have to put up for this venture?

Finally, attempts over years by mobsters to cultivate big showy public images have generally ended very badly for them
Has Kinahan's ego got the better of him?
Click to expand...
A moderator thinks that funny? Wow.
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2011
Messages
22,991
Buchaill Dana said:
Pro boxing has always had a criminal edge, but never has a promoter been acknowledged who is on the run for 18 odd murders. Its fascinating to see boxing as an industry fall in behind him.
Click to expand...
A Spanish friend of mine, who is a beautiful technical boxer, went to train in a certain boxing club in Dublin. He was roundly outpointing people who had plenty of Irish fight experience, and was definitely ready to fight. He spoke to the boss at the club, who offered him a fight on condition that he lose. I can't stand it as a sport, or rather I think it is rotten to the core and spits on the hard work of very decent people.
 
S

Supra

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
2,562
It's all great drama though.
I would love to see this fight but i don't trust it now regardless of what happens. The fight is now ruined.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,096
This is a saudi matter. The Ks haven't broke any laws there that we know about.

Saudi flag has a big sword down the middle because they conquered the country by force in the 1920s.
 
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
8,683
S

Supra

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
2,562
Round tower said:
Pro boxing is rotten to the core, how many other professional sports in the World has 4 or 5 different world chaampions.

www.independent.ie

US boxing promoter Bob Arum says gang boss Daniel Kinahan's involvement in crime is not a 'major concern'

TOP US boxing promoter Bob Arum has said gang boss Daniel Kinahan's involvement with crime is "not of a major concern" for him.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie

This proves the point, as long a promoter has the dosh it does not matter or care how he earns it.
Click to expand...
Amateur boxing has it's problems too
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
11,822
Will be gas auld craic if the state ban the fight on Irish tv.
 
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
8,683
Buchaill Dana said:
Will be gas auld craic if the state ban the fight on Irish tv.
Click to expand...
What do mean Irish TV, RTE, Virgin media TG4 would not be able to afford it, it will be more than likely it will be on pay per view either on SKY or BT sports. So if a peson here in Ire. who has SKY sports pay to waatch the fight can it be banned, it should be and any decent person should refuse to buy it here.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
11,822
Round tower said:
What do mean Irish TV, RTE, Virgin media TG4 would not be able to afford it, it will be more than likely it will be on pay per view either on SKY or BT sports. So if a peson here in Ire. who has SKY sports pay to waatch the fight can it be banned, it should be and any decent person should refuse to buy it here.
Click to expand...
Why not? The proceeds of the fight will be partially funding crime. If RTE can geoblock rugby north of the border, Sky can do the same for here. Failing that, banks can be instructed not to process payments.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
16,507
stopdoingstuff said:
A Spanish friend of mine, who is a beautiful technical boxer, went to train in a certain boxing club in Dublin. He was roundly outpointing people who had plenty of Irish fight experience, and was definitely ready to fight. He spoke to the boss at the club, who offered him a fight on condition that he lose. I can't stand it as a sport, or rather I think it is rotten to the core and spits on the hard work of very decent people.
Click to expand...

Great sport at schoolboy level , brilliant for self control, discipline and unbelievable fitness. Love Amateur boxing too.

Once it goes professional its as rotten as f***. Dont know why anyone watches it.
 
F

fifilawe

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 25, 2017
Messages
1,588
stopdoingstuff said:
A Spanish friend of mine, who is a beautiful technical boxer, went to train in a certain boxing club in Dublin. He was roundly outpointing people who had plenty of Irish fight experience, and was definitely ready to fight. He spoke to the boss at the club, who offered him a fight on condition that he lose. I can't stand it as a sport, or rather I think it is rotten to the core and spits on the hard work of very decent people.
Click to expand...
straight out of "On The Waterfront" film Marlon Brando uttering to this "brother" played by Rod Steiger "I could have been somebody" after he was told to lose a fight in order to make money for gangsters fixing and making money off bookmakers.Nothing has really changed in 70 years and I expect if it is still sanctioned it will be the same in another 70 years.
 
R

recedite

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
3,549
callas said:
Bending the ear of a depotic Middle eastern tyrant about the crookedness of Daniel Kinahan is futile.
It is like warning a snake about a slithery slimy worm.
Click to expand...
Ironically they probably treat each other with the greatest respect and honesty.
Its "the pirates code", "honesty among thieves" etc..
I'm sure they are all quite comfortable together, making money.
But nobody shafts a strongman like a western liberal govt. They are the ones to watch out for. Ask Saddam Hussein, once the darling of the west.

BTW, this sport is all about 2 people in a ring beating each other to a pulp. It does not attract angelic people to its ranks.
It is what it is. Beneath the thin veneer of human civilisation, a raging beast still lurks.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
16,507
There is a stink of the usual hypocrisy about all this .
The Chattering classes dont like to see him publicly successful and feted , but they don't mind getting their weekend coke from his cartel.
His fault would appear not to be his criminality but publicly parading his success
 
T

toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
10,900
I liked Tyson Fury until this. I forgave him for his biblical beliefs and defended him when the media attacked him for saying what gays did was wrong. However, to get involved with this crowd is wrong. Lou duva too. Disgusting.
 
T

toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
10,900
brughahaha said:
There is a stink of the usual hypocrisy about all this .
The Chattering classes dont like to see him publicly successful and feted , but they don't mind getting their weekend coke from his cartel.
His fault would appear not to be his criminality but publicly parading his success
Click to expand...
You are correct regarding the hypocrisy of people who use illegal drugs and then complain about the violence it causes.
 
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
8,683
brughahaha said:
There is a stink of the usual hypocrisy about all this .
The Chattering classes dont like to see him publicly successful and feted , but they don't mind getting their weekend coke from his cartel.
His fault would appear not to be his criminality but publicly parading his success
Click to expand...
No if he can prove that his sucess as a boxing promoter is based on him making his fortune by legitlimate means and not by the illegal drug trade, a gangland feud where 15 or 16 people has being murdered. If it's all legilimate and it's all above board he should come home to answer the questions or offer to meet the gardai to answer questions, has Ire. a extradition treaty with Saudai Arabia.
 
O

Ottoman

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 18, 2014
Messages
1,238
What exactly is this everyone's problem with this guy?

He comes from a criminal family. That doesn't make him a criminal.

The only problems seem to come from the usual tabloid garbage. Has he been convicted of any crime?

I read in the Sun Newspaper;
“If the Kinahans are dragged back to Ireland kicking and screaming, then every effort will be made to ensure there is enough evidence to bring them before the courts."
Click to expand...
If there is not enough evidence now to bring him before the courts what good will bringing him back to Ireland do?


The Time reports;
In High Court and Special Criminal Court rulings Kinahan, along with his brother Christopher, has been named as the head of the Kinahan criminal organisation; they inherited the leadership from their father Christy Kinahan.
Click to expand...
What evidence was presented?

The week before last, Mr Justice Hunt, at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, said the court accepted Garda evidence the Kinahan criminal network was an organised crime gang involved in “execution-type murders” in the context of feuds “to protect its core activities”.
Click to expand...
Apparently this "accepted Garda evidence" wasn't even enough to issue an arrest warrant.

Ireland must launch a process of “degrading” Kinahan’s standing in the international community, said Drew Harris.
Click to expand...
Why should the State launch any such process on anybody, especially one for which there is no evidence of anything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom